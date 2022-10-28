Read full article on original website
Related
The strange custom of Mischief Night in New Jersey
The night before Halloween was always known by most New Jersey residents as "Mischief Night." We talked about how it seems like this generation of young people is not interested in or aware of the prank-filled night. No one who called in reported any kind of the usual pranks. Most...
Survey ranks New Jersey a top 10 state for wedding industry
The COVID pandemic did a number on weddings across the country but that number has grown bigger and better for 2022. An unprecedented 2.5 million weddings are set to take place this year, which is a boom not seen since 1984. Great news if you're in the wedding business. The...
New Jersey Transit decides if mask mandates will return
New Jersey Transit has not required face coverings on their trains and busses since April. A small, but vocal, group of riders have been demanding their return. It's not going to happen. At Monday's Customer Service and Operations committee meeting the issue was again raised. In the past, New Jersey...
Popular Convenience Chain Closing 18 New Jersey Locations
Of all New Jersey businesses that would be announcing closures, this is the last one I'd expect. They have 402 store locations scattered across the Garden State and over 9,500 stores throughout the country. Plus, they have some of the best taquitos I have ever had. Shockingly enough, it is...
Get Delicious Italian Food In One Of New Jersey’s Historic Train Stations
New Jersey may be one of the smaller states in the country, but we pack a pretty big punch when it comes to culture. Between our food, beaches, lushes hiking trails, rich history and so much more it's really no surprise that I'm always finding out about new and interesting things to do!
Win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot in NJ? No one has to know anymore
As the Powerball jackpot grows to an annuity value of $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing New Jersey law allows you to not tell a soul if you win. There has been no jackpot winner since Aug. 3 when a Pennsylvania player matched the five white balls and the power ball. There have been 37 Powerball drawings in a row since then without a grand prize winner.
We know this is a treasured NJ relic but it’s disgusting
We have an obsession with Frank Sinatra in this state. He is our hero. Our hometown boy. Old Italian families keep a picture of him alongside a picture of Jesus Christ. The guy means a lot to us, let’s face it. So it stands to reason that Frank Sinatra memorabilia means more to us than it does to people in other states. But, there’s a limit.
This is how much you need to earn in NJ to be middle class
You hear a lot about the “middle class” and what’s being done or not done for people in that group. But who, exactly, is in that cohort?. As quoted in an article by GOBankingRates.com, the Pew Research Center defines middle class pretty broadly, including people who earn two-thirds of the US median income up to those whose income is double the U.S. median.
Where to run Turkey Trots, and other 5Ks, this Thanksgiving in NJ
Some see Thanksgiving morning as a chance to sleep in, watch the Macy's parade, and perhaps mentally prepare for a day spent with relatives — if not already looking ahead to the hectic, oncoming holiday season. Others like to get up and out with some physical exertion, and it...
Only One City In New Jersey Has This Law, It Should Be Statewide
I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed. It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not. This law is already in effect in some states such...
Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area
It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
This Christmas Light Drive-Thru Looks Amazing in New Jersey
There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my heart. This Christmas light drive-thru looks amazingly, magical. I know it's...
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
This Popular Work Out Facility Is Expanding In New Jersey
New Jersey is kind of a workout-crazy state. There's really no question about that, in fact, a recent study was released and named new Jersey the most gym-obsessed state in the country!. Going to the gym is a great way to of course stay in shape, but it's also a...
Want to work with weed? NJ’s Stockton University hosting career for the public
GALLOWAY — Job and business opportunities related to marijuana are expected to skyrocket in New Jersey as the state expands its legal adult-use market. Stockton University is putting those opportunities on display Tuesday during a seven-hour career fair and business expo, in partnership with the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association.
Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ
TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
Superstorm Sandy took his home, now New Jersey man is helping others recover
We are in the midst of marking the 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy ravaging the east coast and here at the Jersey Shore and across New Jersey. So many people, homeowners, businesses, and others lost so much in terms of homes, property, backyards, office space, and in some cases, much more.
NJ is one of the safest states — thanks to cops, study says
Personal finance website WalletHub released its “2022’s Safest States in America,” comparing all 50 states across 53 key metrics grouped into five safety categories, including personal and residential, financial, road, and workplace, as well as emergency preparedness. In the tri-state area, New Jersey is the safest state...
3 Separate $50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in South Jersey
The Halloween night Powerball drawing was very profitable for three players in South Jersey. Three separate $50,000 winning lottery tickets were sold in Burlington County, Camden County, and Ocean County. Those winning tickets reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Monday, October 31st,...
New Jersey now has among the nation’s highest gas prices
New Jersey is seeing some of the biggest increases in the cost of gasoline in the nation. AAA puts the average for a gallon of regular in the Garden State at $3.85. That is up 18-cents in a week and a 41-cent rise in the last month. Prices had been...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0