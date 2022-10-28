ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Soccer Opens SEC Tournament with Vanderbilt

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Razorbacks will make their 16th SEC Tournament appearance on Tuesday when they face No. 5 seed Vanderbilt (11-3-3). The first kick of the Hogs’ postseason will take place at 7:30 p.m. CT and it will be televised on SEC Network. Arkansas comes to Pensacola,...
Sanders Named Semifinalist for Bednarik Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Sanders has emerged as one of the Razorbacks’ top defensive playmakers this season. The Denton, Texas, native has...
Preview – Arkansas vs. UAFS Exhibition

Arkansas women’s basketball will play its lone exhibition this Wednesday night, as the team hosts Arkansas – Fort Smith at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. Admission is free. Opponent: UAFS (exhibition) Location: Bud Walton Arena. Tickets: Free. Flip Card: Click HERE. Game Notes: Click HERE. Live Stats:...
Razorback Doubles Take On ITA Fall Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorback duo of Alan Sau Franco and Adrien Burdet gear up for the final collegiate event of the fall at the ITA National Fall Championships this week in San Diego, Calif. at the Barnes Tennis Center held Wednesday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 6. The...
Golf Ties for Eighth at the Battle at the Beach

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico – The Arkansas women’s golf team wrapped up their fall season in Cabo, Mexico this weekend, finishing the Battle at the Beach in a tie with Baylor for eighth place. After tallying a 285 in the final round, the No. 14 Razorbacks finished with an 11-over 863 (291-287-285). Arkansas was one stroke behind seventh-place Houston and five ahead of 10th-place North Texas. LSU won the Battle at the Beach with a tournament record 14-under 838.
Episode 181: Jadon Haselwood

Jadon Haselwood was born to make plays. But sometimes, the right opportunity doesn’t come straight away. After committing to Oklahoma as one of the top recruits in the country, Haselwood had his moments, but a major injury and lack of targets had left him struggling to catch on in his three seasons in Norman. A decision to transfer landed him at Arkansas, with a fresh start, bolstered by a coaching staff who believes in what he can do. Being a top recruit can come with a lot of pressure, and Haselwood has dealt with it throughout his career. But a new outlook has propelled him to an impact role at Arkansas, and is seeing him become the best version of himself.
Haselwood: Best Version of Himself

Jadon Haselwood was born to make plays. But sometimes, the right opportunity doesn’t come straight away. After committing to Oklahoma as one of the top recruits in the country, Haselwood had his moments, but a major injury and lack of targets had left him struggling to catch on in his three seasons in Norman.
Men’s Tennis Hosts Second ITF Pro Tournament of Fall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Billingsley Tennis Center will host its second professional tournament of the fall as some of the best young players from around the world will head to Arkansas to compete in the USTA Fayetteville Futures from Monday, October 31 to Sunday, November 6. The tournament will...
Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge

PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Authorities say Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, did not return from hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River in Newton County, Arkansas. Rangers believe Smith began...
Arkansauce to Perform at HogTown on Saturday

HogTown, the pregame destination for Razorback fans of all ages, is located on Maple Street just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, between Razorback Road and Stadium Drive. This free event will begin four hours prior to Saturday’s game versus Liberty and conclude 30 minutes prior to kick-off to...
Benton County deputy arrested on DWI charge in Bentonville, Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Benton County deputy was arrested on a DWI charge in Bentonville Sunday, according to Adam McGinnis with the Bentonville Police Department. Derek Lee Stamps, 34, was arrested in Bentonville on a charge of violating the omnibus DWI act, first offense, according to jail records. He was released from jail on a written promise and did not have to post bond.
