Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
Warm air returns
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A southerly flow of air is once again setting up in our area, and will be with us into the first part of the weekend. Temperatures will warm from the 60s back into the low 70s while nighttime temperatures will warm from the 40s to the 50s. This will likely be a sunny pattern during the day with clear skies and fog possibilities at night. No rain is expected until at least Saturday.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Light rain possible Halloween evening
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It will be a very mild afternoon with temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s, but there are still will be scattered light rain chances through the evening. Rain chance should decline the further we get into the evening but a few showers still possible. The rain won’t be widespread so some areas may remain dry but a bit on the damp side.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Trick or treat times set for Fort Wayne area
(Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Communities around The Fort are gearing up for Halloween!. For those in Fort Wayne, the official hours for trick-or-treating are between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween. Officials with the City of New Haven say city-wide trick-or-treating hours have been set for 6 to...
WANE-TV
Semi blocks downtown Fort Wayne intersection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An “inoperable” semi blocked an intersection in downtown Fort Wayne mid-afternoon Monday. Around 2 p.m., a semi became stopped in the roundabout at Superior and Ewing streets. Fort Wayne Police said the semi was “inoperable,” and blocked the intersection. The...
wboi.org
Local bartender competes for Ultimate Drink Master title on new Netflix series
Raj Shukla is a bartender in Fort Wayne. He's worked at several bars across the city, including Copper Spoon, Mercado and 07 Pub. In 2021, Shukla was named one of the top 5 bartenders in the country. Now, he's making his television debut on the new Netflix series 'Drink Masters.'...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne leaf collection begins on Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne Street Department will begin its annual leaf collection service on Monday, Oct. 31. Street Commissioner Brian Shimkus joined First News Sunday Oct. 30 to share how the process works and what people should and shouldn’t do. The Street...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Blackhawk Christian Volleyball Advances to 1A State Title
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Volleyball semi states took place on Saturday afternoon in Plymouth. Blackhawk Christian squared up against Southwood in the 1A State Title. Blackhawk came from behind in each of the first two sets, winning 25-19 in the first set and 28-26 in the...
WANE-TV
New steakhouse ‘sizzling soon’ to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new steakhouse appears to be headed to Fort Wayne. Black Rock Bar & Grill said on its website that a new Fort Wayne location was “sizzling soon.”. Black Rock serves its steaks on 755-degree volcanic rock, which guests can cook the meat...
Police respond to a crash near Maplecrest Rd and Rothman Rd
Police are on the scene of a 3-car crash near the intersection of Maplecrest and Rothman roads.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Three teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County, ISP says
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say they are investigating after three teenagers were found dead in a car in Kosciusko County over the weekend. Police say they were called just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, about three teenagers that were found...
WANE-TV
Roof partially collapses in Fort Wayne apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire in the Waterloo Gardens apartments on Bunt Drive. That’s off East Paulding Road. FWFD responded to the 5800 block of Bunt Drive just before 10 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Bellmont Volleyball defeats Northwood and advances to 3A State Title
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In the 3A semi state volleyball game, Bellmont punched their ticket to the State Finals in their victory over Northwood. Delaney Lawson set the tone for Bellmont and had a match high 24 kills for the Braves. Hailey Cole also finished with...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
WANE-TV
Sweets So Geek closes its doors after 10 years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweets So Geek, a self-described “new-fangled confectionaries” shop, closed its doors Sunday evening after 10 years. The store officially closed at 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Sweets So Geek got its start in 2011 when the two owners started selling chocolates at local stores...
Indiana woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
The woman had a BAC of .11% after the Jan. 8 crash on Lower Huntington Road.
WOWO News
Downtown Fast Food Block Acquisition Process Continues
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board on Thursday agreed to seek professional help in its acquisition of the so-called downtown fast-food block. According to The Journal Gazette, CIB member Don Steininger asked the board to hire a property manager to handle the much-delayed transfer of the land along Jefferson Boulevard just west of Grand Wayne Convention Center. The sale is not expected to close until after the end of 2022, but one of the restaurant leases ends next summer and will need to be renegotiated.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Former LAPD detective says authorities in Delphi will likely remain tight-lipped on evidence
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Monday, authorities in Delphi announced an arrest in the unsolved murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams - 50-year-old Richard Allen - a drugstore worker who has been living in the same community where the bodies were found nearly six years ago.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Various items were stolen from Dollar General. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. Fuel and sockets were stolen from...
abc57.com
Man killed in crash at CR 17 and CR 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened near the intersection of CR 17 and CR 20 Thursday evening. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. between two vehicles. Deputies said Wesley Helfenbein, 43, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He later...
Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation
MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
Comments / 0