New Jersey State

The strange custom of Mischief Night in New Jersey

The night before Halloween was always known by most New Jersey residents as "Mischief Night." We talked about how it seems like this generation of young people is not interested in or aware of the prank-filled night. No one who called in reported any kind of the usual pranks. Most...
We know this is a treasured NJ relic but it’s disgusting

We have an obsession with Frank Sinatra in this state. He is our hero. Our hometown boy. Old Italian families keep a picture of him alongside a picture of Jesus Christ. The guy means a lot to us, let’s face it. So it stands to reason that Frank Sinatra memorabilia means more to us than it does to people in other states. But, there’s a limit.
This is how much you need to earn in NJ to be middle class

You hear a lot about the “middle class” and what’s being done or not done for people in that group. But who, exactly, is in that cohort?. As quoted in an article by GOBankingRates.com, the Pew Research Center defines middle class pretty broadly, including people who earn two-thirds of the US median income up to those whose income is double the U.S. median.
Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area

It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ

TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
NJ is one of the safest states — thanks to cops, study says

Personal finance website WalletHub released its “2022’s Safest States in America,” comparing all 50 states across 53 key metrics grouped into five safety categories, including personal and residential, financial, road, and workplace, as well as emergency preparedness. In the tri-state area, New Jersey is the safest state...
