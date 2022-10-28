Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Net Worth at the Time of His Death
What was Jerry Lee Lewis' net worth at the time of his death? Here's what to know about the rockstar's worth and what made him lose a lot of income.
What Jerry Lee Lewis's 13-year-old wife said about her marriage
Many remember Jerry Lee Lewis for the prolific music career that cemented his status as a rock 'n' roll icon before his death at age 87 Friday. But that career hit a sharp nosedive in 1958, when the 22-year-old musician's marriage to Myra Gale Brown, his 13-year-old cousin, became public.
Trump, celebrities react to death of Jerry Lee Lewis
Stars and other notables react to the death of Jerry Lee Lewis. The rock ‘n’ roll star died Friday at age 87. “Jerry Lee Lewis was beloved by everyone, a real bundle of talent, energy, and everything else necessary to be a star. He just passed away. Our warmest regards to his wife, Judith, and family. He will be missed!”
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Children: How Many Kids Did He Have?
Jerry Lee Lewis had 6 children during his lifetime. Here's what to know about his kids, including what happened to the 2 who died.
Jerry Lee Lewis Is Alive, Despite Earlier Reports Of His Death
Jerry Lee Lewis, 87, is alive at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.
Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis not dead, rep confirms
Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis has not died, Page Six can confirm. The “Great Balls of Fire” singer’s rep told Page Six on Wednesday, “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls–t anonymous tip.” TMZ incorrectly broke the news that Lewis passed away at his home in Memphis on Wednesday. The beloved musician had been dealing with health issues recently, which likely lead to the speculation. A Facebook post from his official page showed Lewis looking frail while dealing with the “flu.” The Oct. 19 post read, “On Sunday, Jerry Lee Lewis was finally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame....
15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments
Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87 Days After False Report
Watch: Rock 'n' Roll Legend Jerry Lee Lewis Confirmed Dead at 87. The world of rock n' roll has lost an icon. Singer Jerry Lee Lewis, known for hits such as "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lot Of Shakin' Going On" has died. He was 87. The musician's publicist...
Rock and Roll Pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis Still Alive Despite Reports He Was Dead at Age 87
Rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis is still alive, his rep confirms to Closer, despite reports that the “Great Balls of Fire” icon died in Memphis on Wednesday, October 26, at the age of 87. Jerry Lee was part of rock’s birth with his 1957 debut single,...
Photos: Jerry Lee Lewis through the years
Photos: Jerry Lee Lewis through the years Rock 'n' roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis celebrated his 87th birthday on Sept. 29, 2022. Here are some memorable photos of the entertainer through the years. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Jerry Lee Lewis, Legend Known As 'The Killer,' Dead At 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, a legendary singer-songwriter and pianist long known by his nickname “the Killer,” has died. He was 87. The musical legend died on Friday (October 28), at his home in DeSoto County in Mississippi, south of Memphis, Tennessee. His death was prematurely reported by mistake on Wednesday (October 26), and TMZ quickly updated its report with an apology, in part: “Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis' rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the error.”
Jerry Lee Lewis, 'Great Balls of Fire' Singer and Rock Icon, Dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis has died. The rock 'n' roll singer, who was best known for his 1957 track, "Great Balls of Fire," died in Memphis, Tennessee, Lewis' publicist confirms to ET. He was 87. No other details about his death were immediately available. Born in Louisiana in 1935, Lewis began...
