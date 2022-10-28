Read full article on original website
Related
wilsonpost.com
Jerry Lee Lewis dies aged 87
Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87. The rock and roll pioneer died of natural causes at his home in DeSoto County, Mississippi.
The Memphis Zoo started with Natch, a black bear tied to a tree at Overton Park that was later murdered in the middle of the night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has hundreds of animals. Spanning continents and climates, it has everything from kamado dragons to capybaras. However, the zoo wasn't always so diverse. The Memphis Zoo, one of the top 5 zoos in the country, started with a single black bear named Natch.
momcollective.com
The Ultimate Memphis BBQ Roundup
Memphis is known for many things: home of the blues, Elvis, the Pyramid. But for many, there’s nothing like Memphis BBQ. And when visitors visit, probably one of the most asked questions is, “Where’s the best place to get BBQ?” Heck, every May we have a whole week dedicated to it (psst: in case you live under a rock, it’s called “World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest”). We even have whole Instagram accounts like this one dedicated to Memphis BBQ and its deliciousness.
wgnsradio.com
The Low Level Mississippi River and a Visit to Memphis, Tennessee - Civil War Relics, Sunken Boats and More
(MISSISSIPPI RIVER) The Mississippi River was at record low numbers over the past month of October, causing problems for river transportation, issues for farmers who use the water for their crops and livestock and more. At the same time, low water levels have led to a number of historic findings to include everything from sunken boats and ships and civil war battle relics (one notable find was located by history buff Riley Bryant), to human bones. To see more photos from WGNS’ Scott Walker, visit his personal Blog, SmallTownBigWorld.com.
Two generations of Memphis family compete on Family Feud
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family competed in one of Friday afternoon’s Family Feud episodes marking the second generation to compete on the show. The group of cousins won the episode but did not take home the $20,000 prize. Nearly 40 years ago, their aunts also played on the show.
WREG
Four new restaurants in the Memphis area
Collierville just got sweeter with the Nashville-based restaurant chain, the Peach Cobbler Factory. The dessert shop offers a wide range of premium cobblers along with other treats like banana pudding and cinnamon rolls. The Collierville location adds to over 60 other Peach Cobbler Factory locations nationwide. The restaurant is located on Poplar Avenue and is open seven days a week.
WSFA
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Ever since the Mighty Mississippi River reduced to a trickle of its former self, it’s revealed a plethora of lost wonders. The latest find is an old casino riverboat. The Diamond Lady took its maiden voyage in the early 1990s, according to Captain William...
desotocountynews.com
Mason named Baptist Chief Quality Officer
Dr. H.F. Mason (Courtesy photo) Baptist Memorial Health Care (BMHCC) recently named Dr. H. F. Mason chief quality officer for the 22-hospital health care organization. In this newly created role, Mason will provide leadership and oversight for corporate quality, infection prevention, quality data, analytics, and accreditation and compliance. Working with...
actionnews5.com
Record rainfall set in Memphis Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much needed rain fell across the Mid-South Saturday. The National Weather Service reports 2.37 inches fell in Memphis. This breaks the old record of 1.40 inches set in 1877 for October 29. While still negative, Saturday’s rain did bring slightly higher river levels. The latest...
Hanging skeleton stirs controversy in Bartlett
Controversy is brewing across the city of Bartlett after a Halloween display depicts a skeleton hanging from a tree. It’s a sight that has the town divided.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 25-31
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Wolf River Brisket Crosstown […]
desotocountynews.com
Lady Rangers to rely on freshman-heavy roster
When LaTaryl Williams accepted the Northwest women’s basketball coaching position in mid-July, the Oxford native viewed the return as a chance to do what he loved at a place he loved. Roughly three and a half months later, the honeymoon phase is still in place for Williams as his...
Joe Brown stirs controversy with comment on women leaders
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Controversy is brewing over what some are calling misogynistic and inappropriate comments made by former TV judge Joe Brown during a campaign forum for the 2023 Memphis mayoral race. Brown, who attended a forum Thursday night hosted by the Shelby County Young Democrats along with fellow candidates, former Shelby County Commissioner Van […]
desotocountynews.com
Woman sentenced for striking DeSoto County deputy
The woman accused of striking a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been sentenced to prison. Katherine Harris, age 36 of Memphis, was sentenced Monday in DeSoto County Circuit Court. WMC-TV reported that Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a charge of driving under the influence, causing serious injury.
desotocountynews.com
Boards of aldermen set to meet Tuesday evening
Here are links to the agendas for board of aldermen meetings in DeSoto County on the first Tuesday of November, Nov. 1. Planning agenda items will include design reviews for two new Cookout restaurants in the city, at 1179 Main Street and at 3212 Goodman Road. There will also be a design review application for a new Hampton Inn and Suites in the Diamonds of Snowden Grove subdivision. Meeting starts Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.
fox29.com
Explorer finds rare Civil War relics on banks of drought-stricken Mississippi River
A Memphis, , history lover and relics collector made a fascinating discovery along the banks of a drought-stricken Mississippi River. With river levels at record lows, Riley Bryant said the artifacts — a Civil War-era Union army cartridge box plate and bullets — were just sitting there among the rocks under the I-55 bridge waiting to be picked up.
First mosque in North Mississippi breaks ground
HORN LAKE, Miss. — After years of resistance and litigation with the city, the first Muslim mosque in DeSoto County, Mississippi broke ground Friday on Church Road. Abraham House of God mosque started as a vision between two friends, who have been working to get the mosque built in Horn Lake since 2019. “We were […]
Oxford Eagle
Marshall and DeSoto County residents arrested for payroll protection fraud
Fourteen Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested today on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVD pandemic through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to court documents,...
Silver Alert issued for missing Memphis man
UPDATE: Willie Harris has been found safely. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this man? Memphis Police and the TBI have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man. Willie Harris Jr. was last seen Saturday at Methodist University for an unspecified health issue. He is described as being around 5’7″ weighing about 172 […]
WSMV
2 arrested, 1 injured after attempted traffic stop ends in crash
THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday evening, around 6 p.m. the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to make a traffic stop that ended in a crash with injuries. Officers were trying to pull over a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Deonte Holmes, 19, of Memphis. He...
Comments / 0