Suns Rank No. 4 in B/R Power Rankings

The Phoenix Suns are playing like one of the top teams in the league, and that's reflected in Bleacher Report's most recent power rankings.

The Phoenix Suns approach Friday's meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans with a 3-1 record, defeating top teams in the West such as Dallas, Los Angeles and Golden State.

Everything appears to be firing on all cylinders for the Suns in the early parts of the season, and that was reflected in Bleacher Report's recent power rankings .

Falling behind the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, here's what Andy Bailey offered on Phoenix's spot:

No. 4 Phoenix Suns

"They won't be able to truly exorcise their playoff demons until, well, the playoffs, but the Phoenix Suns are already putting any regular-season concerns to rest.

"They've already beaten the Dallas Mavericks, who were responsible for their embarrassing demise last spring, in a come-from-behind win in the season opener. They've also lost an overtime thriller to the better-than-expected Portland Trail Blazers and crushed the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

"Kawhi Leonard is still on a minutes restriction, and Klay Thompson got ejected from the most recent game, but Phoenix looked dominant for the bulk of both of those contests.

"The usual suspects (Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton) are all playing well, and they may have gotten a steal from the Atlanta Hawks, who traded Jock Landale to them. Through four games, Landale is better than Ayton in offensive rebounding percentage, defensive rebounding percentage, block percentage and turnover percentage."

The Suns are on a bit of a home stretch, hosting the Pelicans on Friday before welcoming the Rockets (Sunday), Timberwolves (Tuesday) and Trail Blazers (Friday/Saturday) to Footprint Center.

