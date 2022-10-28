Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has always been a player who thrives off the energy of fans and teammates, playing the game with a lot of joy. That joy hasn’t always been there during his tenure with the Lakers though due to his and the team’s poor play. It certainly was there on Sunday night though when Westbrook had his best game of the season, recording 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to lead L.A. to its first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO