DE Robert Quinn set to make Eagles debut Sunday

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Buccaneers Sign Two Former 2020 Super Bowl Champions
Two familiar faces in Tampa Bay have re-joined the Buccaneers, after being signed to the team's practice squad.
Report: Saints RB Mark Ingram (knee) out 3-4 weeks
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and likely will be sidelined 3-4 weeks, NFL Network reported Monday.
NFL roundup: Bill Belichick makes history as Pats overpower Jets
Bill Belichick became the second-winningest coach in NFL history and Nick Folk kicked five field goals as the New England Patriots pulled off a 22-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Belichick earned his…
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Jim Polzin gives Packers a C-minus grade against Bills
Road loss is Green Bay's fourth straight defeat and drops record to 3-5.
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman (foot) to miss ‘few weeks’
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will be sidelined "a few weeks" with a foot injury he re-aggravated in last week's game.
Report: Pats WR DeVante Parker has sprained knee
New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker avoided a major injury and might only miss one game with a sprained knee, NFL Network reported Monday.
Packers Bills Football
Packers safety Darnell Savage tackles Bills running back Devin Singletary during the first half on Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Panthers sticking with P.J. Walker at QB
P.J. Walker will remain the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.
Dolphins acquire OLB Bradley Chubb from Broncos for first-rounder
Colts DL Tyquan Lewis (knee) out for season
Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis will miss the rest of the season with a ruptured left patella tendon.
Colts, Bills swap RBs: Zack Moss to Indy for Nyheim Hines
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Raiders remain cautious with injured TE Darren Waller
Raiders tight end Darren Waller remains day-to-day but Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels plans to be cautious putting him back on the field.
Ravens climbing AFC futures odds board
Futures odds shifts are beginning to spotlight a rising contender in the AFC: the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams
Aug 19, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; A general overall view of the Los Angeles Rams logo at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Oct 31, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) limps off the field in the second quarter during an NFL Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Mandatory…
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores a touchdown ahead of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Oren Burks (48) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
