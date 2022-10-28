ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

V n J Crumpacker
2d ago

tells you all you need to know. when Bundy decided he didn't want to pay for land leases anymore he thought he was above the law. when he conned a bunch of people to take over a wild life refuge he thought he was above the law. and now he wants to be a Governor? why do people think criminals would be the right choice to lead their state? has he governed anything before? his record is just a criminal record. he is running on being mad about rules that were put in place to try and protect people that were to stupid to protect themselves in the name of freedom! I'm flabbergasted he had made it this far . I pray for Idaho that he doesn't lead them down the path of fascism and lawlessness.

Robert Carlton
2d ago

To bad he refused to show up for a debate; to bad he and his buddy are dodging the St. Luke's Hospital suit; to bad that he's a Nevada transplant to Idaho; and really too bad he's a self proclaimed candidate for Governor who puts up illegal political signs that say "Don't Vote". He's right on that one; simply don't vote for him. And there is still that Nevada problem about lease payments. sounds to me like he expects a free ride at everyone else's expense.

Bonnie Tomlinson
2d ago

makes sense. one crazy endorses another crazy 🤪

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idahoans are Turning Out to Hear Ammon Bundy

Some candidates for office in Idaho simply aren’t campaigning. At the state level, I suppose it’s because a few are seeing polling data and long ago decided if they hunkered down they would avoid any gaffes and ride out the challenge. U.S. Senator Mike Crapo might be the exception at that level. People are asking me why he’s spending so much money on campaign advertising. First, he can. Second, if he plans to retire after the next term, then spend the money now.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Goes Full Soviet Before Election Day

Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney wants you to rat out your neighbors. You could call the man a Republican in name only or RINO, but what he proposes smacks of the old Soviet Union. He wants you to report election disinformation, which in turn he’ll turn over to the Department of Homeland Security. In other words, you snitch on the fellow next door, and then Denney will snitch all the way to Alejandro Mayorkas. You know, the DHS guy that threw border patrol agents under the bus for “whipping” illegal immigrants crossing into the United States.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Why Idaho’s 15th governor is deemed one of the Gem State’s ‘most fascinating political figures’

IDAHO FALLS – When Charles Benjamin Ross was elected Idaho’s 15th governor in 1930, he was different from his predecessors in several ways. The 54-year-old Pocatello man had a 16,000 vote lead over his Republican opponent John McMurray and was the state’s first Democratic Governor in more than a decade. He was also the first native Idahoan to hold the position.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Manweiler and Bedke Spar Over Abortion Rights in Idaho Lieutenant Governor Debate

Abortion rights were among the dominant issues during a lively Idaho lieutenant governor’s debate Friday between Republican Scott Bedke and Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler. The debate between Bedke — speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives from Oakley — and Pickens Manweiler — a trial attorney, certified mediator and Democrat from Boise — was part of the Idaho Debates series. It took place in a Boise television studio and was broadcast live statewide and streamed online.
IDAHO STATE
uiargonaut.com

Idaho’s abortion act affects UI’s Women’s Center

Lysa Salsbury was working remotely from her daughter’s home in Texas when the University of Idaho’s abortion memo came out. It was at the end of the day Friday, and she was afraid. The Women’s Center acts as a confidential reporting location for sexual assault on campus. However,...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Gov. Little faces four challengers on Nov. 8 ballot

BOISE — Republican Gov. Brad Little is promising more of the same as he seeks reelection – tax cuts, education funding boosts, cutting regulations, and plenty of bashing of the Democratic president. Democratic nominee Stephen Heidt wants to “bring civility and compassion back to the governor’s office,” decriminalize cannabis, oppose extremism, back abortion rights, and grant property and grocery tax relief. Independent Ammon Bundy wants to remake government and the...
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Secretary of State encourages voters to be vigilant of election misinformation

BOISE — Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney launched a new web portal Friday, providing Idahoans with a means to report election-based misinformation. The site encourages Idaho voters to be aware of election misinformation, and to report anything on social media that appears inaccurate or misleading. Examples would include...
IDAHO STATE
historylink.org

Washington voters re-elect Governor Jay Inslee and support Joe Biden for president on November 3, 2020.

In the election of November 3, 2020, Washington voters re-elect Governor Jay Inslee (b. 1951), and nine of the state's 10 members of Congress who are seeking re-election. Former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland (b. 1962) defeats fellow Democrat Beth Doglio (b. 1965) to win the one open U.S. House seat. Former Vice President Joe Biden (b. 1942) carries the state as he defeats incumbent Donald Trump (b. 1946) in the race for president, although repeated false claims by Trump and some supporters that the election was stolen will lead to a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol that delays, but does not prevent, Congress from confirming Biden's victory. State voters, by a wide margin, approve Referendum 90, which requires all Washington school districts to provide sex education. The referendum is the first mandatory sex-education measure on a statewide ballot anywhere in the country.
WASHINGTON STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Is Perceived By Some As Not Being Witch-Friendly

When many people think of witches, they think of women dancing naked around fires and tieing stick figures to tree limbs. Whether we're talking about a coven-less worshipper of Wicca or some paganistic discipline or an individual who takes part in a practicing group steeped in a religion other people find to be simply folklore, those who identify as witches take their lifestyle very seriously.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

#4ThePeople: The race for Idaho governor is heating up

BOISE, ID. — The race for Idaho governor is heating up. Idahoans have less than two weeks until they cast their votes to choose the next governor for Idaho. Current Idaho governor Brad Little is seeking a second term in office, sparring with Democrat challenger Stephen Heidt. There are a total of five candidates running to be Idaho’s governor. “We...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Utah Is One of The Safest States In America

Since moving to the area at the end of August, I have never been somewhere or have been doing something that I haven't felt safe. Our friends over at WalletHub put in the work to figure out how safe each state is in their "2022's Safest States in America" and here's how they did it "WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories. Our data set ranges from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate".
UTAH STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Greater Idaho organizers face a new foe: Growing apathy

In the same place where thousands of voters once affirmed one of Greater Idaho’s first electoral victories, Mike McCarter wondered why more people weren’t continuing to show up to voice their support. Two years ago, Union County voters approved a ballot measure that mandated the Union County Board...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
