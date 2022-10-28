ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DHHL Cesspool Survey on Kauai begins in November

KAPAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Hawaiian Homelands will be conducting field surveys of active and inactive cesspools throughout homestead communities. The surveys begin Tuesday, Nov. 1 and will run through January 2023.
Kilauea Point Bicycle and Pedestrian Access Project

KILAUEA, Hawaii (KITV4) – The Department of Public Works and the Kilauea Neighborhood Association are inviting the public to a presentation of the Kilauea Point Bicycle and Pedestrian Access Project at the KNA’s monthly meeting at the Kilauea Neighborhood Center on 4260 Keneke Street on Nov. 1, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
walker warner architects builds its 'hale nukumoi,' a breezy hawaiian retreat

San Francisco-based practice Walker Warner Architects takes to the Hawaiian island of Kauai to realize its ‘Hale Nukumoi.’ A quintessential beach retreat, the architecture is open and casual, nestled amongst the mature palm trees to face directly onto the ocean. The project comprises a main house and guest house, along with a swimming pool within its large yard. The studio notes: ‘An indoor-outdoor lifestyle is exemplified by the home’s airy design: large sliding doors and walls, a custom two-story rain-screen, and layered plantings balance connections to nature with privacy.’
The Kauai Realtor Hearing a Lot of Rumors About Mark Zuckerberg

In this biweekly series, “Realtor Diaries,” we hear from the people at the center of a wilder-than-ever market. Today, an hour-by-hour glimpse into the working world of a seasoned broker in Kauai, Hawaii. 9a.m. There’s a six-hour time difference between Hawaii and New York. If you’re a highly...
