Bulls vs. Spurs Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury News, More

The San Antonio Spurs will look to bounce-back from their previous loss when they take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

The San Antonio Spurs (3-2) will take on the Chicago Bulls (3-2) to attempt to bounce back from their 134-122 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

A key storyline will be DeMar DeRozan needing just 17 points to reach the 20,000 mark. Will he manage to set the record against the Spurs, one of his former teams? If so, he'd become one of just six active players to reach the mark.

"Going back to a place that I spent some time, learned so much from, a place that embraced me, wasn't nothing but love. ... I think it'll be cool to be able to do it there," DeRozan said. "It was definitely a learning curve for me in my career at a critical time -- and (San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich) really helped me a lot in my career."

The Bulls enter Friday's matchup after having won two consecutive games. Zach LaVine found a rhythm against the Indiana Pacers with 28 points and led by as many as 24 points in the first half.

The Spurs attempted to overcome not having Devin Vassell and Josh Primo in their lineup when they rematched the Timberwolves. Vassell was instrumental in their victory during the first meeting of the season with 23 points in what was his third consecutive performance with at least 22 points.

"I'm proud at how everybody competed," Richardson said. "The Timberwolves are a tough matchup for any team. Coming in here short is not easy. We competed for 48 minutes."

Bulls vs. Spurs Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, Oct. 28

Time: 7:30 p.m. (CDT)

Location: AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX

TV Channel: Bally Sports Southwest (Spurs), NBC Sports Chicago (Bulls)

Radio : WOAI/KXTNWWLS

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Odds: -5.0 Bulls

Bulls vs. Spurs Injury Report

Chicago Bulls: Lonzo Ball. - Out (Left Knee Surgery), Zach LaVine - Questionable (Left Knee Injury Management)

S an Antonio Spurs: Devin Vassell - Out (Left Knee Soreness), Josh Primo - Out (Left Glute Soreness)

Bulls vs. Spurs Projected Starters

Chicago Bulls: G Ayo Dosunmu, G Zach LaVine, F DeMar DeRozan, F Patrick Williams, C Nikola Vucevic

San Antonio Spurs: G Tre Jones, G Josh Richardson, F Keldon Johnson, F Jeremy Sochan, C Jakob Poeltl

