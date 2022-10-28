Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
New Mexico State football eying FCS squads San Diego and Stetson for Dec. 3 opening
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State football is still on the hunt for a 12th game for its 2022 season, after the postponement of its Oct. 22 home game vs. San Jose State. Initially, the Aggies hoped to reschedule that game with the Spartans for later in the 2022 season, but that does […]
2 days before exhibition game, NM State still awaiting NCAA waivers for Aiken Jr., Pinson
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The New Mexico State men’s basketball team will play Western New Mexico in an exhibition game on Wednesday in Las Cruces, the first chance to see first-year head coach Greg Heiar’s squad in action against another team. However, as of Monday, the Aggies still don’t know if two players expected […]
New Mexico State collects first road win since 2018 after 23-13 victory against UMass
AMHERST, Massachusetts (KTSM) – New Mexico State checked off another accomplishment in the Jerry Kill era. The Aggies collected their first road game win of the season after defeating Massachusetts, 23-13, at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts on Saturday. Not only was that the Aggies’ first road game win of 2022, but it was […]
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of Bands
The Alamogordo Tiger Band performed at the 45th Annual Tournament of Bands and earned a place in the Finals competition, finishing 7th place overall and 2nd place in Class A!. The Alamogordo Tiger Band represented their school and their town well today in Las Cruces! What an amazing season this has been for 2022.
Zoot Suit rolls into UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Luis Valdez’s classic play, Zoot Suit set to open at UTEP’s Wise Family Theater in November Members of UTEP’s Department of Theatre & Dance are set to bring the powerful production of Valdez’s classic play to the stage starting November 17th. “Join us for this experience that is rooted in song, […]
KOAT 7
"We are really overwhelmed": More RSV cases mean more concerns at hospitals across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More New Mexico hospitals are seeing a jump in respiratory syncytial virus cases among children. The respiratory virus infects the lower lungs and could lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation. Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital spoke out about the trend during...
Here’s The New Safest City In Texas & What El Paso Has To Say
For the longest time El Paso has been regarded as one of the safest cities in America; we were number 3 last year. It's been a debate for quite some time & the debate just got even MORE interesting in 2022 as there's been a few other Texas cities that have claimed as "one of the safest cities":
SpaceX satellite shines bright in El Paso sky Thursday night
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The rocket of a SpaceX launch of 53 Starlink broadband satellites was visible tonight in the city of El Paso. The Falcon 9 rocket was launched on Oct. 27 from California’s Vanderberg Space Force Base tonight. The rocket was launched at approximately 7:14 p.m. El Paso time. SpaceX is meant […]
KVIA
Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week
EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
krwg.org
El Paso Matters - men lead early voting numbers so far and more
More men voting early so far, details on the latest developments in the interstate dispute over the Rio Grande, and El Paso expects more reimbursement from the federal government for migrant care. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso...
50% of Chaparral area students absent after online threat, Superintendent says it was a “hoax”
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Gadsden Independent School District announced Sunday night that it would taking action and implementing some new security measures after Chaparral High School received a threat through social media on Saturday. On Monday afternoon the Gadsen ISD Superintendent said they were given the all clear by law enforcement and that law enforcement […]
Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze of the season for parts of the region
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many areas tonight in Southern New Mexico are expected to experience their first freeze of the season. El Paso and Juarez are expected to stay above freezing tonight. The cold dense air from Monday’s cold front is expected to bring a cold overnight and...
Body of missing man found near Chuck Heinrich Park in Northeast El Paso
UPDATE: According to EPFD, a body of a man was found an hour and a half ago near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. The man was reported missing at approximately 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Combined Search and Rescue Team is currently responding to 11055 Andrew Barcena near Chuck Heinrich Memorial […]
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
- Silver City’s Sun-News edition ends publication
Today is the last edition of the Silver City edition of the Sun-News, following its purchase by the Silver City Independent Publishing Co., LLC, owned by Daily Press editor and publisher Nickolas Seibel. The company will also acquire the Deming Headlight, which will continue publishing. The demise of the Silver...
krwg.org
Local sanctuary helps unwanted and injured horses prosper
Scott Brocato recently toured Dharmahorse Equine Sanctuary with founders Katharine Chrisley Schreiber and her husband Mark. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
El Paso News
Weather Authority Alert: Gusty Winds Tonight; Snow Storm in Sacramento Mtns.; Cooler Friday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Expect strong winds much of the night, especially on the east slopes of the mountains, as a cold front sweeps in for Friday. In El Paso and Las Cruces, we shall stay clear with a dusty haze. Up in the Sacramento Mountains of New Mexico, above 7,500 feet, the rain will shift over to snow.
New Mexico man sentenced to 31 years for kidnapping and carjacking
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fernando Angel Puga, aka Cholo, 37, of Las Cruces, was sentenced last week to 372 months in prison for kidnapping and carjacking. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 9, 2017, Puga and his co-defendant Sergio Ivan Quinonez-Venegas, 38, from Mexico, approached a man working at […]
The Most Dangerous Intersection In El Paso Straddles Two States
The most dangerous intersection in El Paso is just barely IN El Paso. The intersection in question sorta' straddles two cities and states. El Paso in Texas and Chaparral in New Mexico. Right near the Edge Of Texas Steakhouse, and literally ON the edge of Texas, Highway 54 and State...
Comments / 0