ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
lakersnation.com

Lakers Video: Darvin Ham Relishes First Win As NBA Head Coach

Somewhat lost in all the joy of the Los Angeles Lakers finally getting their first win of the season against the Denver Nuggets was the fact that the victory served as the first win as a head coach for Darvin Ham. After years as an assistant coach under Mike Budenholzer,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Proud Of Russell Westbrook For Accepting Bench Role

As a former MVP and face of a franchise, moving from the starting lineup to the bench couldn’t have been an easy adjustment for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Darvin Ham pitched Westbrook on the idea so he can stagger his minutes with LeBron James and allow him to play more minutes with the ball in his hands running the offense.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Takes Joy In Seeing Teammates Thrive

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has always been a player who thrives off the energy of fans and teammates, playing the game with a lot of joy. That joy hasn’t always been there during his tenure with the Lakers though due to his and the team’s poor play. It certainly was there on Sunday night though when Westbrook had his best game of the season, recording 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to lead L.A. to its first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers Video: George Mikan’s No. 99 Jersey Raised Into Rafters

It has been a long time coming for the Los Angeles Lakers to retire Hall of Famer George Mikan’s No. 99 jersey in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena. Mikan is now the 11th player to have his jersey retired by the Purple and Gold. While the 6-foot-10-inch forward joins some elite company, his legacy remains very unique amongst his Laker brothers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers Vs. Nuggets Preview: L.A. Still Searching For First Win

After a rough 0-5 start, the Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night looking to earn their first win. This is a rematch of Wednesday’s matchup in Denver in which the Nuggets won 110-99. The Lakers played them tough in the first half and went into the locker room tied, although the Nuggets pulled away in the third quarter and eventually cruised to the win.
DENVER, CO
lakersnation.com

Recap: Lakers Beat Nuggets To Earn First Win Of Season

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night still searching for their first win of the season. L.A. got some hot shooting for a change and as a result, hung on to beat Denver 121-110 to improve their record to 1-5, getting the monkey off their back.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy