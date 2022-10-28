Read full article on original website
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
numberfire.com
Raiders' Davante Adams (illness) expected to play in Week 8
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams (illness) is expected to play in the team's Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints. Adams missed multiple practices this week as he battled a flu-like virus, but the superstar is reportedly on the mend and is now expected to suit up against the Saints this afternoon.
Buccaneers Sign Two Former 2020 Super Bowl Champions
Two familiar faces in Tampa Bay have re-joined the Buccaneers, after being signed to the team's practice squad.
numberfire.com
Rams' Cooper Kupp 'dodged a bullet' with ankle injury
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp injured his ankle late in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Kupp went down with less than two minutes remaining in the game. Afterward, he felt like he "dodged a bullet" in regards to the severity of the injury, but more testing will take place early in the week. The Rams' offense will take a big hit in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if Kupp's injury is worse than the receiver believes. Allen Robinson and Tyler Higbee would be in line for more targets while there would be larger roles for wideouts Ben Skowronek and Van Jefferson.
Nothing Gained, Opportunity Lost: Texans Frustratingly Quiet as NFL Trade Deadline Passes
For a team in need of many things, they came away with none, as the Houston Texans stand pat at the trade deadline.
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Darrel Williams (knee) available for Week 8
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (knee) is available for Week 8's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Williams has been upgraded to available and will be active against Minnesota on Sunday. With James Conner (ribs) still sidelined, Williams could see touches alongside Eno Benjamin in Arizona's backfield. The Cardinals are...
numberfire.com
Steelers sending Chase Claypool to Bears for 2nd-round pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Claypool should immediately compete for the Bears' No. 2 receiver job behind Darnell Mooney, meaning fewer targets for the likes of Cole Kmet, Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown, N'Keal Harry, and Velus Jones. The acquisition should also be a boost for Justin Fields and the offense as a whole. Claypool's departure from the Steelers leaves rookie George Pickens as the clear starter opposite Diontae Johnson. There will also be more targets available for Pat Freiermuth.
numberfire.com
Update: Tyler Higbee (neck) back in for Rams in Week 8
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is back in the game Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against teh San Francisco 49ers. Higbee was deemed questionable to return due to a neck injury. However, just a few minutes later, the team gave him the green light to return to the field.
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (quad) doubtful for Charlotte on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (quad) is doubtful to play on Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Martin played one minute off the bench in the season opener before leaving with a quad injury. He has been sidelined since and that is expected to continue on Wednesday. Terry Rozier (ankle) is also doubtful again. Jalen McDaniels will benefit from extra minutes while Martin is out and Dennis Smith Jr. will continue to start.
numberfire.com
Logan Thomas (calf) active for Commanders in Week 8
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas will play Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Thomas missed Week 7 due to a calf injury. However, he's back in there one week later versus Matt Ryan and Indy. Our models project Thomas for 3.3 catches, 30.7 yards,...
numberfire.com
Tyler Lockett (hamstring, ribs) active for Seattle in Week 8
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring, ribs) will play in the team's Week 8 game against the New York Giants. Lockett is dealing with a hamstring strain and a rib injury, but will suit up today as the Seahawks try to give the Giants their second loss of the season.
numberfire.com
Robert Covington (health protocols) ruled out for Clippers Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington will not play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Covington has been placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. As a result, the veteran wing will be forced to miss Sunday's game - and likely more. In 5...
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Bengals at Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals square off with the Cleveland Browns Monday night, but they'll have to do it without Ja'Marr Chase. How does this impact the betting markets at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams and numberFire's Jim Sannes preview the game, discussing Chase's absence, the traditional markets, and touchdown and yardage props they like for the game.
numberfire.com
Jalen Suggs (ankle) questionable for Orlando on Tuesday
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Suggs has missed the last 9 days due to a sprained right ankle. However, on the injury report for Tuesday night's contest, the team has listed him questionable. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Suggs returns, Terrence Ross or Bol Bol might revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Vikings acquire T.J. Hockenson from Lions for picks
The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick. The Lions also sent over a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick in the trade. Hockenson should immeditaely take over as the Vikings' starting tight end in place of Irv Smith Jr. (ankle), but he may not average as many targets as he was in the Lions' offense (6.1 per game). Hockenson's departure from Detroit is an upgrade for Josh Reynolds in terms of target share and a downgrade for Jared Goff. On the other side of things, Kirk Cousins gets a boost while Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn will likely take a hit. Smith is expected to miss 8-10 weeks, which essentially ends his season. Hockenson should be available to make his Vikings debut in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Wilks: P.J. Walker to start again versus Bengals in Week 9
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks said Monday that P.J. Walker will be the team's starting quarterback in their Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Both Baker Mayfield (ankle) and Sam Darnold (ankle) are working back into the fold in the Panthers' practices now that they are healthy, but the team has seemingly decided to go with P.J. Walker as the hot hand as their starting quarterback. Walker has been a distinct upgrade over Mayfield in two of his three starts, and the team would be wise to see what they really have in the would-be XFL MVP.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 10/31/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Super Bowl Futures Betting Update: Week 9
We are more or less halfway through the 2022 NFL season. While no teams have as yet been eliminated from playoff consideration, there are a few squads whose eyes are more focused on the 2023 NFL Draft than the 2022 postseason. But for at least the next few weeks, all 32 teams have a shout of tasting Super Bowl glory this season.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. After a five-game absence, Anderson's status remains in question against his former team. Taurean Prince should see a boost in playing time on Sunday if Anderson remains inactive. Anderson's current projection...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Jackson not in Pacers' Monday lineup
The Indiana Pacers did not list Isaiah Jackson in their starting five for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson will come in off the bench in Monday's game against the Nets with Myles Turner returning to the lineup. Our models project Jackson, who has a $5,300 salary on FanDuel,...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) available, starting Sunday for Lakers; Damian Jones back to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will start Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. After a one-game absence due to lower back tightness, the superstar big is back in there down low. Damian Jones is returning to the bench as a result. Our models project Davis for...
