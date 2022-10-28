Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried
Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
Toyota reintroduces metal car keys amid ongoing chip shortage and failure to meet production goals
TOYOTA has revived old-fashioned metal car keys as it struggles to fulfill orders for semiconductors needed for its smart keys. The global chip shortage has affected several industries, but this is the first announcement by Toyota that it will reintroduce mechanical keys for new models. "As the shortage of semiconductors...
informedinfrastructure.com
New shuttering robot boosts Elematic’s portfolio of double-wall production technology
On display at Elematic’s booth at bauma 2022, the new robot strengthens the company’s offering of comprehensive solutions for all types of wall production, with double wall technology now joining its existing solid wall, sandwich wall and filigran portfolio. The innovative new shuttering robot revealed at Elematic’s bauma...
Desktop Metal Announces Broad Availability of the Shop System™ Forust Edition, the World’s First High-Speed 3D Printer for Upcycled Wood Parts
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced broad availability of the Shop System™ Forust Edition, a binder jet 3D printing system for the high-speed production of functional, end-use wood parts using upcycled sawdust from the wood milling industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005135/en/ The Forust process for 3D printing upcycled wood was first announced in May 2021 with an online storefront serving customers with custom parts and beta printer system deliveries. Now, Desktop Metal is shipping easy-to-use turnkey wood printing systems with the Shop System™ Forust Edition. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
EE Deploys Ericsson’s Ultra-lightweight Radio Technology to Deliver Improved 5G Energy Efficiency
EE, part of the BT Group, is deploying Ericsson’s latest ultra-lightweight radio technology to deliver improved 5G energy efficiency and network performance across the UK’s leading mobile network. Massive MIMO (Maximum Input Maximum Output) technology delivers 5G over more antennas from a single site, improving capacity and coverage....
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Briefs, October 29, 2022: Software Release, Smooth Parts, & More
We’re starting with product launches and updates in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs. Artec 3D launched its Metrology Kit, and VoxelDance released the latest version of its All-in-One build prep software. Chromatic announced a new Smooth-Mode technology. Moving on, a CSEM project is focused on 3D printing pipes with embedded sensors. Finally, these drones are able to 3D print structures in flight.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Forge Recycling adds Hiab equipment to vehicle fleet
Forge Recycling, Leeds, U.K., has bolstered its 30-vehicle fleet with two new pieces of load handling equipment provided by Malmo, Sweden-based Hiab. A company that provides waste management and recycling services, Forge says it has invested in Hiab’s Ultima 24S hookloader—fitted to a DAF CF truck—and a Futura FTR12 skiploader, which will be fitted to a DAF LF truck.
How one startup plans to increase EV range by boosting battery utilization 120%
The innovative UK start-up Ionetic, specializing in EV battery pack technology, introduced its cutting-edge EV battery pack design platform, which can shorten the time and cost of development for automakers developing new electric vehicles. It has traditionally been expensive and time-consuming for many automobile firms to provide a high-performance and...
datafloq.com
Panasonic to start building Kansas battery plant next month
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Panasonic Holdings Corp said on Monday it will start building a new battery plant in Kansas in November and aims to begin mass production by March 2025, targeting North America’s fast-growing market for electric vehicles. The conglomerate’s energy unit, which supplies batteries to Tesla Inc,...
theevreport.com
CATL and VinFast reach Global Strategic Cooperation to promote global e-mobility
OSAKA, Japan – CATL and VinFast today announced an MOU for Global Strategic Cooperation to expand collaboration in areas including CIIC (CATL integrated intelligent chassis) skateboard chassis products. The MOU signing ceremony is witnessed by Dr. Robin Zeng, founder and Chairman of CATL, and Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman...
fordauthority.com
Ford Secures Low Carbon Steel Supply For Future Products
Ford has put forth a considerable effort to get greener in recent years as it attempts to become carbon-neutral by 2035, partnering with DTE Energy on a new clean air agreement, opening an electric motor research site at the Cologne-Niehl engine plant, joining the First Movers Coalition – a global initiative to harness purchasing power and supply chains to create early markets for innovative clean energy technologies, and becoming the first company to sign the Cologne Climate Declaration, to name just a few. These efforts have also earned the automaker plenty of accolades, as it ranked ninth on 3BL Media’s 2022 Best Corporate Citizen list and as the best automaker, as well as earning a spot on Just Capital‘s 2022 Industry Leader for Environmental Efforts list. Now, Ford continues its march toward a greener future by securing a low carbon steel supply for its future products in Europe.
takeitcool.com
Aluminium Sulfate Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Aluminium Sulfate Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Aluminium Sulfate. Report Features Details. Product Name Aluminium Sulfate. Process Included. Aluminium Sulfate Production from Cryolite. Aluminium Sulfate...
3DPrint.com
INFACO Electric Shears Made Possible with Low-Cost SLS 3D Printing
French company INFACO S.A. got its start in 1984 when founder Daniel Delmas invented the first electric scissors, which won the Golden Palm Award for Best Innovation the next year. Today, the inventor’s son Davy runs the international family-owned business, which is based in Cahuzac-sur-Vère in southwestern France and has designed, produced, and sold over 400,000 pruning shears in its nearly 40 years of business. But INFACO employees know that sometimes, innovating their products means relying on more modern technologies, such as 3D printing.
electrek.co
Tesla Bot showcases its strength by lifting a piano with a single motor
Tesla has showcased the strength of its actuator technology for Tesla Bot, its humanoid robot, by having a single leg actuator of the robot lift an entire piano. Part of the logic for Tesla to venture into creating a humanoid robot, which doesn’t seem aligned with its mission to accelerate the advent of sustainable energy and transport, was that the automaker felt like its vehicles were already “robots on wheels.”
scaffoldmag.com
New battery tech added to electric loaders
Finland-based manufacturer Avant Tecno has launched two electric compact loaders equipped with its new battery technology. Presented at the Bauma 2022 construction exhibition currently taking place in Munich, Germany, the Avant e5-27 and Avant e5-13 compact loaders are part of the manufacturer’s e-Series range and are variants its existing e5 machine - which is itself based the diesel powered Avant 500 series machines.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar tiles connected to an air heat pump
Germany’s Paxos has partnered with the TH Köln University of Applied Sciences to develop a solar roof tile that could be used to generate electricity and heat at the same time. The photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) tile’s appearance barely differs from conventional roof tiles, which could make them attractive for...
theevreport.com
XCIENT Fuel Cell Fleet Racks Up 5 Million km, Reinforcing Hyundai’s Hydrogen Leadership
A total of 47 hydrogen-powered commercial trucks are in operation at 23 Swiss companies in the fields of logistics, distribution, and supermarket fulfillment. SEOUL, South Korea – Hyundai Motor Company today announced that its fleet of XCIENT Fuel Cell heavy-duty trucks in Switzerland has accumulated more than 5 million km in two years. Starting in 2020, the company exported 47 units of hydrogen-powered, zero-emission commercial trucks to 23 Swiss companies, which are using them for logistics, distribution, and supermarket fulfillment.
techeblog.com
Shift Robotics Debuts Moonwalkers, the World’s Fastest Shoe That Boosts Walking Speed 250%
You could use these shoes to walk on water, or Shift Robotics’ Moonwalkers to boost your walking speed by up to 250%. It’s touted as the world’s fastest shoe and uses an artificial intelligence-powered drivetrain to help you walk at the speed one would typically run at.
Researchers develop spray-on "metallic" plastic that conducts electricity like metal
TL;DR: Researchers at the University of Chicago have developed a material that can be made like a plastic but exhibits electrical conductivity properties commonly associated with a metal. Traditional metallic and organic conductors are comprised of straight, closely packed rows of molecules or atoms. This allows electrons to flow through...
