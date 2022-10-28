Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Covington’s city treasurer has pleaded guilty to three felony counts of Possession of Schedule II Narcotics after being arrested in July. Theresa Harrison was in Alleghany County Circuit court Monday. Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul A. McAndrews is the special prosecutor appointed to handle this...
WDBJ7.com
Trial date set for accused hookah lounge shooter
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A trial date is set for the the man police say shot and killed one person and injured others in a Blacksburg hookah lounge. Jamel Flint appeared in Montgomery County Circuit Court Oct. 31. His trial is set for April 17-18, 2023. He’s facing six...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Martinsville house fire
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 79-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead after a house fire in Martinsville in October, according to a spokesperson for the city. The remains of Rita Cox Sands were found by crews fighting the fire on Forest Street October 14. The cause...
WBTM
Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Halifax County Crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident that happened in Halifax County on October 25. At 10:02 pm troopers responded to the crash on Elder Rd., three-quarters of a mile west of Hog Wallow Rd. A 1999 Ford Ranger was traveling east on Elder Rd. when it ran...
Female inmate dies in Stokes County Jail, sheriff’s office says
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate died at Stokes County Jail on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says that officers in Stokes County Jail found a 41-year-old woman unresponsive in her cell on Monday. EMS was on the scene within a few minutes and the inmate was pronounced dead at […]
WDBJ7.com
Name released of “armed and dangerous” Danville Mall shooting suspect
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a killing at the Danville Mall Saturday night has been identified as 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney. Pinckney has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Maliciously Discharge a Firearm Within a Public Building, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm After Being Convicted of a Felony.
WDBJ7.com
UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A spokesperson with Roanoke County confirmed police found Curtis Howell safe and well. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Roanoke County Police as part of the search for a missing man. Police are looking for Curtis Harvey...
WDBJ7.com
Man seriously hurt in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is being treated at a hospital after being shot Monday morning. At 4:26 a.m. October 31, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Longview Road, and found the victim with a “serious” injury. No one has been...
WDBJ7.com
One killed in Campbell County crash, two hospitalized
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Campbell County early Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 12:17 a.m. to Rt. 501, a mile north of Mollies Creek Rd. 32-year-old Marquee Swain of Nathalie was driving a Ford...
WSET
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
WSET
'Terrifying:' Witnesses describe their experiences at the Danville Mall shooting
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A shooting at the Danville Mall Saturday night left one man dead and many witnesses shaken up. Terrifying is just one of the words they used to describe what they went through, hoping they never have to go through it again. "My heart was throbbing,"...
WDBJ7.com
Three people hurt in shooting at Danville house, police searching for shooter
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were injured in a shooting in Danville Sunday night, according to the Danville Police Department. Police say the shooting occurred at 9:39 p.m. in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle. Investigators say the driver of a silver vehicle approached a home on Greenwich Circle...
Franklin News Post
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
wfxrtv.com
Giles County Sheriff’s Office hosts Operation Save Halloween
PEARISBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Giles County Sheriff’s Office saw around 900 people come out Monday for their annual Operation Save Halloween. It all began four years ago when bad weather was about to cancel trick or treating. Chief Deputy Scott Moye says he reached out to the city on the day-of to ask if the Sheriff’s Office could host an impromptu indoor Halloween for kids. The city administrator said sure if they thought they could pull it off.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Mall employee and shopper react to fatal shooting; suspect still at large
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are still looking for the person involved in a shooting that killed one person Saturday night inside a store in the Danville Mall. Bath and Body Works employee Danni Gammon says the incident left her shaken. “I could’ve been here. That could’ve been me. You...
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Monday morning shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting early Monday morning (Oct. 31), according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Shortly before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1500-block of Longview Rd. for a report of a man who had been shot.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers for community engagement team
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can make a difference in your hometown by volunteering your time with the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office. The department is looking for ten volunteers to join the community engagement team. Those people will represent the sheriff’s office along side deputies at various events.
cardinalnews.org
Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
chathamstartribune.com
Man shot dead at Danville Mall, police seeking suspect
A man was shot dead at Hbbett Sports tonight at the Danville Mall at 7:14 p.m. The Danville Police report that the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim, who was a customer at the store. The victim was transported from the scene by EMS with life threatening injuries....
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police Department investigating shots fired
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating an incident of involved shots fired that occurred on Hillside Court, Sunday afternoon. According to officials, around 1:57 p.m. on Oct. 30, officers responded to the 200 block of Hillside Court. When they arrived at the scene, reports say that they located multiple cartridge casings.
