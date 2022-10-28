ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts, Commanders Injury Report: Big Return Ahead, 3 Others Ruled Out

By Jake Arthur
The Indianapolis Colts have removed linebacker Shaquille Leonard from the injury report and ruled out three other players ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Washington Commanders.

After all of the hubbub that has been the Indianapolis Colts news cycle this week following the demotion of Matt Ryan and subsequent promotion of Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback , there is actually a game to play this weekend.

The Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium at 4:25pm ET.

On Friday afternoon, Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that they have ruled out Ryan, starting left defensive end Kwity Paye, and core special teamer Grant Stuard.

Otherwise, the Colts are in decent shape, health-wise. Overall, here's how both teams are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral)
  • Limited Participant — LB JoJo Domann (abdomen), C Ryan Kelly (knee)
  • Full Participant — WR Keke Coutee (concussion), LB Zaire Franklin (shoulder), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), LS Luke Rhodes (shoulder)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DE Kwity Paye (ankle), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), DT Grover Stewart (rest), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral)
  • Full Participant — WR Keke Coutee (concussion), LB JoJo Domann (abdomen), LB Zaire Franklin (shoulder), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), LS Luke Rhodes (shoulder)

FRIDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (rest), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral)
  • Limited Participant — CB Kenny Moore II (finger)
  • Full Participant — WR Keke Coutee (concussion), LB JoJo Domann (abdomen), LB Zaire Franklin (shoulder), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), LS Luke Rhodes (shoulder), DT Grover Stewart (rest)

OUT — Kwity Paye, Matt Ryan, Grant Stuard

QUESTIONABLE — Kenny Moore II

Reich also announced that linebacker Shaquille Leonard will play on Sunday for just his second game appearance of the season, but will be on a pitch count. He missed the first three weeks of the season before debuting in Week 4 and leaving in the first half with a concussion and broken nose.

Lost in the news of Ryan's demotion was the fact that he also suffered a Grade-2 separation in his throwing shoulder in last week's loss to the Tennessee Titans . However, Reich stated that the Colts would've made the move either way. In Ryan's absence, Nick Foles will serve as Ehlinger's backup.

Paye has been out since being carted off the field after suffering an ankle injury during the fourth quarter of the Colts' Week 5 victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football . He's yet to practice since the injury. Tyquan Lewis has seen the majority of the snaps at left end with Paye sidelined.

If Moore cannot go with his new finger injury, Tony Brown and/or Dallis Flowers will likely see a larger role behind Isaiah Rodgers and Brandon Facyson.

Stuard was a new addition to the injury report this week. He is exclusively a core special teams player, so the Colts will need the rest of their groups to step up in his absence.

COMMANDERS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — G Saahdiq Charles (illness), WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb (foot), CB William Jackson III (back), TE Cole Turner (concussion)
  • Limited Participant — WR Dyami Brown (groin), TE Logan Thomas (calf), RB Jonathan Williams (knee)
  • Full Participant — OT Sam Cosmi (finger), QB Taylor Heinicke (calf)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DT Jonathan Allen (rest), G Saahdiq Charles (illness), WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb (foot), CB William Jackson III (back), TE Cole Turner (concussion)
  • Limited Participant — WR Dyami Brown (groin), TE Logan Thomas (calf), RB Jonathan Williams (knee)
  • Full Participant — OT Sam Cosmi (finger), QB Taylor Heinicke (calf)

FRIDAY

  • Did Not Participate — WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb (foot), CB William Jackson III (back), TE Cole Turner (concussion)
  • Limited Participant — DT Jonathan Allen (rest), WR Dyami Brown (groin), G Saahdiq Charles (illness), TE Logan Thomas (calf)
  • Full Participant — OT Sam Cosmi (finger), QB Taylor Heinicke (calf), RB Jonathan Williams (knee)

OUT — Jahan Dotson, Cole Holcomb, William Jackson III, Cole Turner

QUESTIONABLE — Dyami Brown, Saahdiq Charles, Logan Thomas

Charles and Cosmi make up the right side of Washington's offensive line. Plus, with former Colts and current Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz on Injured Reserve with a finger injury, Heinicke is the starting quarterback. How much might his calf injury limit his mobility on Sunday?

Dotson and Jackson are big injuries. Dotson has been injured throughout the season but he's quite a dangerous weapon when he's on the field. Jackson has also shown flashes of being an above-average corner despite a rough go of it during his time in Washington. Still, his absence could be a break for Ehlinger in his first start.

The Colts may also be able to exploit the middle of the field better with their tight ends with the void created by Holcomb's injury.

