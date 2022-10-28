Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
ohmymag.co.uk
Halloween: 10 dog costume ideas that are so hilarious they'll make your day
It's fun to dress up for Halloween, but it is even more fun to make your pet look adorably spooky. A pumpkin-dog? Absolutely. Who said pups don't wear Dracula capes? Yes, they do. Fancy sharing some Ghostbusters nostalgia with your pooch? Go for it. From affordable Amazon buys to creative...
Recycled Crafts
Bear Ears Beanie Hat Knit Pattern
Our bear ears hat knitting pattern is perfect for making handmade gifts for your loved ones, young and old. Made using worsted-weight yarn and U.S. size 6 /4mm 16″ circular needles for the brim. 7 /4.5mm, 16″ long for the body and 7/ 4.5mm double pointed needles for the decrease.
Recycled Crafts
Pattern Pumpkins Autumn Card
Wow, the beautiful pattern pumpkins on this Thinking of You Card are sure to brighten anyone’s Autumn day. Bobbi used products from Honey Bee stamps, creating a watercolor wash on the background, adding a layer of die cut leaves, coloring the pumpkin stamps with Copic Markers and adding a gold foiled sentiment.
Recycled Crafts
Saychelle Dreamcatcher Free Crochet Pattern
The Saychelle Dreamcatcher is a crochet pattern made with medium-weight yarn that has an easy level of difficulty. This pattern is available for free via Lionbrand.com. Dreamcatchers make wonderful gifts and it is not too early to get started on your handmade Christmas presents.
Recycled Crafts
Happy Halloween!
I want to wish all of our readers a very Happy Halloween! Hope you have a fun day!. Process video for this layout on is on my personal blog.
Recycled Crafts
Camilla Long Sleeved Blouse – Free Sewing Pattern
Sew a long sleeved blouse that’s perfect for pairing with jeans! The Camilla Blouse by So Sew Easy is a free blouse pattern that features loose fit elastic sleeves, a slit collar, and a hi-low hem. Make it from lightweight fabrics like a silk crepe. The free pattern comes in women’s sizes S to XL. Go to So Sew Easy to get the free sewing pattern.
Recycled Crafts
How to Make a Scrappy Christmas Star Throw Pillow
Whip up an easy quilted Christmas throw pillow with this tutorial from Polka Dot Chair. It is a terrific scrap buster and a great addition to your holiday décor. This is an easy pattern that does not use too much fabric. The tutorial has all of the fabric cuts you will need. In addition it lists all of the supplies you will need to make your pillow.
Recycled Crafts
Not too soon to make a bunch of ice lanterns
This is a great collection of ways to make ice lanterns but I bet they can be used with other materials like plaster or concrete? Pop on over to the blog Sew Historically for the step by step tutorials for 6 ways to make ice lanterns.
Families showcase blue pumpkins ahead of Halloween
The colors of Halloween are typically orange and black, but people may also see blue, specifically blue pumpkins.
Try our spooky Halloween crossword!
Our Halloween crossword is the perfect thing to combat a rainy, cold October. PuzzleMe Crossword by Jules Rogers {loadposition sub-article-01}
Recycled Crafts
Easy To Make Christmas Santa Nutter Butter Cookies
Santa Nutter Butters are the cutest little Christmas cookie to make this holiday season. They are a great project for older kids who may feel they are too grown up for cookie decorating, but these cookies are a piece of art, adorable and cute and full of character. These cookies are great for taking as hostess gifts, or to office parties or share a plates. There really is something fun and festive about eating holiday-themed Christmas cookies.
Recycled Crafts
Make Your Own Quick and Easy Traveler’s Notebook
Traveler’s Notebooks are a fun and handy way to keep a journal or small scrapbook with you at all times for memory keeping on the go. Rosie has created her own quick and easy Traveler’s Notebook with thin cardboard, pattern paper, fabric and elastic. I love how her pages also have pocket pages with pull outs for added layouts or a place to tuck in ephemera.
Feeling Creative? These 32 Halloween-Themed Bar Carts Serve Up Some Spooky Inspiration
Your porch is adorned with gourds, you've gone pumpkin picking and carved your own jack-o'-lantern, and you've transformed your fireplace into a creepy, crawly shrine for October 31. What's next to decorate? No part of the house is safe from your Halloween-loving hands—not even the bar cart that holds all your liquor!
macaronikid.com
Fun & Spooky Kid Friendly Recipes
It's time to get in the kitchen to make spooky creations! - and nothing says fall like apple cider and pumpkin everything! Whether you are looking for a snack, hearty meal or just a fun after-school treat, we've got a recipe for you!
Hawk Claus spreads Christmas cheer in DC's Grifter Got Run Over By a Reindeer first look
Take a look at two stories from the DC holiday special including the titular chapter and a Hawkwoman and Hawkman tale
Dracula at 125: how Bram Stoker’s vampire is a monstrous creation of terrifying sleep disorders
Having celebrated the 125th anniversary of its 1897 publication earlier this year, Dracula is deservedly considered a classic – not least for the way its eponymous vampire remains a cultural icon. Bram Stoker’s novel has prompted a wide variety of critical interpretations, from the existential dread of cursed immortality to the threat of disease, intrusion and colonialism.
karaspartyideas.com
Ellaween Halloween Birthday
Get your spooky birthday groove on with this awesome Ellaween Halloween Birthday by Ashley Deoleo out of Miami FL!. Featuring a cute and spooky color palette of pink, black and purple and filled with fun Halloween decor and sweets, this event gives haunted a whole new meaning!. So jump on...
