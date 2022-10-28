ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC 4

Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween

Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
ohmymag.co.uk

Halloween: 10 dog costume ideas that are so hilarious they'll make your day

It's fun to dress up for Halloween, but it is even more fun to make your pet look adorably spooky. A pumpkin-dog? Absolutely. Who said pups don't wear Dracula capes? Yes, they do. Fancy sharing some Ghostbusters nostalgia with your pooch? Go for it. From affordable Amazon buys to creative...
Recycled Crafts

Bear Ears Beanie Hat Knit Pattern

Our bear ears hat knitting pattern is perfect for making handmade gifts for your loved ones, young and old. Made using worsted-weight yarn and U.S. size 6 /4mm 16″ circular needles for the brim. 7 /4.5mm, 16″ long for the body and 7/ 4.5mm double pointed needles for the decrease.
Recycled Crafts

Pattern Pumpkins Autumn Card

Wow, the beautiful pattern pumpkins on this Thinking of You Card are sure to brighten anyone’s Autumn day. Bobbi used products from Honey Bee stamps, creating a watercolor wash on the background, adding a layer of die cut leaves, coloring the pumpkin stamps with Copic Markers and adding a gold foiled sentiment.
Recycled Crafts

Saychelle Dreamcatcher Free Crochet Pattern

The Saychelle Dreamcatcher is a crochet pattern made with medium-weight yarn that has an easy level of difficulty. This pattern is available for free via Lionbrand.com. Dreamcatchers make wonderful gifts and it is not too early to get started on your handmade Christmas presents.
Recycled Crafts

Happy Halloween!

I want to wish all of our readers a very Happy Halloween! Hope you have a fun day!. Process video for this layout on is on my personal blog.
Recycled Crafts

Camilla Long Sleeved Blouse – Free Sewing Pattern

Sew a long sleeved blouse that’s perfect for pairing with jeans! The Camilla Blouse by So Sew Easy is a free blouse pattern that features loose fit elastic sleeves, a slit collar, and a hi-low hem. Make it from lightweight fabrics like a silk crepe. The free pattern comes in women’s sizes S to XL. Go to So Sew Easy to get the free sewing pattern.
Recycled Crafts

How to Make a Scrappy Christmas Star Throw Pillow

Whip up an easy quilted Christmas throw pillow with this tutorial from Polka Dot Chair. It is a terrific scrap buster and a great addition to your holiday décor. This is an easy pattern that does not use too much fabric. The tutorial has all of the fabric cuts you will need. In addition it lists all of the supplies you will need to make your pillow.
Recycled Crafts

Not too soon to make a bunch of ice lanterns

This is a great collection of ways to make ice lanterns but I bet they can be used with other materials like plaster or concrete? Pop on over to the blog Sew Historically for the step by step tutorials for 6 ways to make ice lanterns.
Recycled Crafts

Easy To Make Christmas Santa Nutter Butter Cookies

Santa Nutter Butters are the cutest little Christmas cookie to make this holiday season. They are a great project for older kids who may feel they are too grown up for cookie decorating, but these cookies are a piece of art, adorable and cute and full of character. These cookies are great for taking as hostess gifts, or to office parties or share a plates. There really is something fun and festive about eating holiday-themed Christmas cookies.
Recycled Crafts

Make Your Own Quick and Easy Traveler’s Notebook

Traveler’s Notebooks are a fun and handy way to keep a journal or small scrapbook with you at all times for memory keeping on the go. Rosie has created her own quick and easy Traveler’s Notebook with thin cardboard, pattern paper, fabric and elastic. I love how her pages also have pocket pages with pull outs for added layouts or a place to tuck in ephemera.
macaronikid.com

Fun & Spooky Kid Friendly Recipes

It's time to get in the kitchen to make spooky creations! - and nothing says fall like apple cider and pumpkin everything! Whether you are looking for a snack, hearty meal or just a fun after-school treat, we've got a recipe for you!
The Conversation UK

Dracula at 125: how Bram Stoker’s vampire is a monstrous creation of terrifying sleep disorders

Having celebrated the 125th anniversary of its 1897 publication earlier this year, Dracula is deservedly considered a classic – not least for the way its eponymous vampire remains a cultural icon. Bram Stoker’s novel has prompted a wide variety of critical interpretations, from the existential dread of cursed immortality to the threat of disease, intrusion and colonialism.
karaspartyideas.com

Ellaween Halloween Birthday

Get your spooky birthday groove on with this awesome Ellaween Halloween Birthday by Ashley Deoleo out of Miami FL!. Featuring a cute and spooky color palette of pink, black and purple and filled with fun Halloween decor and sweets, this event gives haunted a whole new meaning!. So jump on...

