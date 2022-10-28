Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Soccer Opens SEC Tournament with Vanderbilt
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Razorbacks will make their 16th SEC Tournament appearance on Tuesday when they face No. 5 seed Vanderbilt (11-3-3). The first kick of the Hogs’ postseason will take place at 7:30 p.m. CT and it will be televised on SEC Network. Arkansas comes to Pensacola,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Sanders Named Semifinalist for Bednarik Award
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Sanders has emerged as one of the Razorbacks’ top defensive playmakers this season. The Denton, Texas, native has...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – Arkansas vs. UAFS Exhibition
Arkansas women’s basketball will play its lone exhibition this Wednesday night, as the team hosts Arkansas – Fort Smith at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. Admission is free. Opponent: UAFS (exhibition) Location: Bud Walton Arena. Tickets: Free. Flip Card: Click HERE. Game Notes: Click HERE. Live Stats:...
Now That Arkansas Sent Harsin Packing, How Will Auburn Choose a New Coach?
Here's a criteria list that should help the Tigers find the perfect coach
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Doubles Take On ITA Fall Championships
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorback duo of Alan Sau Franco and Adrien Burdet gear up for the final collegiate event of the fall at the ITA National Fall Championships this week in San Diego, Calif. at the Barnes Tennis Center held Wednesday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 6. The...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Golf Ties for Eighth at the Battle at the Beach
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico – The Arkansas women’s golf team wrapped up their fall season in Cabo, Mexico this weekend, finishing the Battle at the Beach in a tie with Baylor for eighth place. After tallying a 285 in the final round, the No. 14 Razorbacks finished with an 11-over 863 (291-287-285). Arkansas was one stroke behind seventh-place Houston and five ahead of 10th-place North Texas. LSU won the Battle at the Beach with a tournament record 14-under 838.
Random Obervations: What You May Not Have Noticed During Auburn Game
Male Models, DC vs. Marvel, a Saban sighting, a shot to the specials and family matters
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Episode 181: Jadon Haselwood
Jadon Haselwood was born to make plays. But sometimes, the right opportunity doesn’t come straight away. After committing to Oklahoma as one of the top recruits in the country, Haselwood had his moments, but a major injury and lack of targets had left him struggling to catch on in his three seasons in Norman. A decision to transfer landed him at Arkansas, with a fresh start, bolstered by a coaching staff who believes in what he can do. Being a top recruit can come with a lot of pressure, and Haselwood has dealt with it throughout his career. But a new outlook has propelled him to an impact role at Arkansas, and is seeing him become the best version of himself.
KJ Jefferson: Hogs Have ‘Bought into Process’ Trying to Make History
Wanted to just "ground and pound" second half for first win over Auburn since 2015.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Haselwood: Best Version of Himself
Jadon Haselwood was born to make plays. But sometimes, the right opportunity doesn’t come straight away. After committing to Oklahoma as one of the top recruits in the country, Haselwood had his moments, but a major injury and lack of targets had left him struggling to catch on in his three seasons in Norman.
talkbusiness.net
Ex-Razorback baseball coach Norm DeBriyn leading capital campaign for Fayetteville church expansion
Norm DeBriyn had a great run in Fayetteville as the baseball coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. And even after 20 years since his retirement, his name still resonates in Northwest Arkansas. In 33 seasons (1970-2002), DeBriyn compiled a 1,161-650-6 record with four appearances in the College World Series. He was...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Men’s Tennis Hosts Second ITF Pro Tournament of Fall
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Billingsley Tennis Center will host its second professional tournament of the fall as some of the best young players from around the world will head to Arkansas to compete in the USTA Fayetteville Futures from Monday, October 31 to Sunday, November 6. The tournament will...
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
fox8live.com
Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge
PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Authorities say Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, did not return from hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River in Newton County, Arkansas. Rangers believe Smith began...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansauce to Perform at HogTown on Saturday
HogTown, the pregame destination for Razorback fans of all ages, is located on Maple Street just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, between Razorback Road and Stadium Drive. This free event will begin four hours prior to Saturday’s game versus Liberty and conclude 30 minutes prior to kick-off to...
Podcast | What just happened and what's about to happen for the Ole Miss Rebels
Host Brad Logan recaps what we watched play out in College Station late Saturday night and what it all means for Ole Miss moving ahead...
KHBS
Fort Smith voters talk issues with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones answered voter questions for more than an hour at the McGill Community Center in Fort Smith on Friday. "We've been sprinting from start to finish. But guess what, we've got a little extra thrust at the end," Jones said. Voters...
KHBS
Skull found in the woods in Bella Vista, Arkansas could be that of missing man, city says
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A human skull was found in the woods in Bella Vista Sunday, according to Cassi Lapp, city spokesperson. The skull was found about 1 1/2 miles from the Buckingham Trailhead, which is on the Back 40 Trails. Police and cadaver dogs searched the area. They...
KHBS
Benton County deputy arrested on DWI charge in Bentonville, Arkansas
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Benton County deputy was arrested on a DWI charge in Bentonville Sunday, according to Adam McGinnis with the Bentonville Police Department. Derek Lee Stamps, 34, was arrested in Bentonville on a charge of violating the omnibus DWI act, first offense, according to jail records. He was released from jail on a written promise and did not have to post bond.
Missing teen last seen in Farmington
Braiden Taylor left his home in Farmington and was last seen wearing a black "Farmington Cardinal Track” hoodie, blue jeans, and wearing small gold colored hoop earrings.
Comments / 0