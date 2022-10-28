Read full article on original website
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
$75 gift card for Springfield residents to get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is looking to motivate people who still haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot by providing a monetary incentive.
wamc.org
Mattress, textile disposal ban begins in Massachusetts
Beginning today, Massachusetts has banned textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, and towels from being tossed in the trash. The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said the new regulations will result in 250,000 tons of textiles being diverted annually from landfills and incinerators. As part of the new rules, mattresses can...
Daily Hampshire Gazette announces move to new Northampton office
The Daily Hampshire Gazette will soon vacate its longtime Northampton office on Conz Street and move to a new workspace down the road, the paper announced Monday. The Gazette has called 115 Conz St. home since 1975, when it moved from the Armory Street office it had operated out of since 1927.
Springfield City Councilor questioning fire department’s hiring of former officer
A Springfield City Councilor is raising concerns after a former Springfield Police Officer was hired by the city's fire department.
wamc.org
Berkshire Regional Planning Commission calling on public to help shape next 20 years of county transportation policy
Nicholas Russo is a senior transportation planner at the BRPC. “We don't have any kind of county government specifically in Berkshire County," Russo explained to WAMC. "So we're kind of a hybrid sort of organization where we're mostly publicly funded, either from contribution from towns or from, like, state highway funding helps to support our staff, at least in the transportation department, but we have public health, we have community planning, we have economic development, we have a lot of different services at BRPC that we can assist towns with who might not have that sort of technical knowledge or the staffing levels to do some sorts of studies.”
Springfield DPW issues changes to city’s bulk pick-up operations
The new mattress recycling law begins Tuesday and the Springfield DPW is issuing immediate changes to the city's bulk pick-up operations.
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst takes issue with Fire Department’s hiring of former police detective Luke Cournoyer
SPRINGFIELD - A city councilor is questioning how a former police detective, involved in one of the Police Department’s most damaging recent cases of misconduct allegations, is now hired as a rookie firefighter. Councilor Justin Hurst is calling on Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi and Mayor Domenic J. Sarno...
Trick-or-treating all across Holyoke on Halloween
There will be trick-or-treating at multiple locations in Holyoke on Monday.
New state law takes effect Tuesday that changes what you throw away
A new state law takes effect on Tuesday that changes what you are allowed to throw in your trash.
Westfield seeks potential sites to build new $35 million police headquarters
WESTFIELD — The city began formally advertising this week to locate potential new sites for a police headquarters replacing a 50-year-old building at 15 Washington St.. “We are seeing what the availability is,” said Mayor Michael A. McCabe, adding that the city has already done architectural studies and has a preliminary design. “Now, we are just looking to see if we have a plot of land.”
Hazardous materials team called to TD Bank on Sumner Avenue in Springfield
A hazardous materials team had to be called to a Springfield bank on a report of a mysterious white powder Tuesday morning.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day held at 22 locations
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by the DEA at police departments across the country, and here in western Massachusetts.
Vehicle rollover with 5 occupants extracted in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Page Blvd. for a vehicle rollover with 5 occupants on Sunday.
wamc.org
A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood
Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
Michael Wilson of Springfield ID’d as biker killed in E. Longmeadow crash
Authorities have identified the cyclist killed Thursday in a hit-and-run car crash in East Longmeadow as Michael Wilson, a 62-year-old resident of Springfield. According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Wilson was on a motorized bike around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck on North Main Street, near Speight Arden, a side street by the center of East Longmeadow. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.
Springfield Police Department remembers Paul Mawaka
On Sunday, the city of Springfield remembers Springfield Officer Paul Mawaka.
Free clinic to vaccinate local dogs for parvovirus in Springfield
Second Chance Animal Services is holding a free clinic to vaccinate local dogs for parvovirus on Saturday.
Families Against Violence opens new facility in Springfield
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and on Friday night community group, 'Families Against Violence,' opened the doors at their new location in Springfield to support people impacted by violence.
westernmassnews.com
Officials announce heating assistance for low-income households
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. As the price of heating oil is on the rise and families are worried about making ends meet this winter, the federal government is announcing heating assistance for low-income households. MASSCAP, the Massachusetts Department...
