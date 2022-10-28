Score Oprah’s ‘favorite’ Spanx pants for 50% off today

It just might be the perfect time to buy these Oprah-approved pants, thanks — or should we say Spanx? — to a flash sale.

The media mogul raved about the brand’s Perfect Pant on her 2019 Favorite Things List, saying she even called Spanx founder Sarah Blakely to “applaud her” when she first saw the “ultra-flattering” style.

And until October 29 at 8 a.m. ET, four versions of the Perfect Pant are a whopping 50% off at Spanx — all you’ll need is the code FLASH at checkout.

Score classic style staples like the Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket ($64, originally $128), which promises both four-way stretch and “hidden core shaping technology.”

“In sizes XS to 3X, they have built-in tummy control, so you don’t need to wear compression gear underneath — you’re already Spanxed!” Winfrey raved of the brand’s black pants on her list of famous “favorites.”

Spanx

Spanx Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket ($64, originally $128)

For sleek skinny pants with the same smoothing ponte fabric, the sale also includes the Perfect Pant, Ankle Piped Skinny ($64, originally $128) and the sparkly Perfect Pant, Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny ($74, originally $148).

Also among the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it deals? The bestselling Perfect Pant Jogger ($74, originally $148), which features the same buttery soft fabric in a more laid-back look.

Spanx

Perfect Pant Jogger ($74, originally $148)

The Perfect Collection has continued to stretch into new styles and categories over the years, most recently adding a Perfect Jumpsuit ($228) and Perfect Blazer ($248) — both of which are excluded from today’s discounts.

Oprah’s been a fan of the brand for over two decades, as she listed the Higher Power Capri ($28) on her Favorite Things List back in in 2000.

In addition to counting Spanx among her “favorites,” she also became an investor in the brand in 2021, along with Reese Witherspoon and Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd.

With styles already selling out, be sure to shop fast before these Oprah-approved pants fly off the shelves.