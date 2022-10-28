Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fortatkinsononline.com
Evelyn ‘Jean’ Gross
Evelyn “Jean” Gross, 97, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Fort Health Care Center in Fort Atkinson. Jean was born on August 22, 1925 in Oakland Township to Henry and Rosa (Eben) Kreklow. She attended Ripley Country school and later graduated Jefferson high school in 1942. After graduating, Jean worked at Braun Lumber in Jefferson. On October 20, 1944 Jean married Henry Gross and together they had two children. Later on in life, Jean worked at Hoard’s Dairyman in Fort Atkinson.
fortatkinsononline.com
St. Paul’s Lutheran School receives accreditation
The Commission on Lutheran Schools has announced the accreditation of St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Fort Atkinson, according to a news release. Accreditation has been awarded through the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod School Accreditation (WELSSA). According to the release: “St. Paul’s Lutheran School has proven compliance with WELSSA’s educational...
fortatkinsononline.com
Nichols tapped as next Fort Atkinson Club FACTalk speaker
The Fort Atkinson Club has announced that Olivia Hartwick Nichols will be its next FACTalk speaker. Nichols is slated to speak Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m., at the club’s community center, 211 S. Water St., E. According to information provided on the club’s website, the FACTalks lecture series...
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort goes trick-or-treating
Costumed characters ranging from witches and ghouls to dinosaurs, Spiderman and even an Xbox game haunted the streets of Fort Atkinson during trick-or-treating Sunday held between the hours of 1 and 4 p.m. According to information posted online by National Geographic, the holiday has become one of America’s favorites, with...
fortatkinsononline.com
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle near Whitewater
A woman has died from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Jefferson County just north of the city of Whitewater, according to information released by the operators of the Jefferson County Scanner Facebook page and presented within a GoFundMe account opened Sunday. The GoFundMe account was created...
fortatkinsononline.com
Stoughton Village Players to perform ‘Elf, the Musical’
The Stoughton Village Players theater group has announced it will be performing “Elf, the Musical.”. According to information released by the community theater group, performances will be held Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 10-12 and Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 17-19, at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.
Comments / 0