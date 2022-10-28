Read full article on original website
New trauma skills lab comes to upstate New York
Rochester, N.Y. — A new addition to provide the emergency skills needed to save lives. The Kessler Trauma Center has unveiled it's mobile trauma skills lab. The first and only one in upstate New York. "We are very fortunate to have this kind of program. Its unique in the...
October was cool and dry in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Let's start this weather review of October with a look at October monthly temperatures. It may be hard to believe that the month of October finished off cooler then normal after our recent stretch of warmth, but it did. We ended up with a monthly average temperature of 50.6 degrees. This figure was about 1.6 degrees below normal.
House of Mercy reopens following fatal stabbing
Rochester, N.Y. — The House of Mercy is back open for the first time since a fatal stabbing in August — with some big changes. The shelter has a new entrance and three new security checkpoints. Visitors must empty their pockets, pass through a metal detector and be scanned with a wand before entering.
Trick-or-treat tradition in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A 30-year-long tradition continued on Halloween night at the corner of Anthony Street and Woodbine Avenue, as Dolores Jackson Radney hosted the neighborhood's annual Halloween party. Each year, hundreds stop by the party in the 19th ward to collect candy, indulge in chili, soup, hot chocolate,...
Harbor House hosts annual fundraiser event
Pittsford, N.Y. — The Harbor House hosted their annual fundraising event at Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford on Saturday. Our own Don Alhart and Scott Hetsko joined Harbor House to share stories from behind the news desk. Harbor House also honoring Don Alhart for his years of service to...
Fall Fest closes out at Seneca Park Zoo
Rochester, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo closed out its Fall Fest on Sunday. For Halloween weekend, the zoo offered costumes parade for patrons to dress up and show off their costumes. The zoo also featured all submissions from the Scarecrow Contest. Guest who had visited the zoo were...
People react to Powerball ahead of drawing Monday night
Rochester, N.Y. — The Powerball jackpot is now $1 billion. People are buying tickets hoping to get their hands on the money. Steve Gray is doing what he does every week, buying a Powerball ticket to hopefully win it big. Monday, Gray did a little something different and bought...
Strong Museum of Play hosts Wizards, Magic, and More! event
Rochester, N.Y. — Many were able to enjoy some magical fun at the Strong Museum on Sunday. Over the weekend, Strong Museum called on wizards, warlocks, and conjurers to enjoy some fun. Children were able to make and wear capes, write spells with quills, make potions, test their broomsticks,...
House hit by gunfire on Texas St. in Rochester
Rochester, NY — Rochester Police are investigating a late-night shooting on the city's west side. Police showed up to the area of Texas Street around 10:30 and say they saw multiple cars fleeing the scene. Officers found a house that was struck by gunfire. Inside the home at the...
Families enjoy the Rochester Public Market's Halloween at the Market
Rochester, N.Y. — Families were invited to attend the Annual Halloween at the Market at Rochester’s Public Market on Sunday. The event offered children and families a safe alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating. Halloween at the Market featured theatrical and musical performances, arts and crafts, hay rides, interactive games,...
Tops cuts ribbon on renovated Greece store
Greece, N.Y. — Tops Friendly Markets celebrated the grand opening its renovated Mt. Read Boulevard store Tuesday. The store underwent a $3.4 million renovation, including a Starbucks, expanded self-checkouts, new flooring and lighting, a new bottle redemption center, renovated bathrooms and more. "It's all new from top to bottom,"...
RPO closes out Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra closed out the Monroe County and the City of Rochester’s Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration with a special ceremony on Saturday. RPO trumpeter and frequent guest conductor, Herb Smith led the orchestra in a celebratory program that featured the Center for Youth’s...
Electrical workers injured during explosion downtown
Rochester, N.Y. — Two electrical workers were burned when a live transformer they were working to remove exploded Monday morning. Reports of an explosion came in around 9:40 a.m. at the corner of Fitzhugh and Broad streets. Police and fire crews responded to the scene, with the two electrical...
Fire crews respond to BayTowne Plaza Walmart
Penfield, N.Y. — Fire crews responded to the report of a fire Walmart at BayTowne Plaza Monday afternoon. The Webster Fire Department said there was a small fire in the front of the store. The fire started in the bottling section, prompting the sprinklers to go off and help...
City to send pink envelopes to drug buyers
Rochester, N.Y. — Bright pink envelopes will soon be mailed to people spotted buying drugs on North Clinton Avenue. "This is not a criminal arrest, so we don’t have to witness an exchange of drugs and money," said Linda Kingsley, corporation counsel for the city. "We just need to see some interactions between a drug dealer and someone driving in the area."
Police: Investigator who handcuffed EMT committed violation
Rochester, N.Y — The Rochester Police Department found an investigator responsible for at least one violation following a controversial incident over the summer. The incident began outside Strong Memorial Hospital July 11, when Charles LoTempio's police vehicle was dinged while crews were unloading a patient from an ambulance. Surveillance...
'Trick or treat' forecast this evening
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The good news for the kiddos tonight is that the weather forecast still looks mainly dry in WNY. Also, as a side bonus, it will also stay relatively mild for this time of year as well. Here's a look at the futurecast for WNY around 6pm...
Halloween weather forecast for WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Every single weekend during the month of October turned out to be dry for Rochester. The dry weather will continue this evening as well with mild air for this time of year too. The big question for Halloween Monday is will this trend continue?. At this...
Police investigate early morning homicide on Weld Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man early Tuesday morning on Weld Street near Scio Street. They said a man in his late teens or early 20s was shot and killed around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Police also said around the same time, a second...
Health officials reporting uptick in flu cases
Rochester, N.Y. — Ontario County's Public Health Director, Mary Beer says this is the first year she can recall the state reporting influenza activity as widespread so early in the flu season. This is the second Halloween in a row that fifth grader Teagan Feldman has been sick with...
