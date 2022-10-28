ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KVAL

Family friendly Halloween fun at the Eugene Y

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene's Family YMCA is hosting a Spooky Spectacular Monday night from 6 PM to 8 PM. with games, crafts, trick or treating opportunities, and games for families looking to spend Halloween out of the rain. The last time this event was held, back in 2019, the...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Indoor trick-or-treating options if boots don't go with their costume

The forecast calls for rain on Halloween night. Don't want to get wet? Here are a few indoor options. Magician Jay Fraser scheduled to perform in the City Hall lobby at 4:15. Decorated vehicles and trunks filled with Halloween treats. Bring your camera for family photo opportunities!. Eugene YMCA Spooky...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

South Eugene family claims the 'Spookiest Yard' for Halloween

A Eugene home has been transformed into a creepy clown nightmare to celebrate Halloween. We spoke to a south Eugene family who say they have the best décor in town. Leslie Lindholm has spent thousands of dollars and countless hours decorating her front yard every Halloween for the past forty years.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Families stay dry at 'Trunk or Treat' event at Sheppard Motors

EUGENE, Ore. — Monday night's forecast may be cool and rainy, but a car dealership had one of many local events where families could stay dry and celebrate Halloween!. Monday afternoon Sheppard Motors hosted a 'Trunk or Treat event' in their Eugene showroom. Families got to check out decorated...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Kids begin Halloween with Eugene PD's Candy with a Cop

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department's annual Candy with a Cop event gave kids a chance for some early trick-or-treating while also informing families how to have a safe Halloween this year. Held from 2-4 p.m. at the EPD headquarters, those that stopped by got to interact with...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Willamalane's annual Halloween Carnival draws over a thousand

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — After two years of COVID restrictions limiting the carnival to drive-through events, Willamalane's annual Halloween Carnival was back in full force. With restrictions now lifted, the event drew nearly double the crowd it normally does. "We've typically seen anywhere from around 500 people, 300-500 people, come...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Crowdfunded brewery sets up shop in new home

EUGENE, Ore. — For over eight years, Amy and Cam Wells, alongside their friend Chris Archer have been dreaming of opening a brewery together. Chris Wells and Archer are Navy vets who worked at Ninkasi before setting out to open their own brewery. The dream nearly became a reality...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

University of Oregon to hold Youth Accidental Overdose Prevention event

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon's Center on Parenting and Opioids will hold a Youth Accidental Overdose Prevention event to give parents and youth education and resources to "feel confident preventing accidental overdose." UO Substance Use and Prevention and Lane County Public Health are co-hosting the event. The...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Studded tire season starts November 1st; runs through March 31st

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter is coming and ODOT (Oregon Department of Transportation) has some reminders about traveling safely in difficult weather. While driving in winter conditions, you may see road signs requiring the use of chains or traction tires. Starting Tuesday, November 1st, through March 31st it is legal...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

No threat found after Riverbend Hospital active shooter text alerts

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police responded Sunday night to reports of internal text alerts at Riverbend Hospital alerting employees of an active shooter situation. The active shooter alerts were followed by a series of decreasing level alerts, Springfield Police say. Springfield Police arrived at the hospital around 8:30 p.m. and contacted hospital security staff.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Continuing precipitation aids firefighters in containing Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews focused on repair efforts over the weekend, working on culverts that were affected by fire operations; work included the removal of debris from culverts and strategically placing foliage across affected areas. Officials say the placement of foliage allows the forest to start the process of returning to its natural state.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police launch website aimed at solving 60+ cold cases

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department's violent crimes unit and cold case volunteer squad have created a website to help investigators solve dozens of cold cases from as early as 1973. The site features Eugene residents who were victims of homicide, or who are still missing. The cold...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Roseburg Police K9 helps in arrest of suspected California drug traffickers

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested two California men Saturday for trafficking large amounts of narcotics into Douglas County., the agency reported in a news release. As part of an ongoing investigation, DINT detectives contacted 53-year-old Roberto Silva Diaz of Red Bluff, Calif.,...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Eugene Emeralds make case for new stadium

The Eugene Emeralds made their case for a new stadium in a meeting today with the Lane County Board of Commissioners. The county approved a Transient Lodging Tax in October that is likely to go towards a new facility at the Lane Events Center, although that hasn't been approved yet.
EUGENE, OR

