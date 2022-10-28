Read full article on original website
Lima News
Secretary of State Frank LaRose: Ohio should require ‘supermajority’ of voters to amend Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Thursday he thinks the state legislature should consider raising the bar for future state constitutional amendments ahead of potential future ballot measures ensuring legal protections for abortion and other high-profile issue campaigns. The topic came up as LaRose and his...
wvxu.org
Ohio minimum wage effort passes key hurdle
The Ohio Attorney General's Office on Friday accepted a petition seeking to increase the state's minimum wage, a key step before the question can be put before voters. The petition, put forward by the group "Raise the Wage Ohio" calls for the state's minimum wage to be raised to $10.50 an hour beginning January 2025.
National metrics show just how bad DeWine has been at governing Ohio
The editorial board of The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com has endorsed “Mike DeWine for Ohio governor” (Oct. 30). They did so because he is a good “manager.” Yet U.S. News & World Report ranks Ohio 36th of the 50 states; in education, we’ve fallen to 31st.
Ohio poll: See where U.S. Senate, governor’s race stand
Ohioans continue to rally behind incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who took a 20-point lead over his Democratic challenger, former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.
WFMJ.com
Extended early voting hours underway Monday in Ohio
Ohioans have more convenient hours to vote in the November General Election as of now. Early in-person voting hours are now extended as listed below:. October 31: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. November 1-4: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. November 5: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. November 6: 1:00 p.m....
Feeling powerless as Ohio lawmakers open floodgates to guns? Now’s your chance. Vote.
Gun violence is on the rise all across our country, as is gun ownership. There are more guns in this country now that at any other time in our history. There are more guns in our country than there are people. Obviously, the solution to gun violence is not more...
Ohio Issue 2 on the November ballot: Here's what you need to know about the measure to ban noncitizen voting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It would...
Nan Whaley is the ‘manager’ Ohio needs
The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com editorial board has endorsed Mike DeWine for governor because, “when voters choose a governor, they are hiring a manager” (”Mike DeWine for Ohio governor,” Oct. 30). Manager of what? Manager of women’s health? Should bureaucrats decide someone’s reproductive life? And DeWine signed gun...
Chelsea Clark for Ohio secretary of state: endorsement editorial
In a year when former President Donald Trump still stokes the dangerous lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen -- endorsing state-level candidates he apparently thinks will be able and willing to help him if he runs again in 2024 -- the race for Ohio’s secretary of state, the state’s chief elections officer, takes on special importance.
Mike DeWine for Ohio governor: endorsement editorial
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine wants Ohioans to give him a second term as the state’s chief executive, a goal former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, is challenging. Our editorial board has frequently disagreed with DeWine, but his wise stewardship of the state’s economy, his exceptionally strong record in economic development and his responsible leadership of Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic merit his re-election.
Early Vote Figures in Ohio Paint a Muddled Picture
In-person voting is way up compared to 2018, but the decline in absentee ballot requests means only a modest increase overall
How do Northeast Ohioans feel about a unified county income tax?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The majority of Northeast Ohioans aren’t sure a unified county income tax would save them money, but they seemed to agree it could save them hassle, a new poll commissioned by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer found. Most Cuyahoga County residents pay income taxes to...
As you mark your ballot this November, consider Ohio’s children, the key to Ohio’s future: Lisa Gray
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There is a lot that children can do that many of us cannot, starting with finding the joy and humor in the simplest of things, to contorting their bodies into ridiculously small spaces and then falling down without needing an ice pack and two Advil. What they can’t always do is stick up for themselves. And I don’t mean on the playground, I mean in a much tougher place — at the ballot box.
Ohio Attorney General’s office accepts ‘Raise the Wage Ohio’ petition
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office accepted the “Raise the Wage Ohio” petition today. On Oct. 20, the Attorney General’s office received a written petition seeking to amend Article ll, Section 34a of the Ohio Constitution, which sets the minimum wage rate, according to a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office spokesperson.
J.D. Vance campaigns with Gov. Mike DeWine; Tim Ryan stumps in Appalachia as Ohio’s U.S. Senate election nears
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – With the election just 10 days away, J.D. Vance spent his Saturday trying to consolidate votes among Ohio Republicans, while Ryan worked to try to peel them off. J.D. Vance, a Republican writer who’s positioned himself in this race as a conservative insurgent, appeared in Cincinnati...
Ohio’s minimum wage increase could depend on voters
How much Ohio's minimum wage could increase might depend on voters.
500 million now available in new program from the state of Ohio
hands holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)
Watch Nan Whaley and Mike DeWine argue over DeWine’s gun policies
Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has failed Ohioans when it comes to handling gun policy, and DeWine says Whaley does not understand how his crime policies are keeping people safe from gun violence. They appeared before the Editorial Board of cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer...
Watch Mike DeWin and Nan Whaley debate the corrupt HB6 that DeWine signed, wiping out green energy requirements
Any discussion about green energy in Ohio has to include talk of HB6, the corrupt bill at the center of Ohio’s biggest bribery scandal in history, and it was a topic of contention when Gov. Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley appeared before the Editorial Board of cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer Oc. 27.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Here's what you need to know about Ohio Issue 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Nov. 8, Ohioans will vote on a constitutional amendment that targets bail reform. Issue 1 would remove the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority on determining bail amounts and conditions. Additionally, it would require courts to consider public safety and other factors when setting them. Those...
