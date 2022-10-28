Read full article on original website
Related
After volunteering at a food bank, I'll never give out candy on Halloween again. Instead, I'm giving trick-or-treaters something better.
Many donate their unwanted trick-or-treat candy to food banks after Halloween, but most of it goes to waste and it's not what its clients really need.
Upworthy
Eerie owl flies with a stick horse during the Halloween season resembling a witch riding a broom
As we inch closer to Halloween, people are getting ready with their spooky costumes and decorations. This season is absolutely wonderful with a chill in the air, warm drinks, family dinners and children dressed up in clever or scary costumes. Amid this eerie atmosphere, a great horned owl was caught on camera flying with what looked like a "broom" and resembling a witch riding a broomstick, to people's amazement and fright.
The best Halloween candy, according to trick-or-treaters
When it comes to buying Halloween candy, do you go with something you like or what you think the kids will want? Here’s a little insight on what trick-or-treaters are hoping to collect this year.
Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween
SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals. In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes. One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
What Does The Bible Say About Halloween?
Although Halloween is usually in good fun, some say Christians shouldn’t observe it. The post What Does The Bible Say About Halloween? appeared first on NewsOne.
I Hate To Break It To You But If You Recognize Any Of These 32 Pictures You Are Officially Old
I don't make the rules. It's just the truth.
Woman’s Granddaughter Falls Through Floor and What’s Underneath Is Shocking
I would have no idea what to do.
Nobody Knew She Existed Except Her Parents And Siblings — The Case Of Nadine Lockwood
In the summer of 1996, the people of Washington Heights were shocked to learn that a mother had starved her baby to death under their wing. But more terrifying was her reason behind it.
9 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Now To Prepare for Winter
Dollar Tree may be the place you only go for quick and affordable party or cleaning supplies, but you'd be amazed at the breadth of items the discount store offers each season. Though we're still...
McDonald’s fans angry as Halloween Pails are missing key feature – I picked one up myself and was disappointed too
AS McDonald's brings back its long-awaited Halloween Happy Meal Pails, fans noticed that it's missing one major component - the lid. The fan-favorite pails first hit the spooky scene in 1986 coming in three styles: the McPunk’n with a traditional jack-o-lantern face, one with a ghostly face called McBoo, and the McGoblin.
Woman confronts sister for taking a shower with someone else in her house
Taking a shower is something we all have to deal with and some couples will take showers together. However, when someone moves in you may not want them to do something like that around you. Is it bad for a married couple to be together in the shower?
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month
A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
Thrillist
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts on Halloween
Halloween has fully turned into a season, tucked neatly between summer and fall. There's a lot of Halloween to take in, but at its heart, it's still a holiday about costumes and treats. It's a perfect holiday. Dress up like something entertaining, and neighbors will gladly toss you a piece of candy for your troubles.
Woman Swears Adding This to Your Toilet Tank Will Keep the Bowl Fresh and Clean
What an easy hack for a great smelling bathroom!
Cockroach infestation cancels community’s trick-or-treat festivities
Creepy-crawly fake bugs are usually part of the Halloween decor but in one community, the cockroaches were real and they’re the reason there is no trick-or-treating this year. Officials in Wyandotte canceled Halloween festivities to prevent a cockroach infestation from spreading from a vacant home, The Associated Press reported.
Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season
Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
Afraid of catching COVID-19 this Halloween? How to trick-or-treat safely
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Keeping safe this Halloween despite variants COVID-19 has affected children around the world. It has impacted everything from education to experiences, such as vacations, parties and holidays. As cases seem to be plummeting and life moves even closer to normalcy, Halloween looms on the horizon. […]
Police warn about candy look-a-like drugs, edibles ahead of Halloween
(WTAJ) — While not cheap, and hardly given away, edibles that look like candy could be confused with actual candy and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are alerting parents ahead of Halloween. Over the years, edibles have risen in popularity and have grown to mimic many popular, well-known candy packaging such as Sweet Tartz, Sour Patch […]
Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night
In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
Domino's Pizza has an Entire Evil Halloween Menu
While Thanksgiving is often called the classic American food holiday, Halloween is just as strongly associated with treats--and is also a prime food marketing opportunity. For fast-food chains in particular, it can be a way to experiment with "spooky" foods that wouldn't fly at any other time of the year.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0