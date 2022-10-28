Read full article on original website
Jodie Sweetin’s New Hallmark Christmas Movie Is a Sequel to ‘Christmas Under Wraps’ With Candace Cameron Bure
Jodie Sweetin falls for the owner of a quaint B&B in 'A Cozy Christmas Inn.' The new Hallmark movie is a sequel to 2014's 'Christmas Under Wraps.’
The 15 best Hallmark Christmas movies to stream
Hallmark's annual Countdown to Christmas starts each year in October — which means it's never too early to start watching Christmas movies ... and Christmas-set love stories, in particular. This year, there are 40 new movies debuting on the Hallmark Channel. But there are a trove of older Hallmark...
Hallmark Channel’s November 2022 Schedule Is All Countdown to Christmas
Hallmark Channel’s holiday programming bonanza continues in November 2022. Sixteen all-new Christmas movies premiere the month, including new films with Lacey Chabert, Hunter King, and Tyler Hynes. Plus, starting this month, fans can now stream Hallmark Channel live on Peacock. Here’s everything new on the Hallmark Channel schedule in November 2022. New Hallmark movies with Luke …
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.”
See Jenna Bush Hager as Celine Dion for TODAY’s Halloween extravaganza
It's all coming back to us now: That was Jenna Bush Hager dressed as Celine Dion for Halloween on TODAY!. Jenna transformed into the Canadian superstar as part of TODAY's Las Vegas-themed Halloween extravaganza that also included Sheinelle Jones as a showgirl, Willie Geist as Elvis Presley, Craig Melvin as Muhammad Ali, Al Roker as Sammy Davis Jr., and Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who married in Las Vegas earlier this year.
Matthew Perry recalls filming final ‘Friends’ scene on opioids: ‘I felt nothing’
Unlike his "Friends" co-stars, Matthew Perry didn't get emotional after filming the hit NBC sitcom's final scene in 2004 — in fact, he says he "felt nothing." Perry, 53, describes taping the show's final episode in his new memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released Nov. 1.
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 30, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for Sunday, October 30, 2022?
'The Best Man' Cast Returns for Their 'Final Chapters' in Peacock Series Teaser: Watch!
The crew is back and better than ever! Peacock dropped the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: Final Chapters, on Saturday. In a full circle moment for the franchise, the streamer revealed the footage at this year's Urbanworld Film Festival where the original The Best Man film premiered in 1999.
How Great American Family and Candace Cameron Bure are angling for Hallmark's holiday movie crown
Upstart Great American Family poaches Hallmark Channel stars, but aims to focus only on "traditional" families with slate of holiday movies.
9 scary movies you might have never seen that you can stream right now
Take a break from well-known horror movies and check out these psychological thrillers and scary classics.
Henry Cavill reveals his 'favorite' part of filming 'Enola Holmes 2' with Millie Bobby Brown
You don't have to be a sleuth to know that Henry Cavill is a fan of his character's storyline in "Enola Holmes 2," premiering on Netflix on Nov. 4. Cavill, who plays the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes, was introduced in the first movie as his little sister, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown)'s ward after their mother, Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter), left Enola by herself on her 16th birthday.
What is leaving Netflix in November 2022?
It was nice knowing ya… You better hurry. With a turn of the calendar to next month, some shows and movies on your Netflix account are departing the streaming service soon. Below is a full list of everything that is leaving Netflix in November 2022: November 1 8 Mile/Netflix 8 Mile (2002) Aagey Se Right (2009) Aamir (2008) ABCD 2 (2015) ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013) Are We There Yet? (2005) Arjun: The Warrior Prince (2011) Barfi! (2012) Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) Chance Pe Dance (2010) Christmas in the Heartland (2017) Chup Chup Ke (2006) Despicable Me (2010) Despicable Me 2 (2013) ...
More People Need to Watch the One of the Best TV Shows of 2022
It was a concept that arguably kicked off with The Sopranos in 1999 and got rolling with shows like The Wire, Lost and Deadwood in the mid-2000s. Big-time productions that could match Hollywood in terms of budget and scale. But that was just the beginning. TV kept on trucking. Toward...
David Copperfield spills secrets behind Carson and Dylan’s Halloween illusion
Carson Daly channeled legendary illusionist David Copperfield to perform an impressive magic trick with some help from his special assistant, Adelaide, aka Dylan Dreyer. “Hello, everyone. My magic is a metaphor, a reminder that what you think is impossible can be achieved,” said Carson, who sported a black wig and a flowing white scarf in a nod to Copperfield's signature look.
Halloween night shakes up Dancing With the Stars leaderboard
Come one, come all, you're in for a fright, as Dancing With the Stars celebrates Halloween night. Spooky dolls and blood-sucking vampires galore, the couples battled it out to see who would receive the highest score. Tonight the makeup department gets an A+++. Shangela, or Shanabelle, and her partner Gleb...
‘Yellowstone’: Everything You Need to Remember
The phenomenon that is the Paramount+ series “Yellowstone” feels unprecedented. Creator Taylor Sheridan revisited the myth of the Western with his feature films before bringing it to television in 2018, a time when the genre was the stuff of Chuck Norris. But the runaway success of “Yellowstone” has already led to other networks attempting to cash in on audiences’ love for the majesty of flyover states, such as ABC’s “Alaska Daily” and “Big Sky” and The CW’s “Walker: Independence.” And with more and more fans discovering “Yellowstone” — especially with its Season 5 premiere coming November 13 — it’s worth looking...
TODAY Halloween live updates: See all the costume reveals and best moments
It's Halloween, which means one thing: The TODAY show Halloween extravaganza is here!. As we’ve seen in years past, TODAY takes to the plaza with incredible costume reveals, live performances, special guests and tons of Halloween fun. Luckily, we’ve got all the details and reveals — live as they...
