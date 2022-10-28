San Francisco-based practice Walker Warner Architects takes to the Hawaiian island of Kauai to realize its ‘Hale Nukumoi.’ A quintessential beach retreat, the architecture is open and casual, nestled amongst the mature palm trees to face directly onto the ocean. The project comprises a main house and guest house, along with a swimming pool within its large yard. The studio notes: ‘An indoor-outdoor lifestyle is exemplified by the home’s airy design: large sliding doors and walls, a custom two-story rain-screen, and layered plantings balance connections to nature with privacy.’

KAUAI COUNTY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO