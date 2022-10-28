The first of a number of new “eatertainment” establishments opens Wednesday, November 2, at the Works complex on Chattahoochee Avenue. Described as a “vibe-forward social dining experience,” Your 3rd Spot is an amalgamation of various communal aspects of a restaurant, bar, beer garden, and club under one roof. There’s even a social app called Match and Connect folks can download meant to match people with others in the building based on their personality and game preferences. Your 3rd Spot includes over 70 types of games to play, from billiards, cornhole, curling, and ping pong to skee-ball, air hockey, and an arcade with video games and pinball machines. The patio comes complete with a giant winding slide, opening to the public November 9.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO