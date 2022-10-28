Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily South
Sweet Potato Pone With Cardamom Whipped Cream
Even if you've never tried this concoction, you're likely familiar with its flavors. Similar to a sweet potato pie, sweet potato pone features warm spices along with the addition of molasses, which gives depth. The potatoes are shredded (rather than cooked and mashed); we recommend using the smallest hole on your grater to get this job done—it will require a little bit of elbow grease but will yield a more pleasant texture.
Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe
1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
Simple pumpkin dump cake recipe
The Food Charlatan shared her easy pumpkin dump cake recipe that takes just 10 minutes of active prep time.
3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe
If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
4 One-Pot Recipes You Can Cook On Sunday And Eat All Week For Weight Loss
This article has been updated since its initial 10/21/21 publish date to include more recipes and information. For some, cooking is an exciting opportunity to try out new recipes and make healthy eating fun. For others, however, cooking can be stressful and time consuming while also making a mess of the kitchen and creating extensive cleanup with a variety of pots and pans. In order to make cooking more appealing to those living busy, fast paced lives, we gathered four recipes that require very little prep and only one pot in order to streamline your time in the kitchen. These meals are packed with ample protein, healthy carbs and fat, catering to weight loss without compromising flavor. Feeling uninspired by your current menu? We’ve got you covered.
The Daily South
Party Potatoes
Even if you didn't grow up eating Party Potatoes at your Grandma's house, you'll feel cozy and cared for when you dig in to a pan. This recipe has been shared for generations, and across state lines, sometimes under the moniker of "Funeral Potatoes." Call them Cheesy Potatoes or Potato-Cornflake Casserole, just don't miss out on a bite of them before they are devoured.
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
The 20 Worst Halloween Candies
Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
Delish
Does Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?
There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
Is Cracker Barrel Open On Thanksgiving 2022?
Whether you're ready or not, the 2022 holiday season is fast approaching. Some avid planners have likely already started carving out their Thanksgiving menu (pun intended), while others might not even be ready for Halloween yet. If you're in the second group, it might behoove you to look into what...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
You Can Get An Entire Thanksgiving Feast from Costco That’ll Feed Your Entire Family
Thanksgiving is just a few short weeks away and if you’re trying to plan out your feast, I have an idea that’ll make it a whole lot easier!. Did you know that Costco sells an entire Thanksgiving feast that will feed your entire family? It’s true!. There...
Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
This post has been updated since its initial 05/03/22 publish date. As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very larg...
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
The Daily South
Chocolate-Pecan Chess Pie
Classic pecan pie gets its signature ooey-gooey filling from a combination of sugar, eggs, and corn syrup, but this twist on the traditional Thanksgiving dessert uses the custard base of a chess pie to achieve a similarly sticky and sweet filling. The addition of cocoa powder and semi-sweet chocolate chips add bittersweet notes that balance out the treacly, pecan studded pie.
WPRI
In the Kitchen: Caramel Cream Puffs
In the kitchen today, we welcome Pastry Chef Kerri Spady from Ellie’s making Caramel Cream Puffs. Ingredients and Directions for the Craquelin Cookies:. In a standing mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream together butter and brown sugar. Add in flour and mix until well combined. Roll out dough...
Women's Health
Starbucks' Christmas menu 2022 is here with two new festive drinks
Guys, it’s happened. The greatest day of the year has arrived. The Starbucks' festive menu 2022 is finally here. And let's be honest, it just doesn't feel like Christmas unlike you're walking around looking at all the Christmas lights, with a festive drink in hand. The seasonal range launches...
Farm and Dairy
Slow Cooker Cinnamon Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Slow cookers are low wattage appliances; they use little electricity. Low temp=200° and high temp=300°. Usually, 1 hour on HIGH is equal to 2 hours on LOW. Keep the lid on because uncovering the pot during cooking releases heat and the cooker regains temperature slowly. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup...
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
Comments / 0