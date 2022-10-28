Read full article on original website
DHHL Cesspool Survey on Kauai begins in November
KAPAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Hawaiian Homelands will be conducting field surveys of active and inactive cesspools throughout homestead communities. The surveys begin Tuesday, Nov. 1 and will run through January 2023.
Kilauea Point Bicycle and Pedestrian Access Project
KILAUEA, Hawaii (KITV4) – The Department of Public Works and the Kilauea Neighborhood Association are inviting the public to a presentation of the Kilauea Point Bicycle and Pedestrian Access Project at the KNA’s monthly meeting at the Kilauea Neighborhood Center on 4260 Keneke Street on Nov. 1, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
walker warner architects builds its 'hale nukumoi,' a breezy hawaiian retreat
San Francisco-based practice Walker Warner Architects takes to the Hawaiian island of Kauai to realize its ‘Hale Nukumoi.’ A quintessential beach retreat, the architecture is open and casual, nestled amongst the mature palm trees to face directly onto the ocean. The project comprises a main house and guest house, along with a swimming pool within its large yard. The studio notes: ‘An indoor-outdoor lifestyle is exemplified by the home’s airy design: large sliding doors and walls, a custom two-story rain-screen, and layered plantings balance connections to nature with privacy.’
Hiker from Chile dies at Wailua Falls
The woman's traveling partner asked other hikers nearby to help them find the woman after she didn't come back to the Wailua Falls lookout for about two hours, according to KPD.
The Kauai Realtor Hearing a Lot of Rumors About Mark Zuckerberg
In this biweekly series, “Realtor Diaries,” we hear from the people at the center of a wilder-than-ever market. Today, an hour-by-hour glimpse into the working world of a seasoned broker in Kauai, Hawaii. 9a.m. There’s a six-hour time difference between Hawaii and New York. If you’re a highly...
