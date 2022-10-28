ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach Post

Relativity Space unveils new ‘world’s largest metal 3D printers’—again

By Brandon Richardson
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

The world’s largest metal 3D printers are operating in a massive Long Beach factory, printing Relativity Space’s reusable Terran R rocket, the company announced this week.

The Long Beach-based space firm unveiled its Stargate 4th Generation printer, which defies conventional 3D printing methods by moving horizontally, rather than vertically, as it feeds multiple wires into a single print head.

Relativity has beaten its own record with this latest generation, as the company has long been home to the world’s largest 3D printers.

“Iteration empowers innovation not only in our rocket design, but also in our own Stargate printers,” Scott Van Vliet, senior vice president of software engineering at Relativity, said in a statement. “In its short history, Relativity has made great strides in evolving its core 3D printing technology, but Stargate 4th Generation printers are our most innovative leap yet.”

The first, second and third generation Stargate printers already operate at speeds faster than the industry standard, the company stated. The new model, however, prints up to seven to 12 times faster.

In addition to increased speed, the new printer also can manufacture objects that are 55 times larger than the third generation model. Thanks to its horizontal orientation, Stargate 4th Generation printers are capable of printing objects up to 120 feet long and 24 feet wide, according to the announcement.

“Stargate printers are designed to unlock rapid iteration, which opens up opportunities for innovation in large-scale manufacturing products,” co-founder and CEO Tim Ellis said in a statement. “What would take traditional aerospace and space manufacturers years to develop and build, will be reduced down to months due to a highly adaptable, scalable, and automated process, made possible through software-driven manufacturing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuKCs_0iqUSdDi00

Relativity Space’s Stargate 4th Generation printers are the largest metal 3D printers in the world. Courtesy of Relativity Space.

By 3D printing its rockets entirely, Relativity Space produces rockets with 100 times fewer parts faster than traditional rocket building.

Relativity is developing customized software and machine learning techniques that will allow the new printers to produce more complex and even larger metal products at faster speeds with more reliability, which reduces cost, the company stated.

The new printer will support the development and production rate of the company’s Terran R rocket, its first fully reusable spacecraft that will be capable of launching 20,000 kilograms to low Earth orbit. The company already has secured $1.2 billion across five customer contracts for the Terran R, including a multi-launch agreement with OneWeb and a commercial mission to Mars with Impulse Space.

The majority of Terran R components will be printed in Relativity’s new 1 million-square-foot headquarters at the former Boeing C-17 manufacturing plant, which has been dubbed The Wormhole. The Aeon R engines will continue to be produced at the company’s other Long Beach facility, The Portal, on Redondo Avenue.

The company said it plans to have more than a dozen Stargate 4th Generation printers at The Wormhole, each capable of manufacturing four Terran R rockets per year at full capacity. The site is currently 33% operational.

In the long term, Relativity stated that the new printer offers “value-generating potential” for other products within the more than $1 trillion aerospace, aviation, energy and defense industries.

“The compounding rate of progress is high, and we are still in the early days of what printing can achieve,” Ellis said. “We see 3D printing as an automation technology that has the power to change the pace of innovation in manufacturing, which is why we’ve invested in building our own proprietary tech stack from day one.”

Construction continues for Relativity Space in former C-17 site

The post Relativity Space unveils new ‘world’s largest metal 3D printers’—again appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

Related
theevreport.com

Pre-orders for Mullen FIVE Electric-SUV Crossover Exceed Expectations

BREA, Calif. – Mullen Automotive, Inc., an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, announces today that the Mullen FIVE “Strikingly Different” EV Crossover Tour which began on Thursday (Nov. 27), in Pasadena, California, is off to a great start with first-day reservations exceeding expectations and overwhelmingly positive customer feedback. The overall magnitude of Mullen FIVE pre-orders, leading up to and during the Pasadena event has quadrupled in volume.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Tesla Competitor Mullen Automotive Launches New Car Line at Rose Bowl

Electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive, Inc. kicked off its “Strikingly Different” tour for the new Mullen FIVE EV Crossover at the Rose Bowl Stadium last week on October 27. The EV Maker, described as a Tesla competitor, announced that its Crossover Tour is off to a great start...
PASADENA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

111,212 SQFT Retail Center in Lake Forest Placed Up for Sale With Guidance at $16.95MM

Throughout Southern California, a number of retail properties continue to be placed on the market. In Orange County, one property that was recently placed up for sale is the 111,212 square foot Lake Forest Marketplace. According to the property listing by SRS Investment Properties Group, the Lake Forest retail asset has been placed on the market for $16.95 million, or about $152 per square foot.
LAKE FOREST, CA
probrewer.com

Turn key Brewery for Sale

Turn key Brewery for sale in Orange County N.Y. Brewery is fully operational and includes 3 bbl Stout direct fired propane Brewing system (2020)complete with 2 full jacketed fermentation vessels, mash tun, boil kettle, variable speed transfer pump, 70lb capacity grain mill, plate cooler, hop grant, Semi automatic single head keg washer, 40 sixtel steel American Sanky kegs, 12 1/2 bbl kegs, Chilly glycol chiller, 10 tap beer cooler, triple stainless steel bar sink, all fittings, hoses, etc.
KTLA.com

Report highlights exodus of businesses from California

Businesses in California are leaving the state at an exponential pace, according to a new report from a research institute at Stanford University. According to the report, the rate that businesses left California last year was twice that of 2020 and 2019 and three times higher than in 2018. Los...
CALIFORNIA STATE
lastheplace.com

Will Los Angeles Be the Next Gambling Hotspot?

With Las Vegas being one of the most popular gambling destinations in the United States, it is no surprise that other states are looking to get in on the action. California, for example, has been flirting with the idea of legalizing gambling for years. And what better place to house...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Awareness, affordability remain challenges for parents of color to access doulas

For people of color, access to doulas remains limited due to a lack of awareness and a lack of affordability, even as they can help both to prevent bad outcomes and to ease what’s often an understandable distrust in the health care system.  The post Awareness, affordability remain challenges for parents of color to access doulas appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

Part Ghost Kitchen, Part Food Hall, a Futuristic Dining Destination Opens in Orange County

Local Kitchens, a food hall with nine locations in the Bay Area, opened its first Southern California branch in Huntington Beach last Thursday, October 27. The seven brands inside the newest outlet at 7151 Warner Avenue include Los Angeles restaurants Chicas Tacos and Hanchic; Bay Area imports SAJJ Mediterranean and Sushirrito; and Southern California brands Baby’s Badass Burgers, Backyard Bowls, and Locali.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Ares Management Buys 8.38-Acre Industrial Property in Fullerton for $61MM

Orange County –– CBRE negotiated the sale of an 8.38-acre industrial land parcel, including three industrial properties totaling 155,000 square feet on site in Fullerton, CA. B & K Investment Company sold the properties to Ares Management, a national industrial investor and developer, for $61 million. CBRE’s Ben...
FULLERTON, CA
Long Beach Post

Port of Long Beach to receive $30M grant for zero-emission cargo-handling equipment

The Port of Long Beach announced Friday that it will receive a $30.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to deploy the nation’s largest fleet of manually operated, zero-emission cargo-handling equipment at a single marine terminal. The post Port of Long Beach to receive $30M grant for zero-emission cargo-handling equipment appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
webbcanyonchronicle.com

Zero COVID-19 cases allow Webb to become mask-optional again

After a rocky start to the 2022-2023 school year, the spike in COVID-19 cases among members in the Webb community has finally come to a rest. As a result, the Medical Advisory Board recently made some changes in the pandemic policies at Webb. In the upcoming months, they hope that we can completely return to normalcy.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LATACO

The Eight Best Indian Restaurants In Artesia

L.A. TACO is about to embark on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco or food guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out five things you may not have known about Artesia’s history published earlier this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy