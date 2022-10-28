ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

WBEC AM

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
wamc.org

Mattress, textile disposal ban begins in Massachusetts

Beginning today, Massachusetts has banned textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, and towels from being tossed in the trash. The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said the new regulations will result in 250,000 tons of textiles being diverted annually from landfills and incinerators. As part of the new rules, mattresses can...
wamc.org

Berkshire Regional Planning Commission calling on public to help shape next 20 years of county transportation policy

Nicholas Russo is a senior transportation planner at the BRPC. “We don't have any kind of county government specifically in Berkshire County," Russo explained to WAMC. "So we're kind of a hybrid sort of organization where we're mostly publicly funded, either from contribution from towns or from, like, state highway funding helps to support our staff, at least in the transportation department, but we have public health, we have community planning, we have economic development, we have a lot of different services at BRPC that we can assist towns with who might not have that sort of technical knowledge or the staffing levels to do some sorts of studies.”
MassLive.com

Westfield seeks potential sites to build new $35 million police headquarters

WESTFIELD — The city began formally advertising this week to locate potential new sites for a police headquarters replacing a 50-year-old building at 15 Washington St.. “We are seeing what the availability is,” said Mayor Michael A. McCabe, adding that the city has already done architectural studies and has a preliminary design. “Now, we are just looking to see if we have a plot of land.”
wamc.org

A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood

Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
MassLive.com

Michael Wilson of Springfield ID’d as biker killed in E. Longmeadow crash

Authorities have identified the cyclist killed Thursday in a hit-and-run car crash in East Longmeadow as Michael Wilson, a 62-year-old resident of Springfield. According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Wilson was on a motorized bike around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck on North Main Street, near Speight Arden, a side street by the center of East Longmeadow. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.
westernmassnews.com

Officials announce heating assistance for low-income households

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. As the price of heating oil is on the rise and families are worried about making ends meet this winter, the federal government is announcing heating assistance for low-income households. MASSCAP, the Massachusetts Department...
