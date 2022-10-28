Evelyn “Jean” Gross, 97, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Fort Health Care Center in Fort Atkinson. Jean was born on August 22, 1925 in Oakland Township to Henry and Rosa (Eben) Kreklow. She attended Ripley Country school and later graduated Jefferson high school in 1942. After graduating, Jean worked at Braun Lumber in Jefferson. On October 20, 1944 Jean married Henry Gross and together they had two children. Later on in life, Jean worked at Hoard’s Dairyman in Fort Atkinson.

FORT ATKINSON, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO