Florida QB Anthony Richardson falls to the Saints in 2023 mock draft

There’s another 2023 NFL mock draft hot off the press, and it’s brought another quarterback prospect onto the New Orleans Saints’ radar. Luke Easterling over at Draft Wire has the Saints projected to make their first pick at No. 34 overall, having traded their 2023 first rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles, and they came away with an intriguing young passer in Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Richardson, 21, has drawn comparisons to former Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen as a raw athlete with impressive measurables at 6-foot-4 and 236 pounds. And like Allen, he’s got a lot of work to do upon turning pro: Richardson has only completed 56.5% of his pass attempts in his second year as a starter, with more of his passes intercepted by the defense (7) than caught by his receivers to score touchdowns (6). He does bring a lot of upside as a threat to run, having picked up 391 rushing yards on 56 carries (7.0 yards per attempt) with 6 touchdown runs this season, but that’s a complement to his game, not the main feature.

It’s not a given that Richardson will go pro after the season, though he’ll eventually be drafted highly based on his physical tools alone. His 2022 season has been about as up-and-down as you’ll see at the college level with his passer rating swinging by as much as 60 points one way or another each week. If things don’t stabilize for him and he enters the 2023 draft anyway, he could very well be in play once the Saints are on the clock. Neither Jameis Winston nor Andy Dalton are long-term options at quarterback for New Orleans so it’s likely they’ll be taking a hard look at rookie passers in the spring. It’s something to watch out for.

As for that pick they traded to the Eagles? Easterling has them using the No. 4 overall pick on Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter, reuniting him with his college teammates Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. The rich get richer at New Orleans’ expense, but the Saints only have themselves to blame for making that ill-advised deal in the first place.