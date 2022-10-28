ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Upworthy

Eerie owl flies with a stick horse during the Halloween season resembling a witch riding a broom

As we inch closer to Halloween, people are getting ready with their spooky costumes and decorations. This season is absolutely wonderful with a chill in the air, warm drinks, family dinners and children dressed up in clever or scary costumes. Amid this eerie atmosphere, a great horned owl was caught on camera flying with what looked like a "broom" and resembling a witch riding a broomstick, to people's amazement and fright.
EUREKA, IL
CBS Sacramento

Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween

SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals.   In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes.  One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts on Halloween

Halloween has fully turned into a season, tucked neatly between summer and fall. There's a lot of Halloween to take in, but at its heart, it's still a holiday about costumes and treats. It's a perfect holiday. Dress up like something entertaining, and neighbors will gladly toss you a piece of candy for your troubles.
102.5 The Bone

Cockroach infestation cancels community’s trick-or-treat festivities

Creepy-crawly fake bugs are usually part of the Halloween decor but in one community, the cockroaches were real and they’re the reason there is no trick-or-treating this year. Officials in Wyandotte canceled Halloween festivities to prevent a cockroach infestation from spreading from a vacant home, The Associated Press reported.
HOLAUSA

Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season

Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
WSAV News 3

Afraid of catching COVID-19 this Halloween? How to trick-or-treat safely

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Keeping safe this Halloween despite variants COVID-19 has affected children around the world. It has impacted everything from education to experiences, such as vacations, parties and holidays. As cases seem to be plummeting and life moves even closer to normalcy, Halloween looms on the horizon. […]
Star 93.9

Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night

In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
TheStreet

Domino's Pizza has an Entire Evil Halloween Menu

While Thanksgiving is often called the classic American food holiday, Halloween is just as strongly associated with treats--and is also a prime food marketing opportunity. For fast-food chains in particular, it can be a way to experiment with "spooky" foods that wouldn't fly at any other time of the year.
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

