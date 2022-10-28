Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II To Lead Marvel's Wonder Man Disney Plus Series - Report
A few months after reports of a Wonder Man series coming to Disney+, the series seemingly has its lead. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, known for his DC-centric roles in the Aquaman movies and HBO's Watchmen, has been tapped as the series lead for the upcoming Wonder Man series, according to Deadline.
Gamespot
Batman Spin-Off Show The Penguin Cast Female Lead
Cristin Milioti has been cast in a lead role for HBO Max's upcoming The Batman spin-off TV series, according to a report. Deadline heard from sources that Milioti will play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of mob boss Carmine Falcone. In the 2022 film from director Matt Reeves, John Turturro played the role.
Gamespot
A Quiet Place: Day One Adding Lupita Nyong'o To Cast - Report
A Quiet Place: Day One, the upcoming prequel to the horror series, is reportedly adding Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o to its cast. A source told Deadline that Nyong'o is in "final negotiations" to star in the prequel film, which will be directed by Michael Sarnoski (Pig). John Krasinski directed the...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Gamespot
Henry Cavill Is Leaving The Witcher For Season 4, Replaced By Liam Hemsworth
Henry Cavill is leaving Netflix's extremely popular The Witcher TV series. Netflix has confirmed that The Witcher 4 is coming back for a fourth season, but Cavill is dropping out, replaced as Geralt of Rivia by The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth. It's going to be a long time until we see Hemsworth as Geralt, however, as Season 3 doesn't arrive until Summer 2023, so Season 4 won't likely arrive until 2024 at the soonest.
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Gamespot
Dodgeball 2: Justin Long Says There Is An Idea But One Major Issue Holding It Back
The wacky 2004 sports-comedy Dodgeball: A True Underdog story never got a sequel, but fans of the silly film might eventually get to see the story continue. Justin Long, who starred in the original movie alongside Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn, said in an interview that Vaughn has an idea for a sequel, but Stiller isn't exactly sold on the idea as of yet.
Gamespot
First Look At New Evil Dead Sequel Movie Released For Halloween
The Evil Dead franchise began as a cult classic with the original film in 1981. The film made writer/director Sami Raimi, a then-fresh face to horror, one of the leading voices for the past four decades. Now, the story continues with director Lee Cronin (50 States of Fright, The Hole in the Ground), with a script co-written by Cronin and Raimi in Evil Dead Rise.
Daniel Radcliffe swaps magic wand for accordion to play Weird Al Yankovic in new movie
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' is not the kind of musical bio-pic we've come accustomed to seeing. The movie is not a play by play of events in Yankovic's life, but a comedy that makes fun of the way a classic biography has been done. The parody movie about Weird Al's life stars Daniel Radcliffe in the title role.
Gamespot
The 14 Best Sci-Fi Movies Streaming On Hulu Right Now
The 14 Best Sci-Fi Movies Streaming On Hulu Right Now. Hulu is the fifth most popular streaming service behind Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max. While some of the newer streaming services have pushed it from the winner's podium, there's actually a ton of great stuff on the service. Setting aside the countless NBC comedies, FX shows like Archer and What We Do in the Shadows, and even original series like Handmaid's Tale and Wu-Tang: An American Saga, there are just a ton of awesome movies on the service that make it worth checking out.
Gamespot
Black Panther #11 - All This and the World, Too Book One
THE BEGINNING OF A NEW ARC - "ALL THIS AND THE WORLD TOO"!. When global communications are shut down by an unknown militant force, the Avengers are called to stop them. But armed with powerful vibranium weapons and eerie knowledge on how to take down the Avengers one by one, this new squadron has T'Challa especially worried. And the reveal of who is leading them threatens to shatter everything T'Challa has come to understand and trust!
Gamespot
Hideo Kojima's Next Game Features Deadpool 2 Actress
Hideo Kojima continues to slowly reveal new details about his next game. An update to a teaser page on Kojima Productions' website confirms that actress Shioli Kutsuna will appear in the game alongside the previously announced Elle Fanning. Kutsuna played Yukio in Deadpool 2. The artwork confirming Kutsuna's involvement in...
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Video Features Ben Stiller Channeling His Inner Kratos
God of War Ragnarok launches in a week, and to celebrate, Sony is counting down the days to its epic Nordic adventure with some family bonding. In a new trailer, Hollywood stars Ben Stiller, John Travolta, and basketball legend LeBron James sit down with their kids to discuss the relationship challenges facing Kratos and Atreus in their latest adventure, while also finding some common ground with the father-son duo.
Gamespot
Avengers Forever #10 - The Pillars, Part Five: Stark Repair
The pillars are in place. The most important Avengers from throughout the Multiverse have been assembled. All but one. A Tony Stark is needed. But the only one who's available is a man the size of an ant who comes with a very large problem.
Gamespot
Hideo Kojima Pays Tribute To The Late Death Stranding Singer Ryan Karazija Of Low Roar
One of the most memorable elements of Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding was its standout soundtrack from the band Low Roar. Frontman Ryan Karazija recently passed away suddenly at the age of 40, and Kojima has paid tribute to the man who was instrumental in the creation of Death Stranding. Posting...
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers Animated Short Puts The Spotlight On Knuckles
Sonic Frontiers has been a one-hedgehog show since it was revealed, and if you've been wondering where some of the more recognizable faces from the Sega franchise has been, this animated prologue video will reveal what Knuckles the Echidna has been up to. The Guardian of the Master Chaos Emerald on Angel Island, Knuckles finds himself transported to the Starfall Islands where he runs afoul of the robotic Guardians of that land and their mysterious master.
