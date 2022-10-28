DFS Week 8 Cheatsheet: Spend up on Elite Wide Receivers

When it comes to stud wide receivers in DFS, paying up for the consistent production is well worth the price.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Last week the top four receivers (Ja’Marr Chase 33, Tyler Boyd 29.5, Mecole Hardman 28, and JuJu Smith-Schuster 25.4) in PPR points played with Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. Only four other wideouts scored more than 20 points. The lack of elite production at wide receiver was also tied to four of the top eight scoring players having a bye week.

Teams on bye : Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers

Here are the best wide receiver plays in Week 8:

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (DraftKings – $9,100/FanDuel – $9,000)

Jefferson hasn’t scored a receiving touchdown since Week 1 (9/184/2). He gained more than 100 yards in his last three starts (10/150/1 rush TD, 12/154, and 6/107 on 34 combined targets). In 2021, Jefferson had six catches for 65 yards and one score on 10 targets against Arizona. He is on pace to catch 130 passes for 1,861 yards and nine touchdowns.

Arizona, Jefferson’s Week 8 matchup, struggled with wide receivers (NO, 16/302/1 on 28 targets), dropping to 12th vs. wideouts (91/1,098/3). No other team gained more than 175 yards, with only Chris Olave (7/106) going over 100. Arizona already faced Davante Adams (2/12/1), Cooper Kupp (4/64/1), and A.J. Brown (3/32).

Jefferson doesn’t have a slam-dunk matchup, and his salary is exceptionally high.

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (DraftKings – $9,600/FanDuel – $9,300)

The combination of weaker play by the Rams’ offensive line (3.4 yards per rush and 22 sacks) and Matthew Stafford throwing more interceptions (8) than touchdowns (6) does lower the ceiling of Kupp in some matchups. He already has four games with more than 100 yards receiving (13/128/1, 11/108/2, 14/122, and 7/125/1) while averaging 12 targets. Kupp had a season-high 19 targets in Week 4 against the 49ers (29.2 fantasy points). San Francisco fell to 18th in wide receiver defense (82/1,109/5) after getting drilled by the Chiefs’ wideouts (15/299/3) last week. Four players gained more than 100 yards receiving against their defense.

Kupp has an elite opportunity with one of the highest floors in the game.

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins (DraftKings – $8,500/FanDuel – $8,700)

Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards (773), thanks to a game in hand to Justin Jefferson (654), Stefon Diggs (656), and Cooper Kupp (607). When at his best, Hill has three high-volume games (11/190/2, 10/160, and 12/177) and five starts with an edge in targets (12, 13, 14, 15, and 13).

Detroit, Hill’s Week 8 opponent, ranks 20th vs. wide receivers (75/1,019/5 on 113 targets) while also being helped by a low number of pass attempts (32.5 per game). Three wideouts (A.J. Brown 10/155, DK Metcalf 7/149, and Jakobi Meyer 7/111/1) gained more than 100 yards. Detroit allows 32 points per game, inviting a lot of scoring by the Dolphins in this matchup.