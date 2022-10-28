Read full article on original website
Kirk Hammett Reveals What Surprising Non-Musical Impact Misfits Had on Him
Kirk Hammett's love of almost all things horror is well known, as the guitarist has amassed one of the most impressive horror movie collections that's even been used as previous museum exhibits. But one thing you may not have known is that the Metallica guitarist's immense collection might not have come to fruition had it not been for the Glenn Danzig-led band, Misfits.
Watch Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Jam With Journey Onstage
Metallica's Kirk Hammett joined Journey onstage on Thursday night to play the latter's "Wheel in the Sky" and the former's "Enter Sandman." You can watch a video of the performance below. The guest appearance took place at Journey's second consecutive show at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu. "Had...
Horror Director John Carpenter Names His Favorite Metallica Song
Wouldn't it be cool to have something in common with one of the most renowned film directors in the horror genre? Well, there's a chance you might, as John Carpenter has named his favorite Metallica song. Carpenter, who's best-known for directing and scoring legendary horror flicks such as Halloween, The...
Metallica’s James Hetfield Dressed as ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson for Halloween
Eddie Munson was a popular Halloween costume this year, thanks to the popularity of Stranger Things' fourth season that was released over the summer. The character was such a hit that Metallica's James Hetfield even dressed up as him for Halloween. There've been many ties between Metallica and Stranger Things...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Rivers Cuomo Reveals Which Metallica Riff Inspired Weezer’s ‘The Sweater Song’
Weezer famously offered a nod to Rivers Cuomo's metal upbringings with their 2021 album Van Weezer, but did you know that a Metallica song may have subconsciously served as an inspiration for one of their earliest hits? During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast (seen below), Cuomo reveals a tie to Metallica with "Undone (The Sweater Song)" that he never realized until years after the track was released.
Robert Trujillo – Biography
At first glance, it seems like Robert Trujillo has been with Metallica since day one. He's comfortable with the band during interviews and press conferences, his bass style fits perfectly with the rest of the crew and he absolutely owns the stage when he wants to during live shows. He jumped on board officially on Feb. 24, 2003, and, nearly two decades later, there's no question Trujillo has earned his spot with the legendary band.
Ultimate Metallica
Metallica + ‘Stranger Things’ Drone Light Show Is the Ultimate Halloween Display
Metallica have had a great year after seeing their music used in Netflix's hit show Stranger Things. Now, as we dive into the spooky season, video of an incredible Halloween light show incorporating both the band and the streaming series has emerged. The 400-foot spectacle involves drones that fly overhead...
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: Volbeat, ‘So What’ + Chris Cornell
This past weekend's Ultimate Metallica Show was a lot of fun. I know, I know, I always say it, but I can't help it if it's true week in and week out. And as you can see in the recap below, it's definitely true with our latest show. We pulled...
The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins Defends Lars Ulrich’s ‘Iconic’ Drumming in Reaction Video
Metallica's Lars Ulrich may be one of the more polarizing musicians in metal, but he's definitely got a supporter in The Darkness' Justin Hawkins, who decided to break down Metallica's "Sad But True" in the latest posting of his "Justin Hawkins Rides Again" reaction video series. While the video focuses...
Heavy Metal Puppet Show Teaches Kids How to Rock Out
Bullicio Puppets, a death metal puppet act from Chile, encourages children to mosh and rock out with a lovable, headbanging puppet character named Jack Distortion that mimes classic heavy tracks from Metallica, Slipknot and many more metal bands. And the kids seem to love it. Video from the puppet's many...
Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy + Mark Tremonti – Our 10 Favorite Albums When We Were Teenagers
Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti are here to chat about their 10 favorite albums when they were teenagers. The two have been such a powerful songwriting team across seven albums, the latest being Pawns & Kings and their musical journeys inside and out of Alter Bridge (and even before!) have been inspiring in so many ways. Between them, they've crossed so many different styles — the heavy stuff, of course but Kennedy touched on Americana and bluegrass in his solo pursuits while earlier this year Tremonti recruited living members of Frank Sinatra's band for a charitable covers album that revealed his hidden talent as a remarkable crooner.
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: ‘Reload’ Demo, Live Track in Denmark + More
I know I say it every week, but this past weekend's Ultimate Metallica Show was a lot of fun. Thank you for letting me crash your weekend for a couple of hours as we celebrated all things Mighty Metallica. As usual, we covered a lot of ground together, including spinning...
Watch: Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation Featured on CNBC’s ‘The Shift’
In CNBC's latest episode for The Shift—a series that looks into seven high-growth companies and how they navigate the digital space—Metallica and their philanthropic efforts take center stage. Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield are featured throughout the episode as they discuss the transformation of their foundation, All Within...
Watch Pro-Shot Footage of Mickey Guyton Singing With Metallica at Global Citizen
"Nothing Else Matters" is the most-covered song on 2021's The Metallica Blacklist, the massive compilation featuring more than 50 covers of "Black Album" tracks. Everyone from Miley Cyrus to Chris Stapleton shared their takes on the classic tune, but nobody's had the chance to actually perform it with Metallica. That...
Singer of The 1975 Calls Metallica His ‘Worst Band of All Time’
Not everyone is a fan of Metallica. Especially Matty Healy, the lead singer of the pop-rock act The 1975. He recently indicated they were his least favorite band of all time. Why did he say that? He was asked in an interview back in August about viral music, namely songs given a second life thanks to inclusion in Netflix's Stranger Things. Healy indicated that he likes Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," but he isn't a fan of Metallica.
PHOTOS: Today’s Top Rock + Metal Acts – Then and Now
Time flies when you're tearing up the charts! At least that seems to be the case for some of today's top rock and metal acts. It wasn't that long ago that they were fresh-faced youngsters just trying to catch their big break, but now they're kings of the rock and metal universe. And in this gallery, you can get a look at each act in their early years as well as what they look like in recent years.
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: Matt Sorum Shares Metallica Memories
On the latest Ultimate Metallica Show, we covered a lot of ground, from the incredible "Nothing Else Matters" cover by Mickey Guyton to a pummeling live performance of "Whiplash" from 2013. But more than anything, I was beyond thrilled to have Matt Sorum—from Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver and The...
Why 1991 Had the Best 6-Month Release Period in Rock + Metal History
You say you want a revolution? Well, in 1991 you got one in the most spectacular of ways. Music fans were treated to what is likely the most impressive six-month run of album releases in music history. There was something for just about everyone (as we’ll demonstrate), but it was a particularly great time to be a rock and metal music fan as a changing landscape played out before us, giving us a wealth of iconic and hugely successful albums in just a short period of time.
Kid Who Played Metallica With Foo Fighters Shares How Dave Grohl + Co. Impacted Him
Collier Cash, who had the rare opportunity to cover Metallica onstage with Foo Fighters when he was 10 years old in 2018, recently recapped how that experience changed his life and continues to inspire him. The performance, a video of which which went viral on social media, comes from a...
Ultimate Metallica
