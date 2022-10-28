Read full article on original website
92-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Boca Raton
Boca Raton police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 92-year-old man last month, then took off.
Click10.com
Investigation underway after video shows rough arrest of teen at Tropical Park football game
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was violently arrested and removed from the stands of a high school football game. Video recorded of the incident shows the teen initially being escorted away but at some point a Miami-Dade Schools police officer appears to grab the teen by his neck and then shove him down a flight of stairs.
Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
cw34.com
Endangered 71-year-old woman found safe by PBSO
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Atine Coupet has been found safe. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for an endangered elderly woman from Palm Beach County. Deputies said 71-year-old Atine Coupet was last seen near Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Monday. Coupet is...
Click10.com
Authorities searching for missing 13-year-old in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Mailen Ernestina Santos was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Thursday along the 6000 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Brazen strong-arm robbery in North Lauderdale
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit are seeking the public’s help to locate two individuals wanted in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery in Lauderdale. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case. According to...
WPBF News 25
22-year-old mentally ill woman missing out of Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's weather and headlines. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 22-year-old woman that walked away from a mental facility Saturday. Faiga Rochel Marcus AKA Rachel was last seen around 3:30 p.m. according to sheriff. PBSO classifies...
NBC Miami
Body of Dead Man Found in Naranja Canal: Police
Police are investigating a death in a southwest Miami-Dade canal Monday morning after a man's body was found. Chopper footage showed Miami-Dade Police officers at the scene near Tallahassee Road and Southwest 268th Street in Naranja just after 6:30 a.m. Miami-Dade Police said a bystander on a bicycle saw the...
NBC Miami
Person Reportedly Struck by Train in Oakland Park
An early morning crash Tuesday reportedly involving a train striking a person caused delays in Oakland Park. The crash rook place in the 4900 block of Northwest 9th Avenue before 6 a.m. Officials have not released details at this time, including the condition of the person who was struck. Stay...
Click10.com
FHP seeks suspect who shot at driver on I-95
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect who shot at another driver on Interstate 95 in Broward County overnight Monday. According to Lt. Indiana Miranda, an agency spokesperson, at around 1:30 a.m., the suspect fired “several shots” into another vehicle traveling northbound on the freeway just south of Davie Boulevard and continued on.
Click10.com
Police investigating alleged rape by employees at Mango’s Tropical Cafe
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A popular Miami Beach restaurant is at the center of a criminal investigation after a customer claimed she was raped inside Mango’s Tropical Cafe by employees. For now, the party goes on at one of Ocean Drive’s most notable establishments despite the dark cloud...
Click10.com
Man arrested in shooting at southwest Miami-Dade strip mall
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Homestead man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade strip mall Thursday. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m. following the shooting.
Click10.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Davie crash
DAVIE, Fla. – One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Davie, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:20 a.m. as one of the...
NBC Miami
5 Injured After Crash at Bus Stop in Fort Lauderdale
Five people were injured Monday morning after a car crash at a bus stop in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the crash took place just after 7 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Federal Highway. One of the injured was treated at the scene and released. One...
tamaractalk.com
$10K Reward Announced in North Lauderdale Grocery Robbery
Detectives on Monday announced a reward of up to $10,000 in the case of a robbery at a North Lauderdale grocery store. Investigators are also continuing to search for a “person of interest” in the case: Lamya Marie Fuller, 20, who they believe may have information about the male robber in the brazen Aug. 23 attack.
Click10.com
Police arrest man accused of shooting at wife in Pembroke Lakes Mall parking lot
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Miami man faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he shot at his wife in the parking lot of Pembroke Lakes Mall overnight Friday. According to Pembroke Pines police, officers with the Miami Police Department arrested...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale man arrested in connection with string of bank robberies
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man has been sentenced to 145 months in prison and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Rodney Smith for his participation in a string of bank robberies, authorities said. The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Robert Willis Jr. of Fort...
NBC Miami
Woman Dies After Being Struck in Miami Hit and Run Crash: Police
Police are investigating an early morning hit and run crash Sunday near downtown Miami that claimed the life of a woman who was struck by the car involved. Miami Police said the crash took place just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 22nd Street. Police said...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Boy Missing for Two Months Found Safe in Canada
Jorge "JoJo" Morales, a 6-year-old boy with autism missing from Miami-Dade since August, was found safe and unharmed in Canada, Miami-Dade Police said. JoJo had been missing since Aug. 27 after his father failed to return him to his mother as part of a custody agreement. A missing person alert...
Click10.com
8 displaced after fire damages Lauderdale Lakes apartment building.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Crews responded to a fire at a Lauderdale Lakes apartment building Tuesday. The fire broke out at the three-story complex in the 3400 block of Northwest 29th Street late Tuesday morning. Sky 10 flew over the scene at around 12:20 p.m., by which time firefighters...
