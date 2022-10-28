ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox40

Motorcyclist dies in collision with Sacramento Police vehicle

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died after their vehicle and a police vehicle collided Monday night, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said the officer driving the police vehicle was responding to “a call for service of a felony in progress” and did not have their emergency lights or siren activated.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Halloween crash with police cruiser in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead following a crash with a police officer in North Sacramento on Halloween. Around 8:10 p.m. Monday, an officer with the Sacramento Police Department and a motorcyclist collided in the area of May Street and Bell Avenue. The officer was in a marked police vehicle on the way to a reported felony in progress and did not have their siren or emergency lights on at the time of the crash, according to a news release.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Suspect stabs young teenager, then flees, Sacramento Police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A young teenager was stabbed on Halloween night in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. Police said officers responded to a report of an assault on the 4700 block of Westlake Parkway, near Del Paso Road and Interstate 5. According to police,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

One person injured in shooting on Fruitridge Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. According to police, officers responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a shooting on the 8600 block of Fruitridge Road. Police said officers found a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Fruitridge Road [Sacramento, CA]

The crash occurred on October 27th, at around 6:18 a.m., in the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road. According to reports, a man was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision left the pedestrian with serious injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the involved vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Police surround Elk Grove home in search of stabbing suspect

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police officers surrounded a house in Elk Grove Tuesday morning in search of a suspect who may have stabbed a relative, the Elk Grove Police Department said. According to police, a SWAT team searched the home but determined the suspect was not inside. Police said that Springhurst Drive, the road […]
ELK GROVE, CA
KGET 17

2 injured after semi collides with 4 vehicles on I-5

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were left with moderate injuries after a four-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 5 on Monday, according the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol officials said they received the call for the collision on northbound I-5, north of Twisselman Road at 10:40 a.m. After...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash Involves Five Drivers

A multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on the freeway caused reported injuries on October 27. The five-vehicle collision occurred along northbound State Route 99 just south of the northbound U.S. 50 connector around 4:16 p.m. A semi pulling a trailer and weighing around 25 tons was also possibly involved in the accident, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Highway Accident in Sacramento Involves Three Vehicles

A Sacramento highway accident on October 27 caused minor injuries when three vehicles collided. The crash happened along northbound State Route 51 just south of the H Street off-ramp around 3:25 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the crash involved a Pontiac G6, a Nissan Altima, and a Honda Accord.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injury Crash Occurs on Sacramento I-80

Two Vehicle Major Injury Crash Reported Near Truxel Road. A major injury crash occurred in Sacramento on October 27 when two vehicles collided. The accident occurred around 4:51 p.m. along eastbound I-80 just east of the northbound Truxel Road on-ramp. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the collision involved a Dodge Ram pickup and an SUV and that both vehicles ended up in the center divider, blocking the number one and two lanes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Vehicle crashes into bridal dress business in East Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is in the hospital after a vehicle crashed into multiple vehicles and buildings in Sacramento Sunday morning. The Sacramento Police Department said the vehicle initially struck four parked vehicles and a residence near H Street and Santa Ynez Way. According to police, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man dies after crash and shooting, says Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle that collided with a fence Sunday. According to police, the crash happened around Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Drive around 12 p.m. Once officials arrived to the scene, they found a man in the driver seat suffering from a gunshot injury. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
OAKLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Broadside Collision Reported on Vasco Road Near Brentwood Area

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (CCCFPD) responded to a call of a broadside collision on Vasco Road, just south of Camino Diablo. The incident occurred on Thursday, October 27, 2022, shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to a press release by the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Broadside...
BRENTWOOD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Rollover Crash along Interstate 5 [Stockton, CA]

Traffic Accident near Eight Mile Road Left a Woman Dead. STOCKTON, CA (October 31, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, a woman died, and her passenger was injured in a rollover crash along Interstate 5. The crash happened on October 25th, at around 2:19 a.m., in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Eight Mile Road. According to reports, the woman was driving along the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 when her car collided with another vehicle. Her vehicle then left the roadway and crashed into an embankment causing it to overturn several times. Following the incident, emergency crews declared the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene. Medics then transported her passenger to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries. Meanwhile, the other involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. At this time, further investigations into the rollover crash along Interstate 5 are currently underway. Police do not suspect DUI as a factor in the crash.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

5-vehicle crash leaves multiple people injured, requires extrication

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews worked a multi-vehicle crash that has left multiple injured and required extrication. Officials were on I-80 near Madison Avenue clearing 5 vehicles and performing extrication(s). Metro fire says 1 adult is in critical condition and two minors were injured among the initial […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy