This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
State Commission Approves Lease of Prison Annex for Regional Drug Treatment CenterJohn M. DabbsRoan Mountain, TN
This North Carolina Hike Leads to the Ruins of a Plane CrashTravel MavenLinville, NC
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
colonialsportsnetwork.com
Robert Morris Appalachian State (Photo Gallery)
Ethan Morrison is a junior from Cranberry Township Pennsylvania majoring in Sport Communication with a minor in Business. He is the assistant sports editor for CSN and the Editor In Chief of RMU Sentry Media. Outside of working in the AMC, he is a part-time staff writer for the Beaver County Times covering high school sports and serves as a production assistant for Ya Momz House.
theappalachianonline.com
App State Homecoming Parade back after three years
App State’s Homecoming Parade is back for the first time since 2019 after being canceled due to COVID-19 and inclement weather last year. The parade started at 6 p.m. Friday and lasted for about 30 minutes. It traveled from Watauga County Health Services Lot along King Street into downtown Boone.
Gunshots fired at North Carolina high school football game for 2nd time in 2 weeks
During the fight around 9 p.m., gunshots were fired during the football game between Wallace-Rose Hill High School and James Kenan High School.
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert in North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina
"At times, carriers are having to visit multiple terminals to find supply, which delays deliveries and strains local trucking capacity," the supply alert said.
wataugaonline.com
Long-time local radio broadcaster Andy Glass passes away
A man whose voice and long-time commitment to the airwaves of local radio here in the High Country has passed away. Andy Lane, known on-air as Andy Glass, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 20th at the age of 65. Glass worked for many years at the group of radio stations based in Boone, and also stations based in Mountain City, Tennessee.
Cape Fear Area in North Carolina Preps for Wawa Invasion
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in North Carolina, reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties. Scott James, a transportation planning engineer confirmed two Wawas were in the works. “They are not close to final,”...
Locals gear up as winning numbers for $800 million Powerball to be announced
The winning Powerball numbers are expected to be announced Saturday night. North Carolina has had a couple of local winners, including one man that won $2 million off a scratch-off. Channel 9′s, Glenn Counts, went to a hotspot in Mooresville that has sold winning tickets in the past. Customers...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Boone, NC
Boone is a town in Watauga County, northwestern North Carolina. It is perfectly situated on top of the Blue Ridge Mountains with an elevation of 995 meters near the Tennessee borders. The town was named after famous explorer Daniel Boone who first camped in the area while on a hunting...
carolinacoastonline.com
Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
WITN
North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map
WASHINGTON (WITN) - For the first time, all of North Carolina is “green” on the COVID-19 map. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated map for the spread of the virus on Friday. It shows all 100 counties in low community spread for the virus.
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
North Carolina YouTuber seeking record milestone
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the richest YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically raise his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journey, according to a story by Forbes magazine. If he is able to do this, his company would be the first business run by an influencer […]
rhinotimes.com
Westerwood Tavern Named Best Dive Bar In North Carolina
Greensboro is not the largest city in the state and ratings report it isn’t the coolest, but according to Yelp, Greensboro can boast of having the best “Dive Bar” in the state of North Carolina. Yelp named the Westerwood Tavern at 508 Guilford Ave. as the Best...
Greene County man at center of Silver Alert found in North Carolina
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously reported missing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been found in North Carolina. On Monday night, the TBI issued a Silver Alert saying the agency was attempting to find Walter Pierce, 79, of Greene County. Pierce was reportedly found safe in North Carolina as of Tuesday morning. […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina Restaurant To Appear On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’
We have had a lot of Carolina food places make it to TV lately. Guy Fieri’s tour of the Crystal Coast continues with a fourth restaurant being showcased on his Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.” This is all according to CBS17. The Emerald Isle restaurant...
This Is North Carolina's Most Haunted Restaurant
Food Network found the most "spirited" eateries around the country.
This Is The Best Candy Store In North Carolina
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in North Carolina.
‘Disturbing’ photos taken at cemetery link back to one of North Carolina’s greatest ghost stories
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Tragedy has a way of lingering, like the car crash that spurred the haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown or the construction accident that gave rise to the Little Red Man in Old Salem. But some tragedies leave a more powerful legacy, one that spans multiple towns or, in this […]
WXII 12
North Carolina House District 50 General Election Results 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Results for North Carolina's 50th House District's general election are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
