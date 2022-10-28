ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Metallica

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Metallica

Kirk Hammett Reveals What Surprising Non-Musical Impact Misfits Had on Him

Kirk Hammett's love of almost all things horror is well known, as the guitarist has amassed one of the most impressive horror movie collections that's even been used as previous museum exhibits. But one thing you may not have known is that the Metallica guitarist's immense collection might not have come to fruition had it not been for the Glenn Danzig-led band, Misfits.
Ultimate Metallica

Horror Director John Carpenter Names His Favorite Metallica Song

Wouldn't it be cool to have something in common with one of the most renowned film directors in the horror genre? Well, there's a chance you might, as John Carpenter has named his favorite Metallica song. Carpenter, who's best-known for directing and scoring legendary horror flicks such as Halloween, The...
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Ultimate Metallica

Rivers Cuomo Reveals Which Metallica Riff Inspired Weezer’s ‘The Sweater Song’

Weezer famously offered a nod to Rivers Cuomo's metal upbringings with their 2021 album Van Weezer, but did you know that a Metallica song may have subconsciously served as an inspiration for one of their earliest hits? During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast (seen below), Cuomo reveals a tie to Metallica with "Undone (The Sweater Song)" that he never realized until years after the track was released.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Ultimate Metallica

Robert Trujillo – Biography

At first glance, it seems like Robert Trujillo has been with Metallica since day one. He's comfortable with the band during interviews and press conferences, his bass style fits perfectly with the rest of the crew and he absolutely owns the stage when he wants to during live shows. He jumped on board officially on Feb. 24, 2003, and, nearly two decades later, there's no question Trujillo has earned his spot with the legendary band.
Ultimate Metallica

Metallica + ‘Stranger Things’ Drone Light Show Is the Ultimate Halloween Display

Metallica have had a great year after seeing their music used in Netflix's hit show Stranger Things. Now, as we dive into the spooky season, video of an incredible Halloween light show incorporating both the band and the streaming series has emerged. The 400-foot spectacle involves drones that fly overhead...
Ultimate Metallica

Heavy Metal Puppet Show Teaches Kids How to Rock Out

Bullicio Puppets, a death metal puppet act from Chile, encourages children to mosh and rock out with a lovable, headbanging puppet character named Jack Distortion that mimes classic heavy tracks from Metallica, Slipknot and many more metal bands. And the kids seem to love it. Video from the puppet's many...
Ultimate Metallica

Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy + Mark Tremonti – Our 10 Favorite Albums When We Were Teenagers

Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti are here to chat about their 10 favorite albums when they were teenagers. The two have been such a powerful songwriting team across seven albums, the latest being Pawns & Kings and their musical journeys inside and out of Alter Bridge (and even before!) have been inspiring in so many ways. Between them, they've crossed so many different styles — the heavy stuff, of course but Kennedy touched on Americana and bluegrass in his solo pursuits while earlier this year Tremonti recruited living members of Frank Sinatra's band for a charitable covers album that revealed his hidden talent as a remarkable crooner.
Ultimate Metallica

Singer of The 1975 Calls Metallica His ‘Worst Band of All Time’

Not everyone is a fan of Metallica. Especially Matty Healy, the lead singer of the pop-rock act The 1975. He recently indicated they were his least favorite band of all time. Why did he say that? He was asked in an interview back in August about viral music, namely songs given a second life thanks to inclusion in Netflix's Stranger Things. Healy indicated that he likes Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," but he isn't a fan of Metallica.
Ultimate Metallica

PHOTOS: Today’s Top Rock + Metal Acts – Then and Now

Time flies when you're tearing up the charts! At least that seems to be the case for some of today's top rock and metal acts. It wasn't that long ago that they were fresh-faced youngsters just trying to catch their big break, but now they're kings of the rock and metal universe. And in this gallery, you can get a look at each act in their early years as well as what they look like in recent years.
Ultimate Metallica

Why 1991 Had the Best 6-Month Release Period in Rock + Metal History

You say you want a revolution? Well, in 1991 you got one in the most spectacular of ways. Music fans were treated to what is likely the most impressive six-month run of album releases in music history. There was something for just about everyone (as we’ll demonstrate), but it was a particularly great time to be a rock and metal music fan as a changing landscape played out before us, giving us a wealth of iconic and hugely successful albums in just a short period of time.
Ultimate Metallica

Ultimate Metallica

778
Followers
454
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ultimate Metallica wiki complete with biography, discography, music videos and the latest Metallica news.

 http://ultimatemetallica.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy