Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
Man caught on camera stealing wheels from car at auto shop in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man stole four limited edition wheels from a car at an auto shop in Port St. Lucie and put them on his own car. In mid-October, police arrested 46-year-old Garrett Stephen Geisz on charges of grand theft and burglary. Investigators...
cbs12.com
Vero Beach trying to keep up with growth in Indian River County
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County is growing rapidly - and the cities within it are expanding their infrastructures to keep up. Vero Beach is one of those cities, and there are a number of proposals for development that could be set in motion with two referendums on election day.
cbs12.com
Crash on I-95 in Boynton Beach, 4 lanes blocked
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on I-95 South leaves four lanes blocked on Monday night. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred on I-95 South, just before Exit 56: Woolbright Road. As of 10:32 p.m. the four left lanes are blocked. Officials say the severity of the...
cbs12.com
Graphic Video: Groomer accused of abusing dogs in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The co-owner of a dog grooming business in Boca Raton is accused of tormenting dogs in his care. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old Plinio Roberto De Camargo Jr. on two counts of animal cruelty. **Warning: Graphic depictions of animal abuse. Viewer...
cbs12.com
Endangered 71-year-old woman found safe by PBSO
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Atine Coupet has been found safe. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for an endangered elderly woman from Palm Beach County. Deputies said 71-year-old Atine Coupet was last seen near Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Monday. Coupet is...
cbs12.com
Halloween hazards can be frightening
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's Halloween, the night when kids roam the streets stuffing buckets and bags with candy. Every year at this time we hear the urban legends about dangerous treats. We talked with police about their most important safety tips for Halloween. This year, we...
cbs12.com
DUI suspect 'fell to the ground, causing injury to his face,' police say
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A young DUI suspect involved in a crash fell to the ground before investigators could run him through a roadside sobriety test, according to police officers at the scene. The arrest report by a Palm Springs police officer said they were investigating some sort...
cbs12.com
Project Thanksgiving telethon, donations needed to feed families during holidays
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The holidays are right around the corner and while it’s usually a time to celebrate with loved ones, it can be extremely hard on anyone who's struggling to put food on the table. That's why for 32 years now, CBS12 News has...
cbs12.com
Custodial staff in Palm Beach County schools demand a raise from the district
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Custodial staff working in Palm Beach County schools say they are requesting a pay raise from the district. Earlier this year, the district announced they would be raising rates for Palm Beach County bus drivers making them the highest-paid drivers in the state.
cbs12.com
92-year-old man dies after hit-and-run in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for the driver who fatally struck a 92-year-old man in a hit-and-run in Boca Raton. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1044 NW 7th Street, in a neighborhood just south of Glades Road. Investigators say a black sedan was...
cbs12.com
Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
cbs12.com
Motorcyclist dies 5 days after hit-and-run crash, people in car escape on foot
BOYTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist has succumbed to his injuries after a hit-and-run crash. Officers said the people in the car ran away from the scene and have not been caught. The Boynton Beach Police Department said officers responded to a call last Monday morning, Oct. 24...
cbs12.com
Lake Worth Beach hefty raised utility rates explained
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents of Lake Worth Beach were in for an unpleasant surprise when they checked their most recent utility bills, a big jump in what they were originally being charged. Unlike most cities in surrounding areas, Lake Worth Beach does not use Florida Power...
cbs12.com
71-year-old PBC Food Bank volunteer reflects on hunger crisis for "Project Thanksgiving"
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News has participated in “Project Thanksgiving” for over 30 years — and we’ve had several generous donations from our viewers. Those who can't give monetary donations find other ways to give back, like 71-year-old Charles Greene. “I never went...
cbs12.com
'God should not have mercy on your soul or physical being': Victims' loved ones to Cruz
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — Families of the 17 people shot to death by Nikolas Cruz are speaking angrily to the Parkland school killer before his formal sentencing. The two-day hearing started Tuesday morning. Watch highlights of the loved ones' speaking on the CBS12 News Twitter page. They're describing...
cbs12.com
Lanes reopened after truck crash on SB lanes of Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Officials say a travel trailer overturned and blocked all southbound lanes. One person was taken to a local hospital. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said units responded to the scene located near mile marker 114 Southbound around 11:50 on Monday morning. The southbound...
cbs12.com
Man dies after losing control of his vehicle
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — For reasons unknown, a man lost control of his vehicle leaving him dead. On Oct. 30 a 52-year-old man was travelling south on I-95 when he suddenly veered off the roadway. He hit the guardrail then began turning counterclockwise. The vehicle overturned causing...
cbs12.com
Wakeup scream 'I wanna speak to you man to man' leads to his sister's boyfriend stabbed
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It was more than a rude wakeup call and the victim was taken to one hospital and then a second, since the wound to his abdomen was so severe. That second hospital is where a detective with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office went last Saturday, Oct. 22, after getting the report of the stabbing.
cbs12.com
Warm and humid on Tuesday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We start out the month of November with above-normal temperatures and the chance for a stray shower or storm each afternoon. A warm and muggy start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the upper 60s inland to the middle 70s along the coast.
cbs12.com
On the ballot: An additional property tax to build affordable housing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — A proposal to create a $200 million bond through an additional property tax for homeowners will be found on Palm Beach County ballots, next week. County Question 1 states:. To increase workforce and affordable housing through the acquiring, constructing, equipping of residential units,...
Comments / 0