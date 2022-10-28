ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Soccer Opens SEC Tournament with Vanderbilt

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Razorbacks will make their 16th SEC Tournament appearance on Tuesday when they face No. 5 seed Vanderbilt (11-3-3). The first kick of the Hogs’ postseason will take place at 7:30 p.m. CT and it will be televised on SEC Network. Arkansas comes to Pensacola,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Sanders Selected as Semifinalist for Butkus Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas junior linebacker Drew Sanders has been named one of fifteen semifinalists for the 2022 Butkus Award, which is presented to the nation’s best collegiate linebacker. Sanders has emerged as one of the Razorbacks’ top defensive playmakers this season. The Denton, Texas, native has racked...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Preview – Arkansas vs. UAFS Exhibition

Arkansas women’s basketball will play its lone exhibition this Wednesday night, as the team hosts Arkansas – Fort Smith at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. Admission is free. Opponent: UAFS (exhibition) Location: Bud Walton Arena. Tickets: Free. Flip Card: Click HERE. Game Notes: Click HERE. Live Stats:...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Sanders Named Semifinalist for Bednarik Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Sanders has emerged as one of the Razorbacks’ top defensive playmakers this season. The Denton, Texas, native has...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Seven Hogs Earn All-SEC Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ninth-ranked Arkansas had seven student-athletes placed across the three All-SEC teams, the league announced on Sunday. Forward Anna Podojil makes her fourth straight appearance on the First Team and is Arkansas’ only selection. Her senior season has been historic, as she tied the program’s all-time goals record (44) last week and became the program’s all-time points leader earlier this season. Podojil has started every game this season and her seven goals lead the team, tied with second-teamer Ava Tankersley. She was named National Player of the Week and SEC Offensive Player of the Week for notching a brace against Grand Canyon and scoring a goal at No. 13 BYU.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback Doubles Take On ITA Fall Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorback duo of Alan Sau Franco and Adrien Burdet gear up for the final collegiate event of the fall at the ITA National Fall Championships this week in San Diego, Calif. at the Barnes Tennis Center held Wednesday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 6. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Golf Ties for Eighth at the Battle at the Beach

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico – The Arkansas women’s golf team wrapped up their fall season in Cabo, Mexico this weekend, finishing the Battle at the Beach in a tie with Baylor for eighth place. After tallying a 285 in the final round, the No. 14 Razorbacks finished with an 11-over 863 (291-287-285). Arkansas was one stroke behind seventh-place Houston and five ahead of 10th-place North Texas. LSU won the Battle at the Beach with a tournament record 14-under 838.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Rally but Fall in Fifth to Gators

A day after being shut out by the No. 14 Gators, the Hogs put up their best fight in the series finale against Florida and forced a fifth set, but ultimately fell 3-2 on Sunday. Arkansas is now 14-7 on the season and moves to 5-6 in conference. Florida is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas Powers to 41-27 Road Win at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) claimed their first win over Auburn since 2015 after defeating the Tigers 41-27 Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium. R-Fr. LB Chris Paul Jr.’s sack in the first quarter forced an Auburn FG attempt that was missed, keeping the score knotted up at 0-0.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Episode 181: Jadon Haselwood

Jadon Haselwood was born to make plays. But sometimes, the right opportunity doesn’t come straight away. After committing to Oklahoma as one of the top recruits in the country, Haselwood had his moments, but a major injury and lack of targets had left him struggling to catch on in his three seasons in Norman. A decision to transfer landed him at Arkansas, with a fresh start, bolstered by a coaching staff who believes in what he can do. Being a top recruit can come with a lot of pressure, and Haselwood has dealt with it throughout his career. But a new outlook has propelled him to an impact role at Arkansas, and is seeing him become the best version of himself.
NORMAN, OK
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Haselwood: Best Version of Himself

Jadon Haselwood was born to make plays. But sometimes, the right opportunity doesn’t come straight away. After committing to Oklahoma as one of the top recruits in the country, Haselwood had his moments, but a major injury and lack of targets had left him struggling to catch on in his three seasons in Norman.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansauce to Perform at HogTown on Saturday

HogTown, the pregame destination for Razorback fans of all ages, is located on Maple Street just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, between Razorback Road and Stadium Drive. This free event will begin four hours prior to Saturday’s game versus Liberty and conclude 30 minutes prior to kick-off to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

