FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A southerly flow of air is once again setting up in our area, and will be with us into the first part of the weekend. Temperatures will warm from the 60s back into the low 70s while nighttime temperatures will warm from the 40s to the 50s. This will likely be a sunny pattern during the day with clear skies and fog possibilities at night. No rain is expected until at least Saturday.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO