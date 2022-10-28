Read full article on original website
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Video: Magic Johnson Predicts Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Won’t Take Seeing LeBron James Break His Record Well
LeBron James has begun his quest to become the best NBA scorer of all time, taking the title away from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James came into the season needing 1,353 points to match Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 regular-season points, a record he has held for over 30 years.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Injury Update: Dennis Schroder Doing Individual Work But Will Be Evaluated In 1 Week
As has normally been the case in recent years, the Los Angeles Lakers have been hit by the injury bug early in the 2022-23 season. One of the key players they have been without is Dennis Schroder, who signed with the team late in the offseason after an impressive showing for Germany in EuroBasket.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Purchases $37 Million Brentwood Home Across Street From LeBron James
Russell Westbrook’s homecoming with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn’t been what he or the organization envision as they missed the playoffs in 2021-22 and are off to another rough start this year. The Lakers did everything they could to trade Westbrook this past offseason but found no takers...
lakersnation.com
Lonnie Walker IV Believes Rough Start Showed Resiliency Of This Lakers Team
It has been said over and over throughout the start of the season that eventually the shots would fall at least a little more for the Los Angeles Lakers. But when a team starts with five consecutive losses, it is hard to keep that belief up. But the Lakers did...
lakersnation.com
Lakers Video: Darvin Ham Relishes First Win As NBA Head Coach
Somewhat lost in all the joy of the Los Angeles Lakers finally getting their first win of the season against the Denver Nuggets was the fact that the victory served as the first win as a head coach for Darvin Ham. After years as an assistant coach under Mike Budenholzer,...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Proud Of Russell Westbrook For Accepting Bench Role
As a former MVP and face of a franchise, moving from the starting lineup to the bench couldn’t have been an easy adjustment for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Darvin Ham pitched Westbrook on the idea so he can stagger his minutes with LeBron James and allow him to play more minutes with the ball in his hands running the offense.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Takes Joy In Seeing Teammates Thrive
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has always been a player who thrives off the energy of fans and teammates, playing the game with a lot of joy. That joy hasn’t always been there during his tenure with the Lakers though due to his and the team’s poor play. It certainly was there on Sunday night though when Westbrook had his best game of the season, recording 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to lead L.A. to its first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Video: George Mikan’s No. 99 Jersey Raised Into Rafters
It has been a long time coming for the Los Angeles Lakers to retire Hall of Famer George Mikan’s No. 99 jersey in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena. Mikan is now the 11th player to have his jersey retired by the Purple and Gold. While the 6-foot-10-inch forward joins some elite company, his legacy remains very unique amongst his Laker brothers.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Vs. Nuggets Preview: L.A. Still Searching For First Win
After a rough 0-5 start, the Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night looking to earn their first win. This is a rematch of Wednesday’s matchup in Denver in which the Nuggets won 110-99. The Lakers played them tough in the first half and went into the locker room tied, although the Nuggets pulled away in the third quarter and eventually cruised to the win.
lakersnation.com
Recap: Lakers Beat Nuggets To Earn First Win Of Season
The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night still searching for their first win of the season. L.A. got some hot shooting for a change and as a result, hung on to beat Denver 121-110 to improve their record to 1-5, getting the monkey off their back.
The Brooklyn Nets will hire the former Boston Celtics head coach
