Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
When will Don Quijote open in Kapolei?
The building formerly occupied by Kmart, which closed in 2017, is still vacant with no movement happening in sight.
Crying Fowl In Downtown Honolulu: ‘Chickens Are Wandering Around Like They Own The Place’
Karin Lynn, a retired engineer, clamps on protective earmuffs each night to shut out the raucous 3:30 a.m. crowing of roosters while trying to sleep in her bedroom on the 27th floor of the Marco Polo Condominiums in downtown Honolulu. Chinatown residents are accustomed to roistering merrymakers, but they’ve gotten...
Halloween night in Waikiki to draw large crowds
Trick or treat! It is the one night of the year when a good fright is welcomed, and thousands are expected to celebrate the first Halloween without any COVID restrictions in place since the pandemic.
hawaiinewsnow.com
New report offers possible solutions to the North Shore's ongoing erosion problem
Hard to believe it's a Monday night in Waikiki as the streets were bustling with people who've been missing the energy of Halloween night. In ongoing dispute, state seeks more proof lead at Hilo preschool has been dealt with. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Both the state and the head...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Unmanaged retreat’: Report calls for swift action to tackle worsening erosion on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Unmanaged retreat.”. That’s what Denise Antolini calls the steady loss of North Shore beaches and properties to worsening erosion. Antolini has fond memories of living of her family’s Sunset Beach home in the 1990s. Today, the law professor is partnering with a working group to come up with proposals to save the coastline and its homes.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu buys $37.75M dorm to convert to affordable housing
The city has acquired the Waikiki Vista in Mōʻiliʻili for $37.75 million. The deal will add more than 100 new affordable rental units to the city’s inventory. The 19-floor building is currently being used to house Hawaiʻi Pacific University students, who will be able to stay in the building through the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In ongoing dispute, state seeks more proof lead at Hilo preschool has been dealt with
Hard to believe it's a Monday night in Waikiki as the streets were bustling with people who've been missing the energy of Halloween night. New report offers possible solutions to the North Shore's ongoing erosion problem. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The group today released this 34-page report offering solutions...
Private Security Will Handle Patrols Along Honolulu’s Future Rail Line
Once Honolulu’s rail transit service opens, city officials will rely on private security personnel to handle the bulk of the patrols along the system’s stations, platforms and driverless trains. They’ve also hired a prominent local law enforcement figure to help oversee that operation. Allied Security, a private...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
travelweekly.com
Surf's up for Oahu watersports park
A new surf destination and watersports recreation park is opening Feb. 10 in Ewa Beach on the west side of Oahu. Called Wai Kai, the park will feature a 52-acre lagoon, three restaurants, event lawns, a waterman's club and retail shops. It also is constructing the world's largest deep-water wave pool, called the Wai Kai Wave.
BEAT OF HAWAII
It’s The Rip-Off Honolulu Hotels That Are Killing Us
We understand the bad feelings created by a proposed $50 fee on arrival for Hawaii visitors. But for us, the exorbitant costs for Hawaii accommodations cause insult and injury, breaking the bank. Here’s our recent case in point related to Honolulu hotels. Your editors regularly travel around the state...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Inescapable Hawaii Flight Delays. Here’s What To Do.
We’ve written about Hawaii flight delays now for months. And while we thought it would start to improve, it only gets worse. With our upcoming meetings in Honolulu and Maui, it’s hard to know any longer how far in advance to leave. It’s pretty nuts. Our post today includes our best strategy for dealing with this new phenomenon.
Injured female hiker airlifted out of Maunalaha Trail
Another hiker rescue, this time, in the Makiki area on the Maunalaha Trail.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire at eatery triggers evacuations at Windward Mall
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a restaurant forced evacuations at Windward Mall on Sunday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident just after noon. Fire officials said it was fully extinguished in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. This story may be updated. Copyright...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Revelers urged to remain vigilant during Halloween festivities in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Kalakaua Avenue expected to be filled with crowds on Halloween, people are urged to be aware of their surroundings. It’s the first Halloween in two years with no COVID restrictions. Brooks Wingert, of Makiki, said he always celebrates Halloween in Waikiki. “This is where everyone’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We’re back’: Revelers come out in droves to celebrate a Halloween without COVID rules
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Halloween falling on a Monday didn’t stop thousands of revelers from descending on Waikiki’s streets to celebrate the holiday without any COVID restrictions. It’s the creativity that draws people to Waikiki for Halloween. “Just checking out all the costumes,” said Lakesha Powers, of Honolulu....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu freight company buys former Love’s Bakery headquarters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Hawaii’s leading transportation service companies announced that it has purchased the former Love’s Bakery headquarters. Honolulu Freight Service said it will centralize its main Hawaii operations at the building located on Middle Street. The 92,000-square-foot facility was built in 1960. The company said...
KITV.com
Business owners worried about lane closures from Honolulu's Rail project
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Plans are on track to shut down several lanes of Dillingham Boulevard in order to move forward with Honolulu's Rail project. Utilities will be relocated along the road starting next month -- work that will take three years to finish. However, many business owners in the area...
Crash closes all westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway in Kapolei
The crash is near the Campbell Industrial Park off-ramp in Kapolei.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Something Big Went Missing at Honolulu Airport: Visitors Take Notice
The new and in many ways beautiful 230,000-sq. ft. Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) accommodates up to 12 planes and should help to eliminate prime time pressure between 10 am and 3 pm. It opened in August of 2021, adding nearly 30% to the airport’s gate capacity. But as pretty as it is, the term “putting lipstick on a pig” may apply. For as much as it cost (more than a quarter billion dollars) and the capacity and cosmetic uplift it gives to the appearance of the aging Honolulu airport, you’re in for some surprises, one of which is that you’d better still pack your lunch.
Comments / 0