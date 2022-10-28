ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carriers will become own worst enemy as demand declines

Chart of the Week: Van Contract Rate Initial Report, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: VCRPM1.USA, OTVI.USA. Dry van truckload contract rates have fallen about 9% since the start of the summer but have slowed their rate of descent this fall, according to FreightWaves’ Van Contract Initial Report Index (VCRPM1), which is based on the linehaul-only portion of freight invoices.
Shipping line ONE posts blockbuster quarter but warns on future

Another quarter, another astonishingly high record profit for a shipping line. Amid all the bleak talk of sinking demand and a “hard landing,” results and projections announced Monday by Ocean Network Express (ONE) highlight how much shipping lines will continue to rake in as the COVID-driven consumer boom winds down.
DOE/EIA diesel price makes small move as key commodity market soars then falls

The U.S. retail diesel market made minor moves last week while the commodity market that serves as the foundation for that retail price whipped up, down and around as contract expiration neared. After three weeks of increases that took the benchmark price used for most fuel surcharges up by about...
White Paper: Cold Chain Audit and Storage Checklist for Shipping Perishables

Everyone involved in the cold chain understands how vital it is to have visibility into temperature-controlled shipments—from point of origin to final delivery. Even the slightest excursion from the mandated temperature range—at any point in the journey—could result in the loss of an entire load. The consequences can negatively impact your corporate bottom line, jeopardize your reputation, and in extreme cases cause consumer illness or death.
Transportation capacity hit high-water mark in October, survey says

Transportation capacity grew at the fastest pace recorded, according to a monthly survey of logistics professionals. The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) registered a capacity reading of 73.1 during October, 1.3 percentage points higher than September and the highest growth rate recorded by the 6-year-old data set. A reading above...
Saia says demand lost momentum as Q3 advanced

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia said demand weakened as the third quarter progressed. The company reported earnings per share of $3.67 Monday before the market opened, missing analysts’ forecasts by 3 cents. The EPS result was 81 cents higher year over year, “despite a somewhat softer demand environment experienced over the...
Done deal: XPO completes spinoff of brokerage unit RXO

XPO (NYSE: XPO) shareholders received one share of RXO (NYSE: RXO) for each share held as of the close of business on Oct. 20. The shares were distributed at 12:01 a.m. EDT Tuesday. “With the spinoff complete, XPO and RXO have both launched from positions of strength as independent public...
Viewpoint: Tricks or treats? World of logistics has big bag of rocks

Logistics managers are the Charlie Brown of Halloween. While the Peanuts gang all got tasty treats, Charlie Brown got rocks. Let’s be honest, logistics managers all over the world are being handed boulders. Nothing like a variety of headwinds to weigh down the flow of trade. Here’s a look...
Tone sours on Q3 trucking calls

After racking up numerous quarters of record financial performances, truckload carriers are acknowledging the historic strength of the recent freight cycle has finally petered out. Sentiment from some of the nation’s largest fleets has turned considerably more tepid around freight demand and the outlook for 2023. Carriers were largely...
XPO closes a chapter, Q3 beat with mixed Q4 guide

XPO Logistics reported quarterly earnings one last time as a transportation conglomerate providing less-than-truckload, truck brokerage and other services under one roof. A spinoff of its brokerage segment, RXO, is planned for Tuesday. The remaining XPO entity will become a pure-play LTL provider, following the divestiture of its European transportation unit at a later date.
Technology fuels growth surge at Lean Solutions Group

This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival live event taking place in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The importance of investing in technology. DETAILS: People, processes and technology have been key to growth at...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

