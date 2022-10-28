ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

wvxu.org

Ohio minimum wage effort passes key hurdle

The Ohio Attorney General's Office on Friday accepted a petition seeking to increase the state's minimum wage, a key step before the question can be put before voters. The petition, put forward by the group "Raise the Wage Ohio" calls for the state's minimum wage to be raised to $10.50 an hour beginning January 2025.
WFMJ.com

Extended early voting hours underway Monday in Ohio

Ohioans have more convenient hours to vote in the November General Election as of now. Early in-person voting hours are now extended as listed below:. October 31: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. November 1-4: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. November 5: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. November 6: 1:00 p.m....
Cleveland.com

Nan Whaley is the ‘manager’ Ohio needs

The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com editorial board has endorsed Mike DeWine for governor because, “when voters choose a governor, they are hiring a manager” (”Mike DeWine for Ohio governor,” Oct. 30). Manager of what? Manager of women’s health? Should bureaucrats decide someone’s reproductive life? And DeWine signed gun...
Cleveland.com

Chelsea Clark for Ohio secretary of state: endorsement editorial

In a year when former President Donald Trump still stokes the dangerous lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen -- endorsing state-level candidates he apparently thinks will be able and willing to help him if he runs again in 2024 -- the race for Ohio’s secretary of state, the state’s chief elections officer, takes on special importance.
Cleveland.com

Mike DeWine for Ohio governor: endorsement editorial

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine wants Ohioans to give him a second term as the state’s chief executive, a goal former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, is challenging. Our editorial board has frequently disagreed with DeWine, but his wise stewardship of the state’s economy, his exceptionally strong record in economic development and his responsible leadership of Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic merit his re-election.
Cleveland.com

As you mark your ballot this November, consider Ohio’s children, the key to Ohio’s future: Lisa Gray

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There is a lot that children can do that many of us cannot, starting with finding the joy and humor in the simplest of things, to contorting their bodies into ridiculously small spaces and then falling down without needing an ice pack and two Advil. What they can’t always do is stick up for themselves. And I don’t mean on the playground, I mean in a much tougher place — at the ballot box.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Here's what you need to know about Ohio Issue 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Nov. 8, Ohioans will vote on a constitutional amendment that targets bail reform. Issue 1 would remove the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority on determining bail amounts and conditions. Additionally, it would require courts to consider public safety and other factors when setting them. Those...
