Massachusetts State

Unexplained Streaks in the Sky Seen From Maine to New Hampshire

It wouldn’t be Halloween without some UFO sightings in New Hampshire. Only this time, a lot of people in Maine saw them too. And in broad daylight. Posting to the Kittery, Maine Facebook group, a user posted a photo of two bizarre streaks seen while driving on Route 1 South Saturday. At first glance, they appear to be smoke contrails from airplanes.
MAINE STATE
How Many of These Nasty Nicknames for Maine Towns Have You Heard of?

Maine has over 700 cities and towns, and a brutal sense of humor. Put these two facts together, and I bet Maine has more nasty, tasteless, and hilarious nicknames for our towns than any other state in the nation. We asked you on Facebook for your nasty Maine town nicknames, and you did not disappoint. There were PLENTY that we will not re-print here, but there still is a lot that we can. Well done, Mainers. You never disappoint!
MAINE STATE
Enjoy a Delicious & Hearty Breakfast at These 25 New Hampshire Restaurants

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we New Englanders live by that rule. Scattered throughout the Granite State are countless breakfast establishments, including cafes, diners, and other locally-owned businesses. You've also got your chain restaurants like iHop and Denny's as well. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious, filling breakfast is probably just a short drive away.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Another Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in New Hampshire

OSSIPEE, N.H. — No one won Monday's Powerball jackpot, but another Granite Stater woke up a lot wealthier on Tuesday. A ticket worth $50,000 was sold for Monday's drawing at Big Apple on White Mountain Highway in Ossipee, lottery officials said. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39...
OSSIPEE, NH
12 Halloween Events Happening in Maine 2022

We blinked and October flew by. I know we say it every month, but the last few weeks really went by in a blur. Yesterday was summer and somehow this very weekend is Halloween. Halloweentime looks different for everyone; some love boosting their adrenaline with horror films and haunted houses, others like to play it safe with just visiting the supermarket’s candy aisle. Some have kids to bring trick-or-treating and others just want an excuse to dress up in a costume.
MAINE STATE
Maine Man Missing for Over 30 Hours Rescued by Warden and His Dog

An incredible video shared with the media shows the rescue of an Etna, Maine, man who got lost in a bog. The video is courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. It shows the conclusion of the department's heroic rescue of Joseph Nolin. According to WGME, the 74-year-old Nolin got lost while out checking his game cameras on Sunday. He unfortunately got confused, and would be stuck in a bog for more than a day.
ETNA, ME
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
SALEM, MA
Meet the candidates for governor in New Hampshire: Kelly Halldorson

NHPR has reached out to voters to gather their questions for candidates who are on the ballot this November. Election Day is just around the corner, and NHPR’s Rick Ganley is sitting down with the candidates to ask them those questions from listeners. Here’s a transcript from his interview with Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Kelly Halldorson.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Meet the candidates for governor in New Hampshire: Karlyn Borysenko

NHPR has reached out to voters to gather their questions for candidates who are on the ballot this November. Election Day is just around the corner, and NHPR’s Rick Ganley is sitting down with the candidates to ask them those questions from listeners. Here’s a transcript from his interview with Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Karlyn Borysenko.
WASHINGTON STATE
