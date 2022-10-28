Read full article on original website

Fox40
Motorcyclist dies in collision with Sacramento Police vehicle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died after their vehicle and a police vehicle collided Monday night, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said the officer driving the police vehicle was responding to “a call for service of a felony in progress” and did not have their emergency lights or siren activated.
Man killed in Halloween crash with police cruiser in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead following a crash with a police officer in North Sacramento on Halloween. Around 8:10 p.m. Monday, an officer with the Sacramento Police Department and a motorcyclist collided in the area of May Street and Bell Avenue. The officer was in a marked police vehicle on the way to a reported felony in progress and did not have their siren or emergency lights on at the time of the crash, according to a news release.
KCRA.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash involving Sacramento police officer, authorities say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A motorcyclist died Monday night after colliding with a Sacramento police officer’s patrol vehicle, according to authorities. The officer was responding to a call about a felony in progress when they crashed with the motorcyclist in the area of May Street and Bell Avenue st after 8:10 p.m., Sacramento police said.
Fox40
Suspect stabs young teenager, then flees, Sacramento Police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A young teenager was stabbed on Halloween night in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. Police said officers responded to a report of an assault on the 4700 block of Westlake Parkway, near Del Paso Road and Interstate 5. According to police,...
Fox40
One person injured in shooting on Fruitridge Road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. According to police, officers responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a shooting on the 8600 block of Fruitridge Road. Police said officers found a...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Fruitridge Road [Sacramento, CA]
The crash occurred on October 27th, at around 6:18 a.m., in the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road. According to reports, a man was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision left the pedestrian with serious injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the involved vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.
Police surround Elk Grove home in search of stabbing suspect
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police officers surrounded a house in Elk Grove Tuesday morning in search of a suspect who may have stabbed a relative, the Elk Grove Police Department said. According to police, a SWAT team searched the home but determined the suspect was not inside. Police said that Springhurst Drive, the road […]
kion546.com
Sacramento police investigating fatal shooting after finding man in a crashed car
SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — Police are still looking for the suspect who killed a driver in south Sacramento over the weekend. Police say that on Oct. 30, at roughly noon, officers arrived at Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Lane in South Sacramento in response to reports of a driver crashing into a fence.
KGET 17
2 injured after semi collides with 4 vehicles on I-5
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were left with moderate injuries after a four-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 5 on Monday, according the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol officials said they received the call for the collision on northbound I-5, north of Twisselman Road at 10:40 a.m. After...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash Involves Five Drivers
A multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on the freeway caused reported injuries on October 27. The five-vehicle collision occurred along northbound State Route 99 just south of the northbound U.S. 50 connector around 4:16 p.m. A semi pulling a trailer and weighing around 25 tons was also possibly involved in the accident, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Highway Accident in Sacramento Involves Three Vehicles
A Sacramento highway accident on October 27 caused minor injuries when three vehicles collided. The crash happened along northbound State Route 51 just south of the H Street off-ramp around 3:25 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the crash involved a Pontiac G6, a Nissan Altima, and a Honda Accord.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Injury Crash Occurs on Sacramento I-80
Two Vehicle Major Injury Crash Reported Near Truxel Road. A major injury crash occurred in Sacramento on October 27 when two vehicles collided. The accident occurred around 4:51 p.m. along eastbound I-80 just east of the northbound Truxel Road on-ramp. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the collision involved a Dodge Ram pickup and an SUV and that both vehicles ended up in the center divider, blocking the number one and two lanes.
Fox40
Vehicle crashes into bridal dress business in East Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is in the hospital after a vehicle crashed into multiple vehicles and buildings in Sacramento Sunday morning. The Sacramento Police Department said the vehicle initially struck four parked vehicles and a residence near H Street and Santa Ynez Way. According to police, the...
Man dies after crash and shooting, says Sacramento police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle that collided with a fence Sunday. According to police, the crash happened around Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Drive around 12 p.m. Once officials arrived to the scene, they found a man in the driver seat suffering from a gunshot injury. […]
89-year-old woman robbed in Lincoln after being tricked into welcoming suspect
LINCOLN, Calif. — An 89-year-old woman in Lincoln reported to police Friday evening she was robbed of money, credit cards, her driver's license and more after she let a man into her house who said he needed help. She told police the man walked up to her front door...
Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Broadside Collision Reported on Vasco Road Near Brentwood Area
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (CCCFPD) responded to a call of a broadside collision on Vasco Road, just south of Camino Diablo. The incident occurred on Thursday, October 27, 2022, shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to a press release by the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Broadside...
KCRA.com
Roseville homeowner speaks out after Halloween decorations destroyed, 5 teens arrested
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Five teenagers accused of a vandalism spree in Roseville that targeted Halloween decorations have been arrested. One of the victims told KCRA 3 that within 30 seconds, the vandals had destroyed a display that was years in the making. "I’ve been working on it for four...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Rollover Crash along Interstate 5 [Stockton, CA]
Traffic Accident near Eight Mile Road Left a Woman Dead. STOCKTON, CA (October 31, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, a woman died, and her passenger was injured in a rollover crash along Interstate 5. The crash happened on October 25th, at around 2:19 a.m., in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Eight Mile Road. According to reports, the woman was driving along the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 when her car collided with another vehicle. Her vehicle then left the roadway and crashed into an embankment causing it to overturn several times. Following the incident, emergency crews declared the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene. Medics then transported her passenger to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries. Meanwhile, the other involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. At this time, further investigations into the rollover crash along Interstate 5 are currently underway. Police do not suspect DUI as a factor in the crash.
5-vehicle crash leaves multiple people injured, requires extrication
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews worked a multi-vehicle crash that has left multiple injured and required extrication. Officials were on I-80 near Madison Avenue clearing 5 vehicles and performing extrication(s). Metro fire says 1 adult is in critical condition and two minors were injured among the initial […]
