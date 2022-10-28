Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police investigating after Bladenboro man allegedly assaulted, left in ditch
BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — The Bladenboro Police Department is investigating after a man was found severely assaulted and left in a ditch over the weekend. According to a Facebook post from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales, the incident took place Saturday night near Spaulding Monroe School on MLK Drive. “I...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office collecting items for Florida Hurricane Ian victims
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is paying it forward by collecting items for those still struggling in Florida following Hurricane Ian. During Hurricane Florence, the Sheriff’s Office says they had 44 Deputies who were victims of flooding and damage to their...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
PNC Bank robbery suspect arrested in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The suspect accused of robbing the PNC Bank in New Hanover County on Saturday morning is behind bars. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 38, for common law robbery of the PNC bank at 2314 N. College Road. He’s accused of passing a note to the teller requesting cash. Once the teller gave the suspect cash, he got into a vehicle that was waiting for him in the Lowes Foods parking lot and drove off.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach town council member receives citation for alleged underage alcohol distribution
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach town council member Michael Hoffer has received a citation following a party at his home. The Carolina Beach Police Department says they received a 911 call about a loud party around midnight Monday. Police say underage partygoers were discovered at the house,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department graduates 17 cadets from 2022 Recruit Academy
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There are 17 new members of the Wilmington Fire Department. Each member graduated from Recruit Academy in a ceremony on Sunday, with the cadets being pinned by a loved one and presented their new helmet. Over the past six months, each recruit completed approximately 959...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
GoFundMe for elderly Leland couple’s burned home surpasses goal amount
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we brought you last week on an elderly Leland couple who lost their home in a fire. The GoFundMe that was organized for them has surpassed the goal amount of $68,000 dollars. With more than 600 donations, more than $74,000 dollars...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Navassa Councilman James Hardy resigns
NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Navassa Councilman James Hardy has announced his resignation. The Town of Navassa says they received Hardy’s official resignation on October 25th. Hardy’s final day will be November 17th, the town’s next council meeting. Hardy has been a councilman with Navassa since 2019,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health adds new multiple sclerosis specialist in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Patients in southeastern North Carolina no longer need to travel far from home to see a multiple sclerosis specialist. While the specialty care service has been offered in the area for years, it became temporarily unavailable a few months ago due to a provider transition. To improve access to care, Novant Health Neurology in Wilmington welcomed Dr. Sara Klein, a neuroimmunologist, on November 1st.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Not sure what to do with your pumpkin? Recycle it across New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Now that Halloween is over, you may find yourself wondering what to do with your pumpkin (or dozens). Several locations across New Hanover County are offering free disposal and recycling of your pumpkin this month. The 4th annual pumpkin collection is taking place...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road in Carolina Beach closed indefinitely while construction takes place
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A road near the marina in Carolina Beach closed Monday and will remain shut down for the foreseeable future. A portion of the right hand turn lane and walkway in the 200 block of Canal Drive will be closed while construction crews begin preparation for work on the east side of the Carolina Beach Marina.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
No trick: Leland neighborhood treats community with free haunted attraction
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A community in Leland came together for some frightening fun on Monday night. Hundreds of people lined up along Stoney Creek Lane in Leland on Halloween night for a free, family-friendly haunted trail in the Stoney Creek Plantation neighborhood. “Halloween’s a great holiday because it...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington National Weather Service collects 127 pounds of food for local food bank
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington National Weather Service has proven they can collect more than just weather data. As part of the 2022 U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) Autumn of Service October Food Drive, the group collected 127 pounds of food that has been donated to a local food bank.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW runner one of extraordinary people of Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — To the casual observer, 18-year-old Nash Mills looks like a typical college freshman: long and lanky, with a shock of auburn hair and an easy grin. But his mild manner and calm disposition belie a deep drive for excellence not seen in many his age.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Surf City crews begin hanging town’s Christmas lights
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — There are more than seven weeks remaining until Christmas, but Surf City is wasting no time getting in the holiday spirit. Crews began hanging lights Tuesday and plan to continue the work through next Tuesday, November 8th, due to the detail and length of time it takes to properly hang all the lights.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Stations hosting trick or treat events
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is hosting a special Halloween event at all nine of their stations. Crews will be ready for visitors from 5:30 p.m. through 8:00 p.m., handing out candy and saying hello. You’re asked to not park in front of the bay doors...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT provides update on Leland road construction
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Road work remains constantly ongoing around the Cape Fear, with several projects taking place in the Leland area. According to the NCDOT, work continues on US North and South near US 74. The northbound work has been completed, with the southbound work expected to be finished by the end of this week.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Nonprofit terminates purchase agreement to preserve 82 acres of Eagles Island
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Unique Places to Save has terminated their purchase agreement to preserve 82 acres of Eagles Island. The organization was spearheading an effort to raise $16,000,000 to save the acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the USS North Carolina Battleship. They say their hope was to secure the land, then work with other local partners to improve the site for outdoor recreation, education, and the conservation of natural resources.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland VFW collecting coats to help those in community stay warm
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — It may be warm outside right now, but it won’t be that way for long. As winter approaches, it’s important everyone in the community has the proper clothing to stay warm. The Leland Veterans of Foreign Wars (WFW) Post 12196 is holding a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT & WMPO taking steps to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The NCDOT and Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Board have taken action to begin a study to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. In February, the WMPO passed a resolution to consider options to replace the aged Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, including tolls. In a statement,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA wins Gold Award for Exceptional Utility Performance
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has been awarded the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies’ (AMWA) 2022 Gold Award for Exceptional Utility Performance. Each year, AMWA honors high-performing public water systems from across the United States with its top utility management awards. CFPUA is one...
