Terre Haute leaf pick-up schedule 2022
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute’s leaf collection season will begin next week on Monday, Nov. 7 and will continue throughout the season. The city will start the season by collecting leaves from neighborhoods running east to west. The areas of Wabash Ave. – 8th Ave., and N. 4th St. – N. Fruitridge Ave. (Including Phoenix Hills & Robinwood) can expect collectors first. The following week is planned to continue to northbound neighborhoods.
Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club announces fundraiser
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTW/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club has announced the dates for its annual 4 Our Kids fundraiser. Starting Nov 1st and running through to Nov 15, the fundraising goal is $75,000. People can make one-time donations, or set up recurring monthly donations, at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club website. Any donation helps, and the money directly affects local kids.
Update on early voting totals as Vigo County opens additional voting sites
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With Election Day a week away, counties around the Wabash Valley have had varying returns on early voter turnout. In Vigo County, 7,387 ballots have been cast so far, according to the Every Vote Vigo County website, which is updated by the clerk’s office daily. About 80% of votes have been in-person so far.
ISP: In Crawford County, DNA solves rape cold case
CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) says days ago officials arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a female juvenile in 1996. ISP says an ISP detective initiated the investigation and collected DNA at the crime scene. Officer say however, at that time, it was not known to law enforcement to whom the suspect’s DNA belonged to.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.2 billion, the 4th-largest in American lottery history. It’s the second time this year a jackpot has reached $1 billion, with two Illinois residents splitting a $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot earlier this year. Adam Hartman owns the...
