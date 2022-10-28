ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Test your knowledge: Oct. 28 weekly news quiz

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20du03_0iqUTTRx00

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

The U.S. Senate debate between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz was held at the abc27 studio this week. During the debate, what did Fetterman say about increasing Pennsylvania’s minimum wage?

During the debate, the candidates also discussed abortion legislation. What was Oz’s stance on federal abortion legislation?

You can rewatch the full debate here or catch up on some of the highlights in this article .

Hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots have already been returned in Pennsylvania for the Nov. 8 election. Once your ballot has been completed and returned, can you change your vote?

Three new stores have been announced for the Tanger Outlets in Hershey and Lancaster. Two of them are now open, and the grand opening date for the third has not yet been confirmed. Which of these stores is NOT one of them?

abc27 compiled a list of dates for trick or treat around the Midstate. Of the municipalities included in the list, which date is the most common date for trick or treat this year?

Thanks for taking the quiz! Check back next week for another one.

