Georgia State

TODAY.com

The 15 best Hallmark Christmas movies to stream

Hallmark's annual Countdown to Christmas starts each year in October — which means it's never too early to start watching Christmas movies ... and Christmas-set love stories, in particular. This year, there are 40 new movies debuting on the Hallmark Channel. But there are a trove of older Hallmark...
OHIO STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Hallmark Channel’s November 2022 Schedule Is All Countdown to Christmas

Hallmark Channel’s holiday programming bonanza continues in November 2022. Sixteen all-new Christmas movies premiere the month, including new films with Lacey Chabert, Hunter King, and Tyler Hynes. Plus, starting this month, fans can now stream Hallmark Channel live on Peacock. Here’s everything new on the Hallmark Channel schedule in November 2022.  New Hallmark movies with Luke …
TVLine

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.”
TODAY.com

See Jenna Bush Hager as Celine Dion for TODAY’s Halloween extravaganza

It's all coming back to us now: That was Jenna Bush Hager dressed as Celine Dion for Halloween on TODAY!. Jenna transformed into the Canadian superstar as part of TODAY's Las Vegas-themed Halloween extravaganza that also included Sheinelle Jones as a showgirl, Willie Geist as Elvis Presley, Craig Melvin as Muhammad Ali, Al Roker as Sammy Davis Jr., and Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who married in Las Vegas earlier this year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AOL Corp

'The Best Man' Cast Returns for Their 'Final Chapters' in Peacock Series Teaser: Watch!

The crew is back and better than ever! Peacock dropped the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: Final Chapters, on Saturday. In a full circle moment for the franchise, the streamer revealed the footage at this year's Urbanworld Film Festival where the original The Best Man film premiered in 1999.
TODAY.com

Henry Cavill reveals his 'favorite' part of filming 'Enola Holmes 2' with Millie Bobby Brown

You don't have to be a sleuth to know that Henry Cavill is a fan of his character's storyline in "Enola Holmes 2," premiering on Netflix on Nov. 4. Cavill, who plays the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes, was introduced in the first movie as his little sister, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown)'s ward after their mother, Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter), left Enola by herself on her 16th birthday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What is leaving Netflix in November 2022?

It was nice knowing ya… You better hurry. With a turn of the calendar to next month, some shows and movies on your Netflix account are departing the streaming service soon. Below is a full list of everything that is leaving Netflix in November 2022:   November 1 8 Mile/Netflix 8 Mile (2002) Aagey Se Right (2009) Aamir (2008) ABCD 2 (2015) ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013) Are We There Yet? (2005) Arjun: The Warrior Prince (2011) Barfi! (2012) Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) Chance Pe Dance (2010) Christmas in the Heartland (2017) Chup Chup Ke (2006) Despicable Me (2010) Despicable Me 2 (2013) ...
CNET

More People Need to Watch the One of the Best TV Shows of 2022

It was a concept that arguably kicked off with The Sopranos in 1999 and got rolling with shows like The Wire, Lost and Deadwood in the mid-2000s. Big-time productions that could match Hollywood in terms of budget and scale. But that was just the beginning. TV kept on trucking. Toward...
TODAY.com

David Copperfield spills secrets behind Carson and Dylan’s Halloween illusion

Carson Daly channeled legendary illusionist David Copperfield to perform an impressive magic trick with some help from his special assistant, Adelaide, aka Dylan Dreyer. “Hello, everyone. My magic is a metaphor, a reminder that what you think is impossible can be achieved,” said Carson, who sported a black wig and a flowing white scarf in a nod to Copperfield's signature look.
Entertainment Weekly

Halloween night shakes up Dancing With the Stars leaderboard

Come one, come all, you're in for a fright, as Dancing With the Stars celebrates Halloween night. Spooky dolls and blood-sucking vampires galore, the couples battled it out to see who would receive the highest score. Tonight the makeup department gets an A+++. Shangela, or Shanabelle, and her partner Gleb...
IndieWire

‘Yellowstone’: Everything You Need to Remember

The phenomenon that is the Paramount+ series “Yellowstone” feels unprecedented. Creator Taylor Sheridan revisited the myth of the Western with his feature films before bringing it to television in 2018, a time when the genre was the stuff of Chuck Norris. But the runaway success of “Yellowstone” has already led to other networks attempting to cash in on audiences’ love for the majesty of flyover states, such as ABC’s “Alaska Daily” and “Big Sky” and The CW’s “Walker: Independence.” And with more and more fans discovering “Yellowstone” — especially with its Season 5 premiere coming November 13 — it’s worth looking...
ALASKA STATE

