PEARISBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Giles County Sheriff’s Office saw around 900 people come out Monday for their annual Operation Save Halloween. It all began four years ago when bad weather was about to cancel trick or treating. Chief Deputy Scott Moye says he reached out to the city on the day-of to ask if the Sheriff’s Office could host an impromptu indoor Halloween for kids. The city administrator said sure if they thought they could pull it off.

GILES COUNTY, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO