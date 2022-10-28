New Hillsboro store seeks to educate about all things witchcraft

Through the Veil opened on Oct. 1, just in time for spooky season. But it's no Halloween store; it's a Wicca store.

"This is where the magic happens," reads a sign in the window of Hillsboro's newest, and possibly first, shop focused solely on witchcraft.

Through the Veil opened its doors on Oct. 1, just in time for spooky season.

But the owners, Courtney Pheils-Hesse and August Hesse, want people to know that the venue is no Halloween gimmick. They envision it as a place for people to gather and learn more about the Wicca religion and lifestyle.

Witchy ways

Wicca is the name of the naturalistic religion practiced by those who commonly refer to themselves as witches. And one of the biggest misconceptions, the owner couple said, is that people often misconstrue "witchcraft" to mean Satanic.

People assume that those who practice nature-based pagan faiths and occult practices are without a moral compass, but this is far from the truth.

"We're not Satan-worshippers," Pheils-Hesse said. "That's more of a Christian entity, and we don't really even recognize Satan in most pagan faiths.

"And Wicca or Pagan religions still have a code of morality," she added. "We believe that you should 'do harm unto none,' and that you get back what you put out into the world threefold."

While the store is decked out with plenty of what the layperson might see as Halloween décor and goods, its purpose is to offer a wide range of the products Wiccans use to practice their religion. There are decorative boxes and chests to store herbs or crystals, as well as ceremonial altars, jewelry, figurines, books and more.

"We really want this to be a place where our customers can come in and tell us what they need," Hesse said. "We've only just opened, and already we have some different stock because customers requested it."

While Through the Veil is primarily a storefront, the couple hopes to be able to offer classes, full-moon gatherings, tarot card readings and other activities to bring the Portland area's Wicca practitioners and witch-curious folks together.

"We're about more than just selling products," said Pheils-Hesse. "We want to have that education component and really just provide a safe space for people to come and share experiences."

There store also features oddities, like fake shrunken heads and a replica "Fiji mermaid," a mythical species of half-monkey, half-fish that first made an appearance in a P.T. Barnum exhibit in 1842 before disappearing.

While long since debunked as a naturally occurring species — the original was likely a taxidermy hoax that combined parts of stuffed monkey with a papier-mache fish tail —— the Fiji mermaid and other paranormal or occult legends have captured people's imaginations for centuries. In Oregon, the equivalent might be Bigfoot, or the jackalope.

Store origins

Pheils-Hesse and Hesse moved to Oregon by way of Michigan. While they were long practitioners of the witchy arts — often lumped into the term "metaphysical practices," which really covers all religions and spiritual practices — they got the idea to open a Wicca-focused shop after visiting Salem, Massachusetts, the site of the infamous "witch trials" in the 17th century.

The town's tourism is linked to the tragedy — which resulted in the deaths of several residents in town, mostly young women, due to the religiously charged justice system of the colonial Puritans.

Despite the dark nature of the event itself, the town's charming historic neighborhoods attract Wicca followers from all over the world.

Pheils-Hesse even claims a family member who was loosely connected to the trials. Her several-generations-removed great grandfather, "Witchcraft Mark" Haskell, was called as a juror during on the trials. Rather than participate "in all that foolishness," as Pheils-Hesse described it, he fled town and relocated the family.

"I'm glad one of my family members did something positive surrounding that tragedy," she said.

Through the Veil's building, located at 6698 N.E. Alder St. in Hillsboro's Orenco neighborhood, also claims some paranormal activity. It's the site of a long-running grocery store that was built in 1908. From 1940 to 1968, the proprietor was Bessie Brown, who was well-known among the small corporate town population of Orenco back then.

The family the owners bought the house from told them Bessie's spirit still haunts the space, though she seems to be a benevolent ghost. The owners said they often have "energy-sensitive" customers come into the store, saying they feel a positive presence inside.

Perhaps Bessie is still helping customers pick out a good deal all these years later.

For their part, Through the Veil's owners — who plan to live and operate their shop out of the same building — say they won't mind living under the same roof as Bessie's ghost when they can finally move in themselves. Maybe she'll be able to show them all the strange quirks of the old house she used to live in, like a reminder for the tall Hesse to duck as he goes through the short door threshold leading to the living space, rumored to have been built for the diminutive Bessie herself.

The owners feel that Hillsboro is a good place for them to be. They hope to be able to live in their dual residential-commercial building, though there's still a lot of work to be done on the old building before they can move in.

"Hillsboro is a good fit for us," said Hesse. "We've had good interactions with people here. And we love the parks."

