TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With Election Day a week away, counties around the Wabash Valley have had varying returns on early voter turnout. In Vigo County, 7,387 ballots have been cast so far, according to the Every Vote Vigo County website, which is updated by the clerk’s office daily. About 80% of votes have been in-person so far.

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO