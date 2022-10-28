ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

College Football Fans Are Praying For Lee Corso This Weekend

By Alek Arend
 4 days ago

© Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lee Corso is a national treasure in the college football world. But the reality is his days with College GameDay are likely numbered.

ESPN released a statement just moments ago saying that Corso, 87, will miss this weekend's show at Jackson State because of a "health issue."

"Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue," ESPN's statement reads. "Coach Corso is in good spirits, and he hopes to be back on the road with the crew soon."

It's sad to see Corso missing so many shows as of late. Just last weekend he was in high spirits while in Eugene to preview the Oregon vs. UCLA.

Corso even held a live duck for a moment with The Duck mascot head on.

Fans are certainly keeping Corso in their thoughts and prayers this weekend.

"Get well soon," one fan wrote.

"We must protect Lee Corso with everything that human kind has to throw at him," another fan wrote.

"Darn. Lee Corso won't be on College GameDay again. Starting to really worry about LC. These health issues concern me. Hope to see Coach on set wherever GameDay goes to next Saturday," a fan said.

Get health, Lee Corso. College football isn't the same without you.

Comments / 53

Ronald Gollihare
4d ago

coach needs to retire and stop pushing his luck. at his age and now failing health he needs to step away and enjoy what time he has left. he's been great for the game but it's time to take care of himself.

Reply(2)
18
just a jerk
3d ago

Don’t worry Lee.. take your rest.. you are an ICON who has a grand legacy!! No one can ever replace you!! But all of us must submit to our limits. Bless you for blessing us with all you’ve done 👍❤️❤️❤️

Reply
10
Joe Smith
4d ago

For those who think this is the end of Lee Corso….NOT SO FAST MY FRIEND!!!! :-) Get well soon coach.

Reply(7)
39
 

