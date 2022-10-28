ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The Point

Top 5: Best Sushi at the Jersey Shore, NJ

Either it's deliciously wonderful or it's not. Sushi is a "huge" fan favorite. I have to be honest, it is not something I eat, but I have friends that love it. They tell me where the "best" Sushi is and if they like the restaurant where they serve it. It has to be fresh. Fresh is key to delicious Sushi.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.3 The Point

Trick or Treaters Were Awesome This Year

As someone who has previously stated that he’s not a big fan of Halloween my faith in people has been somewhat restored. I’m guessing we had somewhere in the neighborhood of 300 “trick or treaters” on Sunday in Beachwood and just about everyone wished us a Happy Halloween and/or said thank you. Sure some kids were encouraged by their parents but most did it as a course of habit and genuinely came across as appreciative. Costumes were very creative and the little ones were adorable and I didn’t even mind missing football games on TV for a while to sit outside and hand out candy. Maybe I’m getting soft now that I have a 3 ½ year old grandson but it all made for a very nice experience.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
94.3 The Point

Jersey Shore Restaurant Week 2022

Of course, we do it bigger here at the Jersy Shore so our restaurant week is actually ten days. Between November 4th and November 13th, you'll be able to visit restaurants across Ocean and Monmouth Counties for some pretty tasty deals. According to APP.com you'll be able to get what's...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Boys Soccer – VOTE: Week 7 Surf Taco Boys Soccer Player of the Week

Each week during the 2022 soccer season, Shore Sports Network recognizes some of the top performers in the Shore Conference over the calendar week and give the fans of the Shore Conference to vote for the overall winner for the Player of the Week. This week, there are 10 candidates, including six Players of the Week from each of the Shore Conference divisions as well as four wild cards -- two more than past weeks as a NJSIAA Tournament bonus.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.3 The Point

These 30 Cool Things in Ocean County, NJ Might Surprise You

There are some pretty cool things right here in Ocean County. Some of these I had no idea about. Yes, the beaches, boardwalks, pizza, and so much more. But, how about that car on the roof in Bayville? I remember driving Rt. 9 through Bayville for the first time going to the Bayville WOBM Studios. I took pictures, I actually stopped at the auto place and took pictures, I had no idea what it was, but I knew my Dad would love to see it. When I moved to Bayville about 12 years ago, he always knew when he was close to my house when he'd see that car on the roof. It holds a special place in my heart because I knew my Dad loved it.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

We know this is a treasured NJ relic but it’s disgusting

We have an obsession with Frank Sinatra in this state. He is our hero. Our hometown boy. Old Italian families keep a picture of him alongside a picture of Jesus Christ. The guy means a lot to us, let’s face it. So it stands to reason that Frank Sinatra memorabilia means more to us than it does to people in other states. But, there’s a limit.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Princeton making paid internships possible for all

I have always believed that if you’re going to be paying a fortune for college you may as well be afforded with unique and special opportunities. Princeton University has always had this type of relationship with its students, providing them with opportunities that will set them apart from others upon graduation and they have just come up with another great one.
PRINCETON, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy