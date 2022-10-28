Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Sets Return to Philadelphia and North Jersey on 2023 Tour
It's the moment Taylor Swift fans have been waiting for. She's laid out her tour plans for 2023 and they include two stops in Philly and two stops in North Jersey. Ya know how in her new song 'Bejeweled' she sings, 'when I walk in the room I can still make the whole place shimmer'? We're counting on it.
Top 5: Best Sushi at the Jersey Shore, NJ
Either it's deliciously wonderful or it's not. Sushi is a "huge" fan favorite. I have to be honest, it is not something I eat, but I have friends that love it. They tell me where the "best" Sushi is and if they like the restaurant where they serve it. It has to be fresh. Fresh is key to delicious Sushi.
Trick or Treaters Were Awesome This Year
As someone who has previously stated that he’s not a big fan of Halloween my faith in people has been somewhat restored. I’m guessing we had somewhere in the neighborhood of 300 “trick or treaters” on Sunday in Beachwood and just about everyone wished us a Happy Halloween and/or said thank you. Sure some kids were encouraged by their parents but most did it as a course of habit and genuinely came across as appreciative. Costumes were very creative and the little ones were adorable and I didn’t even mind missing football games on TV for a while to sit outside and hand out candy. Maybe I’m getting soft now that I have a 3 ½ year old grandson but it all made for a very nice experience.
Jersey Shore Restaurant Week 2022
Of course, we do it bigger here at the Jersy Shore so our restaurant week is actually ten days. Between November 4th and November 13th, you'll be able to visit restaurants across Ocean and Monmouth Counties for some pretty tasty deals. According to APP.com you'll be able to get what's...
Boys Soccer – VOTE: Week 7 Surf Taco Boys Soccer Player of the Week
Each week during the 2022 soccer season, Shore Sports Network recognizes some of the top performers in the Shore Conference over the calendar week and give the fans of the Shore Conference to vote for the overall winner for the Player of the Week. This week, there are 10 candidates, including six Players of the Week from each of the Shore Conference divisions as well as four wild cards -- two more than past weeks as a NJSIAA Tournament bonus.
3 Separate $50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in South Jersey
The Halloween night Powerball drawing was very profitable for three players in South Jersey. Three separate $50,000 winning lottery tickets were sold in Burlington County, Camden County, and Ocean County. Those winning tickets reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Monday, October 31st,...
These 30 Cool Things in Ocean County, NJ Might Surprise You
There are some pretty cool things right here in Ocean County. Some of these I had no idea about. Yes, the beaches, boardwalks, pizza, and so much more. But, how about that car on the roof in Bayville? I remember driving Rt. 9 through Bayville for the first time going to the Bayville WOBM Studios. I took pictures, I actually stopped at the auto place and took pictures, I had no idea what it was, but I knew my Dad would love to see it. When I moved to Bayville about 12 years ago, he always knew when he was close to my house when he'd see that car on the roof. It holds a special place in my heart because I knew my Dad loved it.
Popular Sandwich Shop In Monmouth County, NJ Expanding Into Ocean County, NJ
Did you bring lunch or do you want to order something?. Okay, where should we order from? I am thinking something quick and hand held so we can chow down and then get back to work. Any suggestions? None?!. I have just the place. Have you ever heard of Hoagitos?
One Of The Worst Roads In Toms River, NJ Is Getting A Desperate Upgrade
Everyone has that one road they absolutely hate right?. Most of us drive every single day, to and from work or out to the store or to meet up with friends and family. And when you drive down a road that just treats your car like garbage it gets frustrating.
Wow! Still Dark at this Former 7-11 on Route 37 in Toms River, New Jersey
I was recently driving through Toms River on Oak Ridge Parkway when I noticed once again that the old 7-11 that I used to visit when I was a kid is still dark with no activity and I gotta wonder what will be the future for this busy location along Route 37 in Toms River?
2 hospitalized after Halloween hit-and-run in North Plainfield, NJ
NORTH PLAINFIELD — A woman and a boy were struck by a hit-and-run driver while trick-or-treating on Monday night. The pair were struck around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Jeffries Place, according to North Plainfield police Capt. Alan McKay. They were taken to a trauma center for treatment of their injuries.
Black girl doll hanging from noose at NJ house prompts investigation
ELK — Police have been investigating whether a realistic Black girl doll that was hanged from a tree outside a home was an act of racist harassment or Halloween decor in poor taste. The doll appeared to be a Black child, hanging from a noose with long, elbow-length hair,...
The Best Places to Live in the U.S., Did Ocean County Make the List
We love New Jersey and we know we live in the "best" place in the world. (Some might be smirking at that.) Personally, I love New Jersey and Ocean County, it's a little piece of heaven. According to this list, no...But we disagree. Money.com put out a list 50 best...
The Oldest Bridge in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
Superstorm Sandy took his home, now New Jersey man is helping others recover
We are in the midst of marking the 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy ravaging the east coast and here at the Jersey Shore and across New Jersey. So many people, homeowners, businesses, and others lost so much in terms of homes, property, backyards, office space, and in some cases, much more.
Gloucester Township, NJ police: Hotel stake-out leads to arrest of serial burglar
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A Camden man has been arrested and charged in connection with a string of burglaries in the county. After a chase on foot, authorities apprehended 25-year-old Tyree Taylor and hit him with charges that include the theft of vehicles and the burglary of a home, Gloucester Township police said.
Election Day 2022 is one week away, here are the races affecting Monmouth and Ocean Counties
In one weeks time, you'll be heading off to cast your ballot at your designated polling location as displayed on your ballot mailed to you. If you have any questions on anything as it relates to where or how to cast your ballot in Ocean County or Monmouth County, please contact the respective Clerk's Office.
We know this is a treasured NJ relic but it’s disgusting
We have an obsession with Frank Sinatra in this state. He is our hero. Our hometown boy. Old Italian families keep a picture of him alongside a picture of Jesus Christ. The guy means a lot to us, let’s face it. So it stands to reason that Frank Sinatra memorabilia means more to us than it does to people in other states. But, there’s a limit.
Swan Lake is decimated by outbreak of bird flu In Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
An outbreak of bird flu has decimated a population of swans and other water fowl in the Borough of Point Pleasant Beach. Mayor Paul Kanitra confirms the death of 30 infected swans and geese around Lake of the Lilies. The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department urged residents to use caution...
Princeton making paid internships possible for all
I have always believed that if you’re going to be paying a fortune for college you may as well be afforded with unique and special opportunities. Princeton University has always had this type of relationship with its students, providing them with opportunities that will set them apart from others upon graduation and they have just come up with another great one.
