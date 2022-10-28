Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Court docs: A burglary, two guns and a video
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of using a handgun to break into a northeast side home to steal a semi-automatic rifle is now facing 10 to 30 years in prison, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged 18-year-old...
WANE-TV
More Narcan kits installed around Fort Wayne to fight opioid crisis
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – New Narcan kits were installed Monday in Fort Wayne, in an effort to fight against the ongoing opioid crisis. The Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance is helping those who overdose in the community by putting up six new opioid rescue kits, starting with Trinity United Methodist Church.
westbendnews.net
Shooting Investigation In Paulding County
Haviland, Ohio – On Saturday, October 29, 2022, shortly after 8:00 p.m., deputies were called to 12504 Road 72 in Blue Creek Township to investigate a drive-by shooting. Deputies learned the homeowner, Newlyn W. Baker, was the lone occupant when his residence was shot multiple times from the roadway. Baker was not injured.
Sheriff’s office seeks help finding Wabash County woman
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding an 86-year-old woman. Authorities say Lola Harmon left her Wabash County home around 6 p.m. on October 31. Harmon is approximately 5’2″ and 142 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. She’s believed to be driving a tan or […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
Three teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County, ISP says
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say they are investigating after three teenagers were found dead in a car in Kosciusko County over the weekend. Police say they were called just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, about three teenagers that were found...
WANE-TV
3 Indiana teens found dead in car: ISP
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State police are investigating the deaths of three teenagers who were found in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. According to a release from Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a call reporting the teens had been found unresponsive just after 3 p.m. in a car on a property near Etna Green.
WANE-TV
Man moves to withdraw guilty plea, will face murder in homicide of woman at Fort Wayne hotel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One man charged with murder in the homicide of a Decatur woman took back a plea he made in May and will now face a murder charge once again. In May, Ajaylan M. Shabazz, 25, took a plea that reduced the murder charge to a Level 3 felony, aggravated battery. He agreed to testify against “all individuals prosecuted” under the same document number.
abc57.com
Indiana State Police identify teens found dead in vehicle, suspect carbon monoxide poisoning
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police are investigating after three teenagers were found dead in a vehicle in Kosciusko County on Sunday. According to Indiana State Police, the three were found unresponsive just after 3 p.m. in a vehicle on a property in the 10000 block of W 900 N, near Etna Green.
wboi.org
Fort Wayne Metro Human Relations Commission shows community's struggle with discrimination
Fort Wayne always ranks high in surveys about quality of life and cost of living. And during the last decade, the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission has investigated more than 4,000 complaints of discrimination. On Monday, the Metro Commission unveiled the results of the new Fort Wayne Employment, Housing,...
3 teens found dead in northern Indiana
ETNA GREEN, Ind. — Police found three teenagers dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. Indiana State Police said the teens were found on a property near Etna Green around 3 p.m. The Kosciusko County Coroner's Office identified the teens as 18-year-old Robert Bontrager, of Rome City,...
WANE-TV
Lindenwood Cemetery honors Allen County victims of COVID-19 with monument
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lindenwood Cemetery unveiled a 5-foot black granite monument Saturday afternoon to honor COVID-19 victims in Allen County. The monument, along with the four curved black granite benches that surround it, serve as a memorial to the 1,200 victims and over 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in Allen County since the pandemic began.
hometownstations.com
Rural Paulding County home struck multiple times during Drive-by shooting
Haviland, OH (WLIO) - Paulding County deputies are asking for help in finding the suspect responsible for a weekend drive-by shooting in rural part of the county. Shortly after 8 pm. on Saturday night, deputies responded to a call, of multiple shots being fired from a vehicle on the roadway at a home at 12504 Road 72 just north of Haviland. The homeowner, Newlyn Baker was the only person home at the time, and he was not injured during the shooting. They have no information about a possible suspect or vehicle description. If you have a tip that could lead them to either one, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 419-399-3791, or you can submit a tip on their website or by using their new app.
Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead
KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
WANE-TV
Semi blocks downtown Fort Wayne intersection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An “inoperable” semi blocked an intersection in downtown Fort Wayne mid-afternoon Monday. Around 2 p.m., a semi became stopped in the roundabout at Superior and Ewing streets. Fort Wayne Police said the semi was “inoperable,” and blocked the intersection. The...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Choking, biting, a knockout and an arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of choking, biting and knocking out a man Wednesday, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 25-year-old Justice K. Bridges shortly after they were called to a local liquor store where they found a man suffering from a laceration over his eye.
abc57.com
Man killed in crash at CR 17 and CR 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened near the intersection of CR 17 and CR 20 Thursday evening. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. between two vehicles. Deputies said Wesley Helfenbein, 43, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He later...
Final suspect sentenced in 2018 Miami County murder case
PERU, Ind. – The final suspect in a 2018 Miami County murder case learned his sentence this week. On Thursday, a judge sentenced 28-year-old Joshua Kean to 30 years in the Indiana Department of Correction. He’d pleaded guilty to a felony charge of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury as part of a plea deal. […]
abc57.com
Driver dies several days after crash on SR 120
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A driver involved in a crash on October 25 on SR 120 died on Sunday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. on SR 120 just east of CR 131. Deputies said Peter Hersey was traveling eastbound on SR 120...
Lima man gets 4 years prison for fentanyl conviction
LIMA — A Lima man will spend four years in prison for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony. Jaylen Moore, 22, was sentenced to four to six years in prison Friday afternoon. He received a $7,500 fine, but it was waived after he filed an affidavit of indigency stating he could not pay it.
