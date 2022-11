BALTIMORE - A police pursuit of armed robbery suspects ended with a crash into the back of a Metro Bus Monday afternoon in Silver Spring. Officers were called to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road for an armed robbery. The victim told police they suspects took off in a Toyota Sienna. When officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center, they led police on a pursuit south on Route 29 toward Georgia Avenue.

