On Sept. 23, protesters gathered outside the Arizona State Capitol building in response to Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson’s near-total abortion ban. The overturning of Roe v. Wade in June sparked a wave of abortion bans across the country. Johnson responded to the reversal of Roe v. Wade by lifting an injunction on an 1864 abortion ban. The reinstatement of this 1864 ban effectively made almost all abortions illegal in the state of Arizona, even in cases of incest and rape.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO