Boone, NC

colonialsportsnetwork.com

Robert Morris Appalachian State (Photo Gallery)

Ethan Morrison is a junior from Cranberry Township Pennsylvania majoring in Sport Communication with a minor in Business. He is the assistant sports editor for CSN and the Editor In Chief of RMU Sentry Media. Outside of working in the AMC, he is a part-time staff writer for the Beaver County Times covering high school sports and serves as a production assistant for Ya Momz House.
MOON, PA
theappalachianonline.com

App State Homecoming Parade back after three years

App State’s Homecoming Parade is back for the first time since 2019 after being canceled due to COVID-19 and inclement weather last year. The parade started at 6 p.m. Friday and lasted for about 30 minutes. It traveled from Watauga County Health Services Lot along King Street into downtown Boone.
BOONE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Long-time local radio broadcaster Andy Glass passes away

A man whose voice and long-time commitment to the airwaves of local radio here in the High Country has passed away. Andy Lane, known on-air as Andy Glass, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 20th at the age of 65. Glass worked for many years at the group of radio stations based in Boone, and also stations based in Mountain City, Tennessee.
BOONE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Boone, NC

Boone is a town in Watauga County, northwestern North Carolina. It is perfectly situated on top of the Blue Ridge Mountains with an elevation of 995 meters near the Tennessee borders. The town was named after famous explorer Daniel Boone who first camped in the area while on a hunting...
BOONE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
WITN

North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map

WASHINGTON (WITN) - For the first time, all of North Carolina is “green” on the COVID-19 map. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated map for the spread of the virus on Friday. It shows all 100 counties in low community spread for the virus.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina YouTuber seeking record milestone

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the richest YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically raise his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journey, according to a story by Forbes magazine. If he is able to do this, his company would be the first business run by an influencer […]
GREENVILLE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Westerwood Tavern Named Best Dive Bar In North Carolina

Greensboro is not the largest city in the state and ratings report it isn’t the coolest, but according to Yelp, Greensboro can boast of having the best “Dive Bar” in the state of North Carolina. Yelp named the Westerwood Tavern at 508 Guilford Ave. as the Best...
GREENSBORO, NC
WJHL

Greene County man at center of Silver Alert found in North Carolina

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously reported missing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been found in North Carolina. On Monday night, the TBI issued a Silver Alert saying the agency was attempting to find Walter Pierce, 79, of Greene County. Pierce was reportedly found safe in North Carolina as of Tuesday morning. […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WXII 12

North Carolina House District 50 General Election Results 2022

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Results for North Carolina's 50th House District's general election are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

