Rocky Mount, VA

WDBJ7.com

Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Covington’s city treasurer has pleaded guilty to three felony counts of Possession of Schedule II Narcotics after being arrested in July. Theresa Harrison was in Alleghany County Circuit court Monday. Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul A. McAndrews is the special prosecutor appointed to handle this...
COVINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Trial date set for accused hookah lounge shooter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A trial date is set for the the man police say shot and killed one person and injured others in a Blacksburg hookah lounge. Jamel Flint appeared in Montgomery County Circuit Court Oct. 31. His trial is set for April 17-18, 2023. He’s facing six...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of victim in Martinsville house fire

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 79-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead after a house fire in Martinsville in October, according to a spokesperson for the city. The remains of Rita Cox Sands were found by crews fighting the fire on Forest Street October 14. The cause...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WBTM

Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Halifax County Crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident that happened in Halifax County on October 25. At 10:02 pm troopers responded to the crash on Elder Rd., three-quarters of a mile west of Hog Wallow Rd. A 1999 Ford Ranger was traveling east on Elder Rd. when it ran...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Female inmate dies in Stokes County Jail, sheriff’s office says

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate died at Stokes County Jail on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says that officers in Stokes County Jail found a 41-year-old woman unresponsive in her cell on Monday. EMS was on the scene within a few minutes and the inmate was pronounced dead at […]
WDBJ7.com

Name released of “armed and dangerous” Danville Mall shooting suspect

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a killing at the Danville Mall Saturday night has been identified as 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney. Pinckney has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Maliciously Discharge a Firearm Within a Public Building, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm After Being Convicted of a Felony.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A spokesperson with Roanoke County confirmed police found Curtis Howell safe and well. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Roanoke County Police as part of the search for a missing man. Police are looking for Curtis Harvey...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man seriously hurt in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is being treated at a hospital after being shot Monday morning. At 4:26 a.m. October 31, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Longview Road, and found the victim with a “serious” injury. No one has been...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

One killed in Campbell County crash, two hospitalized

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Campbell County early Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 12:17 a.m. to Rt. 501, a mile north of Mollies Creek Rd. 32-year-old Marquee Swain of Nathalie was driving a Ford...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Giles County Sheriff’s Office hosts Operation Save Halloween

PEARISBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Giles County Sheriff’s Office saw around 900 people come out Monday for their annual Operation Save Halloween. It all began four years ago when bad weather was about to cancel trick or treating. Chief Deputy Scott Moye says he reached out to the city on the day-of to ask if the Sheriff’s Office could host an impromptu indoor Halloween for kids. The city administrator said sure if they thought they could pull it off.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WSLS

cardinalnews.org

Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
BRISTOL, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Man shot dead at Danville Mall, police seeking suspect

A man was shot dead at Hbbett Sports tonight at the Danville Mall at 7:14 p.m. The Danville Police report that the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim, who was a customer at the store. The victim was transported from the scene by EMS with life threatening injuries....
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Police Department investigating shots fired

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating an incident of involved shots fired that occurred on Hillside Court, Sunday afternoon. According to officials, around 1:57 p.m. on Oct. 30, officers responded to the 200 block of Hillside Court. When they arrived at the scene, reports say that they located multiple cartridge casings.
LYNCHBURG, VA

