ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Siegfried & Roy Scripted Series in Development at Apple Based on ‘Wild Things’ Podcast

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16UiVi_0iqUSbSG00

Apple is developing a scripted limited series based on the company’s podcast “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy .”

Per the official logline, the half-hour series is “told from various perspectives and is about two of the greatest showman-magicians in history who push the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme — until tragedy reframes and opens up an entirely new mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show.”

John Hoffman, the co-creator of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” is writing and executive producing the project. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Kristen Zolner will executive produce for Imagine Television, alongside James Seidman. Will Manati, executive producer of “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy,” will also serve as executive producer alongside Steven Leckart for At Will Media. Apple Studios will serve as the studio on the project. The eight-part “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy” podcast was released in January 2022 to great acclaim.

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn started out as a cruise ship and nightclub magic act before they became Las Vegas mainstays. They famously performed their act featuring magic and white tigers at the Mirage Hotel and Casino from 1990-2003.

The act ended in 2003 when Horn was bitten in the throat by one of their tigers during a live performance, causing severe damage, while he also suffered a stroke. The show was shuttered shortly thereafter, with both Fischbacher and Horn largely retiring from public life.

They made a number of film and television appearances during their career including appearing as themselves in films like “Vegas Vacation” and the biographical film “Siegfried & Roy: The Magic Box.” Horn passed away in 2020, while Fischbacher died in 2021.


More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

CAA Signs Filmmaker Daina Oniunas-Pusić (EXCLUSIVE)

Daina Oniunas-Pusić, director of “Rhonna & Donna” and the upcoming A24 movie “Tuesday” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. Best known for her award-winning 2016 comedy short “Rhonna & Donna,” Oniunas-Pusić is currently in post-production on her debut feature film “Tuesday” for A24, BBC Film, Cinereach and BFI. Written and directed by Oniunas-Pusić, the film was described in the initial announcement as a “mother-daughter fairytale,” starring Louis-Dreyfus, Arinzé Kene and Lola Petticrew (who plays Tuesday, the daughter of Louis-Dreyfus’ character). It is set to be released by A24 in early 2023. The London-based, Croatian-born filmmaker made...
Variety

Matthew Perry Takes Aim at Keanu Reeves: Why Is Heath Ledger Dead, but Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us?’

Matthew Perry’s upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” includes more than a handful of revelations, including Perry having to exit a movie after his heart stopped for five minutes, but perhaps the most shocking is a pair of seemingly out-of-nowhere digs Perry throws at fellow actor Keanu Reeves. At two points in the memoir, Perry questions why Reeves is still alive when “talented” actors and “original thinkers” like River Phoenix and Chris Farley had tragic deaths. “The list of geniuses who were ahead of their time is too long to detail here — suffice to say, near the...
Variety

Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry Support Will Smith at ‘Emancipation’ Screening: ‘It‘s Truly Powerful and Moving’

Will Smith’s comeback got a boost from the likes of Rihanna and Dave Chappelle, who were just two of several high profile guests in attendance at a recent screening of “Emancipation.” The Antoine Fuqua-directed slavery drama marks Smith’s first movie release since the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage.
LOUISIANA STATE
Tyla

Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
TheDailyBeast

Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For

Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
ohmymag.co.uk

Chilling photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's actual apartment have been revealed

Why does the life of the killers fascinate us so much? Since its release on Netflix, the series Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge success and fascinates as much as it disgusts. Inspired by the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most violent and bloodthirsty killersin the United States, the 10-episode miniseries is arousing the morbid curiosity of viewers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Popculture

Amazon Prime Cancels Groundbreaking Dramedy Series After Just One Season

Amazon Prime Video's won't get a second season. The eight-episode series premiered in Jan. 2022 and centered on people living on the autism spectrum. The show was favored by viewers, and received a 90 percent average rating and a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As We See It is based on the Israeli scripted format On The Spectrum, created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman. The show followed Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon's finale death proves Aemond is nothing like we thought

House of the Dragon finale spoilers follow. Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has always had villain potential. He's just drenched in Tywin Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon vibes with just a dash of Ramsay Bolton for good measure. Up until now though, he's merely skirted the edges of the dark side. He wished...
thedigitalfix.com

The best scene in the House of the Dragon finale was Matt Smith’s idea

So, the latest adventure from the world of Game of Thrones is over, for now, as House of the Dragon episode 10 closes out a stunning first season of the fantasy series. One of the most important scenes of the finale though, was all thanks to an idea from Daemon Targaryen actor Matt Smith.
wegotthiscovered.com

The first ever Netflix original series is leaving the platform next month

Streaming’s golden age is upon us, but not even Netflix’s original series can guarantee their place on the service with its first-ever original getting kicked off the platform. Norwegian-American coproduction Lilyhammer will soon disappear to the mists of time with the series facing its final days on Netflix...
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Variety

Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production

Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
Variety

How ‘Call Me Kat’ Will Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan in Thursday’s Episode

The upcoming episode of “Call Me Kat” will include a title card paying tribute to Leslie Jordan after his death at age 67 in a car accident on Monday. Titled “Call Me Uncle Dad,” Season 3 Episode 5 will air on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. Since the debut of “Call Me Kat in 2021,” Jordan starred in the comedy as Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe. He had completed production on eight episodes of Season 3, and was due to finish shooting Episode 9 this week. In Episode 7, which is set to air on Nov. 10,...
Variety

Variety

88K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy