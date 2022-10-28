ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

notebookcheck.net

Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried

Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
KENTUCKY STATE
informedinfrastructure.com

New shuttering robot boosts Elematic’s portfolio of double-wall production technology

On display at Elematic’s booth at bauma 2022, the new robot strengthens the company’s offering of comprehensive solutions for all types of wall production, with double wall technology now joining its existing solid wall, sandwich wall and filigran portfolio. The innovative new shuttering robot revealed at Elematic’s bauma...
The Associated Press

Desktop Metal Announces Broad Availability of the Shop System™ Forust Edition, the World’s First High-Speed 3D Printer for Upcycled Wood Parts

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced broad availability of the Shop System™ Forust Edition, a binder jet 3D printing system for the high-speed production of functional, end-use wood parts using upcycled sawdust from the wood milling industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005135/en/ The Forust process for 3D printing upcycled wood was first announced in May 2021 with an online storefront serving customers with custom parts and beta printer system deliveries. Now, Desktop Metal is shipping easy-to-use turnkey wood printing systems with the Shop System™ Forust Edition. (Photo: Business Wire)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
3DPrint.com

3D Printing News Briefs, October 29, 2022: Software Release, Smooth Parts, & More

We’re starting with product launches and updates in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs. Artec 3D launched its Metrology Kit, and VoxelDance released the latest version of its All-in-One build prep software. Chromatic announced a new Smooth-Mode technology. Moving on, a CSEM project is focused on 3D printing pipes with embedded sensors. Finally, these drones are able to 3D print structures in flight.
wastetodaymagazine.com

Forge Recycling adds Hiab equipment to vehicle fleet

Forge Recycling, Leeds, U.K., has bolstered its 30-vehicle fleet with two new pieces of load handling equipment provided by Malmo, Sweden-based Hiab. A company that provides waste management and recycling services, Forge says it has invested in Hiab’s Ultima 24S hookloader—fitted to a DAF CF truck—and a Futura FTR12 skiploader, which will be fitted to a DAF LF truck.
datafloq.com

Panasonic to start building Kansas battery plant next month

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Panasonic Holdings Corp said on Monday it will start building a new battery plant in Kansas in November and aims to begin mass production by March 2025, targeting North America’s fast-growing market for electric vehicles. The conglomerate’s energy unit, which supplies batteries to Tesla Inc,...
KANSAS STATE
theevreport.com

CATL and VinFast reach Global Strategic Cooperation to promote global e-mobility

OSAKA, Japan – CATL and VinFast today announced an MOU for Global Strategic Cooperation to expand collaboration in areas including CIIC (CATL integrated intelligent chassis) skateboard chassis products. The MOU signing ceremony is witnessed by Dr. Robin Zeng, founder and Chairman of CATL, and Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman...
fordauthority.com

Ford Secures Low Carbon Steel Supply For Future Products

Ford has put forth a considerable effort to get greener in recent years as it attempts to become carbon-neutral by 2035, partnering with DTE Energy on a new clean air agreement, opening an electric motor research site at the Cologne-Niehl engine plant, joining the First Movers Coalition – a global initiative to harness purchasing power and supply chains to create early markets for innovative clean energy technologies, and becoming the first company to sign the Cologne Climate Declaration, to name just a few. These efforts have also earned the automaker plenty of accolades, as it ranked ninth on 3BL Media’s 2022 Best Corporate Citizen list and as the best automaker, as well as earning a spot on Just Capital‘s 2022 Industry Leader for Environmental Efforts list. Now, Ford continues its march toward a greener future by securing a low carbon steel supply for its future products in Europe.
takeitcool.com

Aluminium Sulfate Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information

The latest report titled “Aluminium Sulfate Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Aluminium Sulfate. Report Features Details. Product Name Aluminium Sulfate. Process Included. Aluminium Sulfate Production from Cryolite. Aluminium Sulfate...
3DPrint.com

INFACO Electric Shears Made Possible with Low-Cost SLS 3D Printing

French company INFACO S.A. got its start in 1984 when founder Daniel Delmas invented the first electric scissors, which won the Golden Palm Award for Best Innovation the next year. Today, the inventor’s son Davy runs the international family-owned business, which is based in Cahuzac-sur-Vère in southwestern France and has designed, produced, and sold over 400,000 pruning shears in its nearly 40 years of business. But INFACO employees know that sometimes, innovating their products means relying on more modern technologies, such as 3D printing.
electrek.co

Tesla Bot showcases its strength by lifting a piano with a single motor

Tesla has showcased the strength of its actuator technology for Tesla Bot, its humanoid robot, by having a single leg actuator of the robot lift an entire piano. Part of the logic for Tesla to venture into creating a humanoid robot, which doesn’t seem aligned with its mission to accelerate the advent of sustainable energy and transport, was that the automaker felt like its vehicles were already “robots on wheels.”
scaffoldmag.com

New battery tech added to electric loaders

Finland-based manufacturer Avant Tecno has launched two electric compact loaders equipped with its new battery technology. Presented at the Bauma 2022 construction exhibition currently taking place in Munich, Germany, the Avant e5-27 and Avant e5-13 compact loaders are part of the manufacturer’s e-Series range and are variants its existing e5 machine - which is itself based the diesel powered Avant 500 series machines.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Solar tiles connected to an air heat pump

Germany’s Paxos has partnered with the TH Köln University of Applied Sciences to develop a solar roof tile that could be used to generate electricity and heat at the same time. The photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) tile’s appearance barely differs from conventional roof tiles, which could make them attractive for...
theevreport.com

XCIENT Fuel Cell Fleet Racks Up 5 Million km, Reinforcing Hyundai’s Hydrogen Leadership

A total of 47 hydrogen-powered commercial trucks are in operation at 23 Swiss companies in the fields of logistics, distribution, and supermarket fulfillment. SEOUL, South Korea – Hyundai Motor Company today announced that its fleet of XCIENT Fuel Cell heavy-duty trucks in Switzerland has accumulated more than 5 million km in two years. Starting in 2020, the company exported 47 units of hydrogen-powered, zero-emission commercial trucks to 23 Swiss companies, which are using them for logistics, distribution, and supermarket fulfillment.

