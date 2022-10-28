ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Unmanaged retreat’: Report calls for swift action to tackle worsening erosion on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Unmanaged retreat.”. That’s what Denise Antolini calls the steady loss of North Shore beaches and properties to worsening erosion. Antolini has fond memories of living of her family’s Sunset Beach home in the 1990s. Today, the law professor is partnering with a working group to come up with proposals to save the coastline and its homes.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Honolulu buys $37.75M dorm to convert to affordable housing

The city has acquired the Waikiki Vista in Mōʻiliʻili for $37.75 million. The deal will add more than 100 new affordable rental units to the city’s inventory. The 19-floor building is currently being used to house Hawaiʻi Pacific University students, who will be able to stay in the building through the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI
travelweekly.com

Surf's up for Oahu watersports park

A new surf destination and watersports recreation park is opening Feb. 10 in Ewa Beach on the west side of Oahu. Called Wai Kai, the park will feature a 52-acre lagoon, three restaurants, event lawns, a waterman's club and retail shops. It also is constructing the world's largest deep-water wave pool, called the Wai Kai Wave.
EWA BEACH, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

It’s The Rip-Off Honolulu Hotels That Are Killing Us

We understand the bad feelings created by a proposed $50 fee on arrival for Hawaii visitors. But for us, the exorbitant costs for Hawaii accommodations cause insult and injury, breaking the bank. Here’s our recent case in point related to Honolulu hotels. Your editors regularly travel around the state...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Inescapable Hawaii Flight Delays. Here’s What To Do.

We’ve written about Hawaii flight delays now for months. And while we thought it would start to improve, it only gets worse. With our upcoming meetings in Honolulu and Maui, it’s hard to know any longer how far in advance to leave. It’s pretty nuts. Our post today includes our best strategy for dealing with this new phenomenon.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire at eatery triggers evacuations at Windward Mall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a restaurant forced evacuations at Windward Mall on Sunday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident just after noon. Fire officials said it was fully extinguished in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. This story may be updated. Copyright...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Revelers urged to remain vigilant during Halloween festivities in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Kalakaua Avenue expected to be filled with crowds on Halloween, people are urged to be aware of their surroundings. It’s the first Halloween in two years with no COVID restrictions. Brooks Wingert, of Makiki, said he always celebrates Halloween in Waikiki. “This is where everyone’s...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu freight company buys former Love’s Bakery headquarters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Hawaii’s leading transportation service companies announced that it has purchased the former Love’s Bakery headquarters. Honolulu Freight Service said it will centralize its main Hawaii operations at the building located on Middle Street. The 92,000-square-foot facility was built in 1960. The company said...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Something Big Went Missing at Honolulu Airport: Visitors Take Notice

The new and in many ways beautiful 230,000-sq. ft. Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) accommodates up to 12 planes and should help to eliminate prime time pressure between 10 am and 3 pm. It opened in August of 2021, adding nearly 30% to the airport’s gate capacity. But as pretty as it is, the term “putting lipstick on a pig” may apply. For as much as it cost (more than a quarter billion dollars) and the capacity and cosmetic uplift it gives to the appearance of the aging Honolulu airport, you’re in for some surprises, one of which is that you’d better still pack your lunch.
HONOLULU, HI

