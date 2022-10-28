ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

DFS Week 8 Cheatsheet: Spend up on Elite Wide Receivers

By Shawn Childs
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AuL1J_0iqUVI3c00

When it comes to stud wide receivers in DFS, paying up for the consistent production is well worth the price.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Last week the top four receivers (Ja’Marr Chase 33, Tyler Boyd 29.5, Mecole Hardman 28, and JuJu Smith-Schuster 25.4) in PPR points played with Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. Only four other wideouts scored more than 20 points. The lack of elite production at wide receiver was also tied to four of the top eight scoring players having a bye week.

Week 8 Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I DST I K I Flex

Teams on bye : Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers

Here are the best wide receiver plays in Week 8:

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (DraftKings – $9,100/FanDuel – $9,000)

Jefferson hasn’t scored a receiving touchdown since Week 1 (9/184/2). He gained more than 100 yards in his last three starts (10/150/1 rush TD, 12/154, and 6/107 on 34 combined targets). In 2021, Jefferson had six catches for 65 yards and one score on 10 targets against Arizona. He is on pace to catch 130 passes for 1,861 yards and nine touchdowns.

Arizona, Jefferson’s Week 8 matchup, struggled with wide receivers (NO, 16/302/1 on 28 targets), dropping to 12th vs. wideouts (91/1,098/3). No other team gained more than 175 yards, with only Chris Olave (7/106) going over 100. Arizona already faced Davante Adams (2/12/1), Cooper Kupp (4/64/1), and A.J. Brown (3/32).

Jefferson doesn’t have a slam-dunk matchup, and his salary is exceptionally high.

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (DraftKings – $9,600/FanDuel – $9,300)

The combination of weaker play by the Rams’ offensive line (3.4 yards per rush and 22 sacks) and Matthew Stafford throwing more interceptions (8) than touchdowns (6) does lower the ceiling of Kupp in some matchups. He already has four games with more than 100 yards receiving (13/128/1, 11/108/2, 14/122, and 7/125/1) while averaging 12 targets. Kupp had a season-high 19 targets in Week 4 against the 49ers (29.2 fantasy points). San Francisco fell to 18th in wide receiver defense (82/1,109/5) after getting drilled by the Chiefs’ wideouts (15/299/3) last week. Four players gained more than 100 yards receiving against their defense.

Kupp has an elite opportunity with one of the highest floors in the game.

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins (DraftKings – $8,500/FanDuel – $8,700)

Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards (773), thanks to a game in hand to Justin Jefferson (654), Stefon Diggs (656), and Cooper Kupp (607). When at his best, Hill has three high-volume games (11/190/2, 10/160, and 12/177) and five starts with an edge in targets (12, 13, 14, 15, and 13).

Detroit, Hill’s Week 8 opponent, ranks 20th vs. wide receivers (75/1,019/5 on 113 targets) while also being helped by a low number of pass attempts (32.5 per game). Three wideouts (A.J. Brown 10/155, DK Metcalf 7/149, and Jakobi Meyer 7/111/1) gained more than 100 yards. Detroit allows 32 points per game, inviting a lot of scoring by the Dolphins in this matchup.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Chase Claypool Trade Details Have Been Released

The Chicago Bears are adding a prominent wide receiver to complement quarterback Justin Fields today.  In a move announced Tuesday afternoon, the Bears agreed to send a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Chase Claypool. "Comp update: Bears traded a second-round pick ...
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

Deion Sanders Is Trending For Major SEC Job Opening

Could Deion Sanders be a head coach in the SEC next season? On Monday, the Auburn Tigers' football program officially fired Bryan Harsin. He went just 9-12 in his stint with the SEC university.  Now, Auburn begins what's expected to be a wild coaching search. Sanders might be the No. 1 ...
AUBURN, AL
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Herm Edwards' New Job

Iconic and longtime football coach Herm Edwards didn't stay unemployed for very long.  The 68-year-old, who most recently coached the Sun Devils of Arizona State, has landed a new job with ESPN.  Edwards will be returning to the Worldwide Leader as an NFL and college football ...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Blockbuster Trade News

The NFL trade deadline has provided some shocking moves today around the league.  Continuing that trend this afternoon was the Miami Dolphins, who sent a collection of picks and running back Chase Edmonds to the Denver Broncos in exchange for pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. The move has sparked ...
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

2 Potential Landing Spots Emerge for Bryan Harsin

Bryan Harsin's tenure at Auburn came to an end Monday, when the school announced his firing seven games into his second season. But one prominent college football reporter believes his head coaching career is far from over. ESPN's Pete Thamel tweeted that Harsin will likely still make for an ...
AUBURN, NY
Athlon Sports

Bradley Chubb Reacts To Broncos Trading Him To Miami

The final day before the NFL trade deadline has been full of action, with one of the biggest deals seeing star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb traded from the Denver Broncos to the Miami Dolphins. A couple hours after learning of the trade, Chubb spoke about the move. Chubb told Mike Klis of the Denver ...
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Bears Reportedly Beat Out Packers For Chase Claypool

One of the most surprising deals in an action-packed final day before the NFL trade deadline came when the Chicago Bears traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. It turns out, the Bears not only bolstered their own offense with the move, but played some defense against a ...
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Brian Kelly Very Clear

Alabama will face their third consecutive top-25 opponent this weekend as the Crimson Tide travels to take on the LSU Tigers this Saturday. Despite Alabama being a 13-point favorite this weekend on the road, head coach Nick Saban told reporters Monday that he knows it's an important matchup and ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Athlon Sports

Saints Release Official Statement On Passing Of Adam Zimmer

Tragedy struck the NFL world this morning as news broke on the passing of Adam Zimmer.  Zimmer was a co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-2022, but before that, he began his NFL coaching career as an assistant for the New Orleans Saints between ...
Athlon Sports

Oregon Wide Receiver Has Reportedly Left The Team

Oregon is one of the hottest football teams in the country right now. But the Ducks will have to continue their winning streak without one of their offensive weapons. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports reported Monday that wide receiver and kick returner Seven McGee has left the Oregon team and intends to ...
EUGENE, OR
Athlon Sports

Detroit Lions Have Fired Assistant Coach This Monday

The mess that is the Detroit Lions' defense is making a much-needed change this Monday.  Dan Campbell and the Lions have fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant following another abysmal defensive performance on Sunday.  Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa carved up the Lions' ...
DETROIT, MI
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy